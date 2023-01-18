Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Teen dead after being shot, crashed his car into house in west Houston
HOUSTON - A teen is dead after running a car into a home in west Houston after apparently being shot. Harris County Sheriff's Office units arrived in the 15400 block of Lucky Star Drive near Addicks Clodine and Westpark on Saturday around 11:40 a.m. Initial reports say a teen believed to be 18-years-old had crashed a car into a house.
cw39.com
Teens arrested, charged in deadly Houston shooting
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Police arrested two teenagers who they said were responsible for killing a 23-year-old man early Friday morning. Jorge Vasquez, 17, was charged with capital murder in the 179th State District Court. Vasquez is being tried as an adult. The other suspect, a 15-year-old male, was...
fox26houston.com
Two arrested for possession of oxycodone, intoxicated while baby in the car
HOUSTON - A man and woman were arrested for possessing drugs while a baby was in the car in northwest Houston. On Friday evening, deputies with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to a parking lot in the 7700 block of Gessner Road near Jersey Village after they received reports of a suspicious vehicle. When they arrived, they found a man and woman inside, later identified as Joe Garcia and Astrid Flores, who appeared to be intoxicated with a small infant inside the car.
KSAT 12
Silver Alert discontinued for missing 88-year-old woman from Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – UPDATE: A Silver Alert for an 88-year-old woman reported missing in Harris County has been discontinued. The Texas Department of Public Safety discontinued the alert on Friday, saying she had been found. No other information was provided. --- (Original Story) The Harris County Sheriff’s Office...
Man in black truck takes off from NE Houston homicide scene after deadly altercation, HPD says
Before Friday's shooting, ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker counted just one homicide in the designated area where this killing happened within the last 12 months.
KBTX.com
Bryan man indicted by grand jury for shooting death of 15-year-old Anthony Ayers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County grand jury indicted a Bryan man charged with murder for the shooting death of 15-year-old Anthony Ayers. Trevor James Thompson, Jr., 26, of Bryan, was taken into custody on November 2 and charged with murder. Police said Thompson shot and killed Ayers during...
KLTV
2 Livingston men convicted of timber theft in Liberty County
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two Livingston men and a third man from Point Blank have been accused of conspiring to steal timber revenue from their employer. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge and was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and $102,776 in restitution. Deferred adjudication is a form of probation that allows Major to accept responsibility of the crime without a conviction placed on his record.
Woman killed in apartment fire in northwest Houston, HFD says
A neighbor told us she was in shock because she and the victim were just talking hours before the fire. The victim's two dogs made it out safely.
2 adults found dead in SW Houston apartment complex after neighbor smelled foul odor, police said
According to HPD, A neighbor tipped police off after noticing a foul odor and mail piling up outside the unit's door.
kwhi.com
8 PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Eight people pled guilty in District Court this week and were sentenced by Judge Reva Towslee Corbett. Kevin Jerome Nunn, 39 of Brenham, was sentenced to four years in prison for Tampering with Physical Evidence. Norman Wayne Gantt, 35 of Bryan, was sentenced to three years in prison for Assault...
cw39.com
UPDATE: Missing elderly Spring woman found safe, Harris County deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said that they have found a missing woman. No one had seen Merilyn Jerome since around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the 3300 block of Candlelon Drive in Spring. Deputies said she was wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans, and...
fox26houston.com
Illegal game room in northwest Houston shut down, $11,000 seized
HOUSTON - An illegal game room was shut down in northwest Houston officials say. On Thursday, investigators with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office executed a search warrant for an illegal game room in the 16700 block of Hollister Street. They had been receiving complaints of illegal gambling at the location.
15-year-old shot outside club on FM 1960 in NW Harris Co., deputies say
The shooting comes less than a week after five people were shot outside the same club on FM 1960. Today, investigators said they're looking for multiple suspects.
fox26houston.com
Two bodies found dead in apartment after welfare check, possible murder-suicide police say
HOUSTON - Police are investigating after two bodies were found inside an apartment in southwest Houston. Details are limited at this time, but Houston police say they received a call around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday for a welfare check. Officials say someone said there was a smell coming from their neighbor's apartment in Forum Park.
Click2Houston.com
Crash involving Aldine ISD school bus shuts down Humble Westfield Road near Humble, police say
HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating a crash involving an Aldine ISD school bus and another vehicle Thursday morning. The crash happened in the 9200 block of Humble Westfield Road at around 8:40 a.m. It is unknown how many students were inside the bus. It’s also unclear at this time...
cw39.com
Fatal auto-ped accident to cause traffic delays in Sugar Land, police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KIAH) — A fatal auto-pedestrian accident on Highway 6 in Sugar Land will bring traffic delays in the area on Thursday morning. Police report that a person was hit and killed by a vehicle while trying to cross Highway 6 at Settlers Way just before 6 a.m. Thursday morning.
Man found shot to death after car crash in Houston's East End, 2 suspects detained, HPD says
The HPD helicopter managed to spot the suspects hiding under a car after body heat was detected. Surveillance video shows quick flashes of gunfire coming from both sides of the car.
Innocent woman's spine severed during shooting outside of northwest Harris County bar
She's paralyzed from the waist down, according to investigators, who also said she was never the intended target. The suspect in the case may have gone even further to hide his involvement.
proclaimerscv.com
Texas Man Dismembered His Newlywed Bride with a Kitchen Knife
An “undocumented” woman was killed at 4:18 afternoon of Wednesday in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard. The woman is identified as Anggy Diaz, a 21-year-old “undocumented” woman who originally came from Nicaragua. Diaz initially stayed with her aunt, Adiz Diaz, when she first arrived in the United States before living together with her husband, Jared James Dicus. Dicus and Diaz were recently married in October 2022 by Waller County Judge Trey Duhon.
Remains found in woods near where police narrowed down search for missing woman
HOUSTON — A woman's body was found Wednesday in a wooded area in Sunnyside, according to the Houston Police Department. Police said the discovery was made along Wilmington Street, near the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Reed Road, in southeast Houston. The remains were found near where police narrowed...
