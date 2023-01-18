ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm weakens but still brings significant snow to Colorado

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 3 days ago

Winter storm continues through Wednesday afternoon 01:48

A Colorado January snowstorm that began dropping snow in the Denver metro area on Tuesday evening continues to bring moisture to the city on this First Alert Weather Day. Most areas had at least 3 to 6 inches of wet snow at daybreak on Wednesday.

The First Alert Weather Team expects another 1-4 inches of snow to fall in the Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins areas mostly before 12 p.m. on Wednesday. The following are the snow totals as of 6 a.m.

"Overnight we saw some drier air infiltrate the storm, dropping those snowfall rates from the expected inch to inch-and-a-half per hour. That's why we're a little lean on some of these snowfall amounts," said First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri . "Still, the original forecast -- 6 to 12 inches -- I think most of us will get there, at least at Denver International Airport where the official snow measurement for the city is taken."

Temperatures in Denver will remain in the 20s throughout the day. The thermometer is only expected to rise to 29 degrees.

The projected severity of the snowstorm prompted the majority of schools in the area to close for the day, including Colorado's two largest school districts: Denver Public Schools and Jeffco Public Schools. See the full list of school closings .

Chilly weather will continue into the weekend in Colorado. It isn't expected to get above freezing until Saturday.

The snowstorm is bringing higher snow accumulation to northeastern Colorado. Another 3 to 7 inches is expected in areas like Julesburg, Holyoke, Sterling and Wray.

A Winter Storm Warning continues for all of northeast Colorado until 5 p.m. but could be canceled early since most of the accumulation will end by early afternoon.

The mountains remain under a Winter Weather Advisory until 5 p.m. Wednesday for an additional 2 to 4 inches of snow.

