iebusinessdaily.com
Prestiwch named Hemet City Manager
Mark Prestwich has been named Hemet’s city manager. The former city manager of Palos Verdes Estates and Nevada City was awarded a five-year contract by the city council earlier this month and will begin work Feb. 21, according to multiple reports. A Hemet native, Prestwich has worked in municipal...
z1077fm.com
County Extends Public Comment Period For Wonder Valley Inn Project
The County of San Bernardino has extended the Public Comment Period for the Wonder Valley Inn Project. The Wonder Valley Inn is a proposed hotel and resort project in the Morongo Basin east of Twentynine Palms that has been submitted to the Land Use Services Planning Department for review and consideration by the Planning Commission. The Planning Department has granted a 15-day extension of the comment period and will be accepting public comments on this initial study through Tuesday, February 22. Residents are encouraged to submit public comment on the Mitigated Negative Declaration to ensure their voices are heard by the Planning Commission. Public comments may be submitted through email to [email protected].
z1077fm.com
Cactus Wren Book Exchange Set to Close in Yucca Valley
Yucca Valley’s beloved Cactus Wren Book Exchange will be closing the last chapter of its two-decade long story on February 7th, where all books will be half-off in the meantime for its massive sale of stock. I spoke with the owners, Joe DesCoteaux and his wife Leanne Abbott, about their 22-year legacy, their feelings about their building being sold, and what they plan to do after their doors close for good.
Public encouraged to line procession route for Deputy Darnell Calhoun
A 50-mile procession for fallen Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun will begin at 8 a.m. today from Murrieta to Rancho Cucamonga. This will be the second deputy death procession the Riverside department has coordinated this month. A week prior to Deputy Calhoun being shot and killed, the department faced Deputy Isaiah Cordero's line-of-duty death Dec. 29. And before that they hadn't had one in 15 years.The sheriff's department is encouraging public support along the route as Deputy Calhoun is transported to Abundant Living Family Church, 10900 Civic Center Drive, in Rancho Cucamonga where a funeral service is scheduled to...
Economic impact of $6.7 million projected for COD’s Roadrunner Motors facility in Cathedral City
The College of the Desert Board of Trustees discussed the economic impact of its Roadrunner Motors facility slated for Cathedral City. The board met Friday to review a new employment and economic impact report for the facility set to be built by the end of 2025. The report, done by consulting firm Rea & Parker The post Economic impact of $6.7 million projected for COD’s Roadrunner Motors facility in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Morongo Basin’s lack of affordable housing main focus of MBCA meeting on Jan. 21
Affordable housing continues to be a major issue for residents of the hi desert, and the Morongo Basin Conservation Association will spotlight this ongoing problem at their annual meeting. Set for this Saturday morning (January 21), the Morongo Basin Conservation Association will present an overview of problem areas and propose...
recordgazette.net
Beaumont approves street improvements, extensions
Slightly more than 23 miles of streets (and nearly 60 lane miles) will be rehabilitated by the city of Beaumont this year, with many streets around Seneca Springs, Fairway Canyon and Sundance among those targeted for slurry seal and paving. The city has budgeted nearly $6 million for street improvements.
Flood dangers in the Coachella Valley and the fines that could follow
Crossing city barricades that are supposed to stop people from entering dangerous territory is disobeying the law. "if they failed to obey that traffic control device was basically the road closed sign, they could be subject to a fine of close to $240, those fines are considered moving violations," says Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza from the The post Flood dangers in the Coachella Valley and the fines that could follow appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Firefighters Battle 100-by-25-Feet Outside Fire in Thermal
(CNS) – Fire officials said smoke may be visible in Thermal Thursday as firefighters battled a fire. Fire crews from the Riverside County Fire Department responded near Avenue 68 and Pierce Street in Thermal around noon to assist the Bureau of Indian Affairs with the outdoor fire they estimated at 100 feet by 25-feet, according to the fire department.
Riverside County is preparing for the 2023 Point In Time Homeless Count
The homeless Point In Time count is gearing up to start next week. See the 2022 (PIT) count article for reference. The City's Point in Time Count will start at the Palm Springs Convention Center at 5:30 a.m. #PointinTimeCount Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The Homeless Count is a county-wide event requiring many volunteers to canvass The post Riverside County is preparing for the 2023 Point In Time Homeless Count appeared first on KESQ.
vvng.com
Missing Victorville man, Hugo Oliver Santamaria, found dead
VICTORVILLE, CA. (VVNG.com) – The search for a missing 36-year-old Victorville man came to a tragic end, the family confirmed. “It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce that our brother was found deceased today,” his family stated in a social media update on Jan. 21, 2023.
vvng.com
Man killed in SCE work-related incident remembered
BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Johnny Kinkade was remembered by family and friends after he was killed in a work-related incident Monday, Southern California Edison confirmed. Kinkade worked as a troubleman for SCE, which consists of locating and repairing faults with power lines and related devices. Kinkade passed away Monday,...
College of the Desert doesn’t move ahead with new design plans for Palm Springs campus
Friday’s College of the Desert Board of Trustees meeting showed signs of strain as a scheduled review of the college’s west valley campus designs was postponed. The College of the Desert board of trustees did not move ahead with new design plans for a West Valley Campus in Palm Springs. Instead, there may have been The post College of the Desert doesn’t move ahead with new design plans for Palm Springs campus appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana Planning Commission supports proposal for new In-N-Out Burger
Fontana’s second In-N-Out Burger is one step closer to being approved. During its meeting on Jan. 17, the Fontana Planning Commission voted 3-0 in favor of recommending a multi-tenant commercial development in the northern area of the city which would include a hotel, a banquet hall, and a restaurant in addition to the In-N-Out Burger.
Pay to Stay: The impact the end of tribal land leases could have on local communities
Land lease negotiations, it's a costly issue that thousands of homeowners across the greater Palm Springs area are going to face in coming years. In Karen Devine's in-depth report "Pay to Stay," she takes a look at the impact that the end of decades-long tribal land leases could have on many communities in the valley. The post Pay to Stay: The impact the end of tribal land leases could have on local communities appeared first on KESQ.
Viewing, Public Procession, Set for Former SDPD Officer Darnell Calhoun, Killed in Riverside County
A public viewing is scheduled Friday for slain Riverside County sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun, whose funeral services will follow on Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the Murrieta Valley Funeral Home, located at 24651 Washington Ave., Murrieta, will host the viewing of Calhoun’s casket from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.
iheart.com
Lady Be Aware Training Offered By San Bernardino County Sheriff Department
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s department is offering Lady Be Aware training for women who want to develop the necessary attitude, skills and knowledge that will help prevent them from becoming victims. The cost to register is $75 and the first portion of training will be in the classroom and will cover basic ways to prevent you from becoming a victim and the second portion will cover weapon-less defensive tactics and introduction to shooting.
Latest on Cook Street construction in Palm Desert
We're following the latest update on construction off of Cook Street in Palm Desert. News Channel 3 previously reported that the City of Palm Desert's Full Depth Reclamation Project is aimed at making the road smoother and preventing potholes from forming. The Cook Street project is expected to cost up to $4 million in special The post Latest on Cook Street construction in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
California firefighters rescue 1-year-old dog swept away in storm drain
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Firefighters in San Bernadino County, California, helped rescue a 1-year-old dog who was swept away in a storm drain on Monday. Seamus, a 1-year-old Australian Shepherd, fell into a storm drain that was reportedly fast-moving after the animal had run away from his owner during a walk on Monday, according to KABC. Seamus was pulled away by hte water before his owner could grab him.
mynewsla.com
Blaze Significantly Damages Riverside Home, Displacing Occupants
A fire that erupted in a Riverside home caused major damage, displacing the five occupants, none of whom were injured, officials said Friday. The blaze was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday at 983 W. La Cadena Drive, adjacent to Interstate 215, according to the Riverside Fire Department. Battalion Chief...
