Waseca, MN

Saints crush conference foe Waseca in dominant showing

By By BEN CAMP
St. Peter Herald
St. Peter Herald
 3 days ago

Three days removed from securing a program-best second place finish in the Big South Conference Tournament as a team, the St. Peter wrestlers returned home Tuesday night for a conference dual against the Waseca Bluejays. Any lingering doubts about the team’s place in the conference were soundly eliminated as the Saints dominated the action winning all but three matches in the dual while limiting the losses to simple decisions, earning the 66-9 win.

“The connection on this team is great,” said conference champion Leighton Robb after the victory. “Its’ because we all working our butts off in practice and it certainly shown for us. It’s a very impressive thing to be around everyday.”

The first five matches for St. Peter saw the Saints wrestlers earn fall victories with a smattering of forfeits in between but the most anticipated matchup coming into the night was undoubtedly the rematch between Robb and Waseca’s Payton Garza who competed in the conference title match Saturday.

In that battle Robb won the match with a 3-1 decision, but Tuesday night was a different story as Robb went on the attack from the word go and late in the third round was able to finally catch the slippery Garza in a bad spot and earn the fall.

“Honestly, Saturday I wasn’t really feeling myself and felt really slow but today I got a good warm up then and I was feeling ready to go,” said Robb. “After some different shots in practice yesterday I was kind of ready for ready for a faster style.”

With the win in the books, the Saints are scheduled to return to the mat Thursday, Jan. 19 when they host Fairmont-Martin County West and Mound-Westonka with matches scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

St. Peter (STPE) — 66.0, Waseca (WASE) — 9.0

106: Elijah Mercado (STPE) over (WASE) (For.) 113: Brock Guth (STPE) over Elijah Biehn (WASE) (Fall 1:18) 120: Ryan Moelter (STPE) over Jacob Knutson (WASE) (Fall 0:51) 126: Charlie Born (STPE) over Peyton Sommers (WASE) (Fall 1:00) 132: Deontre Torres (STPE) over (WASE) (For.) 138: Nakiye Mercado (STPE) over Slade Barnett (WASE) (Fall 1:15) 145: Evan Walter (STPE) over Jacob Root (WASE) (Fall 0:32) 152: Harold Born (STPE) over (WASE) (For.) 160: Taylen Travaille (STPE) over (WASE) (For.) 170: Christian Rodriguez (WASE) over Joseph Connor (STPE) (Dec 9-3) 182: Cole Filand (STPE) over Carter Ellis (WASE) (Fall 3:23) 195: Leighton Robb (STPE) over Payton Garza (WASE) (Fall 5:26) 220: Matthew Veroeven (WASE) over Kemper Ely (STPE) (Dec 5-3) 285: Jenaro Delgado (WASE) over Haadi Ahmed (STPE) (Dec 5-4)

St Peter, MN
