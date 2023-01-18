Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unclaimed $1 million lottery ticket sold at Texas gas stationBeth TorresPrairie View, TX
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsINSIDECollege Station, TX
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
KSAT 12
Montgomery County-owned venue will host Kyle Rittenhouse rally against censorship
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The “Rally against Censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse has found a new venue in Conroe, days after a local brewery pulled out of the event. The...
kwhi.com
‘CONNECT AFTER 4’ THURSDAY AT BANK OF BRENHAM
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly networking event this (Thursday) evening. “Connect After 4”, formerly known as "Connect After 5", will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at Bank of Brenham, located at 501 South Austin Street. Chamber members can visit with one another...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Family of late A&M student Carly Beatty awarded over $69M in damages by Brazos County jury
A Brazos County jury awarded $69 million dollars in compensatory damages this week to the family of Texas A&M student Carly Beatty, who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in September 2019, according to court documents obtained by The Eagle. Suzanne and Robert Beatty, the parents of Carly Beatty, said...
kwhi.com
8 PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Eight people pled guilty in District Court this week and were sentenced by Judge Reva Towslee Corbett. Kevin Jerome Nunn, 39 of Brenham, was sentenced to four years in prison for Tampering with Physical Evidence. Norman Wayne Gantt, 35 of Bryan, was sentenced to three years in prison for Assault...
Tensions erupt during rally against SB 147 in Fort Bend County
RICHMOND, Texas — Things got a tad tense Friday on the steps of the Fort Bend County Justice Center after protestors rallied against Senate Bill 147. SB 147 is a proposed Texas law that would ban governments, businesses and citizens of China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from buying real estate in Texas.
Texas witness says large hovering cylinder-shaped object went 'stealth'
A Texas witness at La Grange reported watching a large, cylinder-shaped object hovering overhead at 3:30 p.m. on November 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Several Houston-area counties under tornado watch Wednesday
The return of typical winter weather could include potential twisters in near-Houston counties Wednesday.
Washington Examiner
Kyle Rittenhouse finds new venue for Texas rally days after Vegas event is canceled
Kyle Rittenhouse announced a new venue for an anti-censorship rally in Texas on Wednesday just days after his "private reception" event in Las Vegas was canceled. The Texas event is touted as the "Rally Against Censorship" and was initially slated to take place on Jan. 26 at the Southern Star Brewery in Conroe, Texas, according to a tweet by Rittenhouse.
Bryan College Station Eagle
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,500
Brand new 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Southern Pointe! This gorgeous home has NEVER been lived in. Top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, including front load washer & dryer with pedestals. Fully fenced with underground irrigation (Hunter) in front and back. Two-car enclosed garage with 2 electric garage door openers. Beautifully constructed, this home offers an open-concept floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area, walk-in closets in every bedroom, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, white cabinetry, island, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with oversized tile shower and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Experience Conveniently located right off Highway 6, you're just minutes to shopping, medical centers, schools, and restaurants in Tower Point, and a quick commute to Houston. Don't forget the vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Available now, $2500 per month. Located in Brazos County and the 77845 ZIP Code. This area is served by the College Station Independent attendance zone.
iheart.com
Uh Oh! Texas Lottery Ticket Worth $1M Will Expire In Less Than A Week
Hurry up, Texas! Don't let this money go to waste!. A Mega Millions lottery ticket from the drawing on July 29, 2022 is set to expire in less than a week if it goes unclaimed. The winning ticket worth $1 million was purchased at Fuel Maxx at 420 University Drive in Prairie View. The ticket matched all five white ball numbers (13-36-45-57-67) but not the Mega Ball (14).
proclaimerscv.com
Texas Man Dismembered His Newlywed Bride with a Kitchen Knife
An “undocumented” woman was killed at 4:18 afternoon of Wednesday in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard. The woman is identified as Anggy Diaz, a 21-year-old “undocumented” woman who originally came from Nicaragua. Diaz initially stayed with her aunt, Adiz Diaz, when she first arrived in the United States before living together with her husband, Jared James Dicus. Dicus and Diaz were recently married in October 2022 by Waller County Judge Trey Duhon.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Body found may be missing Houston mother, residents upset at Conroe gun range, water main break in Montrose
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A body found in Sunnyside on Wednesday could be tied to the disappearance of a missing mother of five. Some City of Houston parks employees found the body in a wooded area...
KBTX.com
Car carrying suspected illegal immigrants stopped on IH-45 in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Department said a car stopped on IH-45 Friday night was carrying suspected illegal immigrants. MCSO said the car was stopped for an equipment violation on northbound IH-45 at mile marker 136 around 9:00 p.m. Friday. Eight people were inside the vehicle. The MCSO originally suspected the occupants were from Honduras and not in the country legally. The people who were in the car were detained and investigated for human smuggling.
kwhi.com
SEALY MAN DROWNS AT LAKE SOMERVILLE
Washington County authorities are investigating a weekend drowning at Lake Somerville. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, a boater fell from his boat into the water near Overlook Marina around noon on Sunday. Hanak said the victim, identified as a 65-year-old male from Sealy, was treated by Washington County...
2 smokin' Houston-area barbecue names fire up new restaurants in bustling 'burbs
Two of the Houston-area's most highly rated barbecue joints have opened new locations. Killen's Barbecue has begun a soft opening at its new Cypress location, and Brett's BBQ Shop in Katy has moved to its new location near Katy Mills Mall. Killen's Barbecue began its soft opening at the new Cypress location this Friday, January 20. For now, the restaurant will be open Tuesday-Sunday from 11 am until sold out. Chef-owner Ronnie Killen tells CultureMap that he plans to add dinner hours in the coming weeks once he's hired some additional employees. First announced in August, Killen's Barbecue occupies the former Burro...
fox26houston.com
Austin County woman attacked by grocery store clerks over $50 bill she found
AUSTIN COUNTY, Texas - An Austin County woman wants the people who attacked her inside a grocery store over a $50 bill arrested. Betty Smith, 65, a longtime Industry resident, went to Lindemann Grocery Store off State Highway 159 to pick up ice cream and a honeybun for her son on January 15.
coveringkaty.com
Deputies search 2 square miles of Katy area looking for suspect
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A teenager, reportedly out on bond for vehicular manslaughter, is accused of threatening a Katy smoke shop clerk and setting off a two square mile search of the Katy area Tuesday night. Harris County Sheriff's Deputies say two men threatened to kill an employee...
Click2Houston.com
Crash involving Aldine ISD school bus shuts down Humble Westfield Road near Humble, police say
HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating a crash involving an Aldine ISD school bus and another vehicle Thursday morning. The crash happened in the 9200 block of Humble Westfield Road at around 8:40 a.m. It is unknown how many students were inside the bus. It’s also unclear at this time...
Gun range owner still non-committal to changes as ABC13 reports on stray bullets in neighborhood
A neighborhood in Conroe next to a gun range is on edge, fearful they could be shot after bullets have been flying into homes, cars, garages, and chimneys.
Brazos County District Attorney: Man sentenced to over 6 years in prison for domestic violence
BRYAN, Texas — A 30-year-old man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a total of over six years in prison on Jan. 18, according to a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney. Dominique Lovings was sentenced for violation of bond conditions by assault, continuous violation on bond...
