ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Microsoft to lay off 10,000 employees, about 5% of workforce

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E55wp_0kIqdAI400

Microsoft is the latest tech giant to lay off thousands of employees.

The company announced Wednesday that it is laying off 10,000 employees as part of cost-cutting measures, CNN reported.

The number equates to about 5% of its global workforce, The Associated Press reported.

Microsoft said in a regulatory filing that it has notified employees of the layoffs, some of which are effective immediately and were in response to “macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities,” the AP reported.

Speaking before the announcement of the layoffs, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said the company, like many others, was affected by a weaker global economy.

“No one can defy gravity and gravity here is inflation-adjusted economic growth,” Nadella said during a live stream from the World Economic Forum, CNN reported.

But while Microsoft announced layoffs, eliminating some roles, Nadella said the company is still hiring in “key strategic areas” including building a “new computer platform” using artificial intelligence, according to AP.

In a company blog post, Nadella said, We’re living through times of significant change” and that he has met with customers and partners who have started to scale back the spending they did during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re also seeing organizations in every industry and geography exercise caution as some parts of the world are in a recession and other parts are anticipating one,” he added.

Microsoft is the latest tech company to cut staffing.

The following companies already started layoffs before Microsoft’s announcement, according to CNN:

  • Amazon — 18,000 workers.
  • Salesforce — 10% of staff.
  • Meta, the parent company of Facebook — 11,000 workers.

Outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas said that tech layoffs were up 649% in 2022 compared to 2021 levels. Overall there were 13% more layoffs across all businesses during the same time period.

Latest trending news:

  • Missouri man gets 3 life sentences for killing wife, in-laws who ‘wouldn’t leave’

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Amazon employees say they were laid off by email: ‘Your role has been eliminated’

Fired Amazon workers griped about the e-retail giant using email to inform them they were no longer needed by the company, according to a published report. At least five employees who were laid off Wednesday said they received a cold-blooded missive from management, according to Insider. “Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated,” wrote Beth Galetti, the top executive at Amazon’s human resources department, in one of the emails. “You are no longer required to perform any work on Amazon’s behalf effective immediately.” The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is culling 18,000 jobs from its payroll as part of cost-cutting measures. The five ex-workers said that none of...
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
MassLive.com

91 tech companies have laid off workers in first 2 weeks of 2023

In the first two weeks of 2023, 91 tech companies have laid off more than 24,000 employees, according to tracking site layoffs.fyi. The website tracks tech company layoffs since the start of COVID-19, according to the website. In 2022, 1,024 tech companies laid off 154,336 employees. And additional 24,151 employees have been laid off in the first 16 days of 2023.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Google axing 12,000 jobs, as tech industry layoffs widen

LONDON — (AP) — Google is laying off 12,000 workers, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff after rapid expansions during the COVID-19 pandemic have worn off. CEO Sundar Pichai shared the news Friday in an email to staff at the Silicon Valley giant that was also posted on the company's news blog.
Markets Insider

The SEC says ex-McDonald's CEO has agreed to pay a $400,000 fine after lying about having relationships with employees

The former McDonald's CEO Stephen Easterbrook downplayed his inappropriate conduct in an internal investigation that the fast-food chain conducted before it let him go in 2019, financial regulators alleged. During that investigation, Easterbook told lawyers brought in by McDonald's board that he hadn't had any other sexual relationships with McDonald's...
geekwire.com

Reed Hastings cites Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates in decision to step down as Netflix CEO

Reed Hastings is taking a page from Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates’ playbook in his decision to step down as CEO of Netflix. Hastings, who co-founded Netflix in 1997, announced Thursday that he will no longer be co-CEO of the streaming giant, but is staying onboard as executive chairman at the streaming giant.
The Guardian

Microsoft to cut 10,000 jobs in March as tech firms, including Amazon, thin ranks

Microsoft is cutting 10,000 jobs as it cited a post-pandemic shift in digital spending habits and weakness in the global economy. The tech group joined a list of US peers making extensive job cuts, including Facebook owner Meta, Amazon, and business software-maker Salesforce, who have scaled back on workforce expansions stoked by a pandemic-related boom in demand for their services and products that have lost momentum.
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
20K+
Followers
116K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy