ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navasota, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kwhi.com

‘CONNECT AFTER 4’ THURSDAY AT BANK OF BRENHAM

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly networking event this (Thursday) evening. “Connect After 4”, formerly known as "Connect After 5", will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at Bank of Brenham, located at 501 South Austin Street. Chamber members can visit with one another...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

8 PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT

Eight people pled guilty in District Court this week and were sentenced by Judge Reva Towslee Corbett. Kevin Jerome Nunn, 39 of Brenham, was sentenced to four years in prison for Tampering with Physical Evidence. Norman Wayne Gantt, 35 of Bryan, was sentenced to three years in prison for Assault...
BRENHAM, TX
Washington Examiner

Kyle Rittenhouse finds new venue for Texas rally days after Vegas event is canceled

Kyle Rittenhouse announced a new venue for an anti-censorship rally in Texas on Wednesday just days after his "private reception" event in Las Vegas was canceled. The Texas event is touted as the "Rally Against Censorship" and was initially slated to take place on Jan. 26 at the Southern Star Brewery in Conroe, Texas, according to a tweet by Rittenhouse.
CONROE, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,500

Brand new 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Southern Pointe! This gorgeous home has NEVER been lived in. Top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, including front load washer & dryer with pedestals. Fully fenced with underground irrigation (Hunter) in front and back. Two-car enclosed garage with 2 electric garage door openers. Beautifully constructed, this home offers an open-concept floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area, walk-in closets in every bedroom, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, white cabinetry, island, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with oversized tile shower and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Experience Conveniently located right off Highway 6, you're just minutes to shopping, medical centers, schools, and restaurants in Tower Point, and a quick commute to Houston. Don't forget the vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Available now, $2500 per month. Located in Brazos County and the 77845 ZIP Code. This area is served by the College Station Independent attendance zone.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
iheart.com

Uh Oh! Texas Lottery Ticket Worth $1M Will Expire In Less Than A Week

Hurry up, Texas! Don't let this money go to waste!. A Mega Millions lottery ticket from the drawing on July 29, 2022 is set to expire in less than a week if it goes unclaimed. The winning ticket worth $1 million was purchased at Fuel Maxx at 420 University Drive in Prairie View. The ticket matched all five white ball numbers (13-36-45-57-67) but not the Mega Ball (14).
TEXAS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Texas Man Dismembered His Newlywed Bride with a Kitchen Knife

An “undocumented” woman was killed at 4:18 afternoon of Wednesday in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard. The woman is identified as Anggy Diaz, a 21-year-old “undocumented” woman who originally came from Nicaragua. Diaz initially stayed with her aunt, Adiz Diaz, when she first arrived in the United States before living together with her husband, Jared James Dicus. Dicus and Diaz were recently married in October 2022 by Waller County Judge Trey Duhon.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Car carrying suspected illegal immigrants stopped on IH-45 in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Department said a car stopped on IH-45 Friday night was carrying suspected illegal immigrants. MCSO said the car was stopped for an equipment violation on northbound IH-45 at mile marker 136 around 9:00 p.m. Friday. Eight people were inside the vehicle. The MCSO originally suspected the occupants were from Honduras and not in the country legally. The people who were in the car were detained and investigated for human smuggling.
MADISON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

SEALY MAN DROWNS AT LAKE SOMERVILLE

Washington County authorities are investigating a weekend drowning at Lake Somerville. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, a boater fell from his boat into the water near Overlook Marina around noon on Sunday. Hanak said the victim, identified as a 65-year-old male from Sealy, was treated by Washington County...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
CultureMap Houston

2 smokin' Houston-area barbecue names fire up new restaurants in bustling 'burbs

Two of the Houston-area's most highly rated barbecue joints have opened new locations. Killen's Barbecue has begun a soft opening at its new Cypress location, and Brett's BBQ Shop in Katy has moved to its new location near Katy Mills Mall. Killen's Barbecue began its soft opening at the new Cypress location this Friday, January 20. For now, the restaurant will be open Tuesday-Sunday from 11 am until sold out. Chef-owner Ronnie Killen tells CultureMap that he plans to add dinner hours in the coming weeks once he's hired some additional employees. First announced in August, Killen's Barbecue occupies the former Burro...
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Deputies search 2 square miles of Katy area looking for suspect

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A teenager, reportedly out on bond for vehicular manslaughter, is accused of threatening a Katy smoke shop clerk and setting off a two square mile search of the Katy area Tuesday night. Harris County Sheriff's Deputies say two men threatened to kill an employee...
KATY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy