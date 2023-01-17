Read full article on original website
District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted Solicitors
Letter Circulating to Maple Heights District Four Residents. Maple Heights, OH - Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana D. Anderson of District 4 is alerting residents of an anonymous letter circulating throughout District Four. Several residents in Anderson's district have reported a letter from a person named Ryan asking for their email addresses. Residents claim that they do not know the person. The letter found on the doors of residents' homes does not have a phone number listed on the letter.
Geauga County firefighter dies unexpectedly
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Thompson Fire Department continues to mourn the loss of one of their own following the death of a firefighter. Joshua Fanti passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 22, according to a department Facebook post. Fanti, a former U.S. Marine, served in the department for four...
10 Best Hotel In Alliance
Do you seek a listing of the best quality hotel in the Alliance locality area? I’ve provided on this page the best quality hotel listing these are basically situated in the Alliance. Also, a directional link from your area, with direction, Web Address information, Support Number, estimate regular users...
Canton High School’s Mascot/Logo Advisory Committee now open for applications
Due to concerns of cultural insensitivity surrounding the former mascot for Canton High School, a Native American chief, as well as petitions in opposition from students, the P-CCS Board of Education has begun efforts to replace the mascot. Currently, the logo is at an intermediate stage as a block C.
27 Investigates resident claims of racist comment made by mayor
First News was contacted by citizens of Newton Falls because they were upset by what they call a racist comment made by Mayor Ken Kline at a recent council meeting.
Owner of Two Ohio Businesses Sentenced to Prison for PPP Loan Fraud
CLEVELAND – The owner of two corporations in Solon and Highland Heights, Ohio, was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay $195,900.34 in restitution to the Small Business Administration (SBA) by U.S. District Judge Pamela A. Barker after he pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to unlawfully obtain Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
10 Best Hotel In Canton
If you are finding for the hotel sort list in the Canton zone, you have arrived in the exact place. You’ll know on this article a sort list of the best hotel in the Canton zone. Also, a direction link from your place, and Web Page info, Contact, directions,...
FirstEnergy Ohio Customers Can Apply for Bill Assistance Programs
Residential customers of Ohio Edison, The Illuminating Company and Toledo Edison, subsidiaries of FirstEnergy Corp., who are having difficulty making ends meet are encouraged to contact their utility now to enroll in payment plans or to receive referrals for bill assistance programs. “Many of our customers continue to face financial...
Local leaders mourn death of retired Shaker Heights Municipal Court Judge K.J. Montgomery
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- In mourning the sudden loss of retired Shaker Heights Municipal Court Judge K.J. Montgomery on Tuesday (Jan. 17), local leaders noted that her influence and talents extended well beyond the bench where she presided for 27 years. Montgomery, who served from 1994 until stepping down in...
‘I kill people everywhere I go’: Man sentenced for murders in Ohio
According to court documents, 45-year-old Muziwokthula Madonda was convicted of four murders, two of which were committed in Ohio. In one hearing, Madonda told the court that "I kill people everywhere I go."
3 Questions: I Promise student reporter finds out how the Humane Society of Summit County cares for animals
AKRON, Ohio — The Humane Society of Summit County cares and advocates for vulnerable animals. The Society operates a no-time-limit shelter, meaning as long as the animal is healthy, it will stay until it is adopted. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning...
Snowfall totals: How much did your neighborhood get?
Cortland – 3.0″. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Mahoning County. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Columbiana County. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Mercer County. Wheatland – 2″. Hermitage – 1″
Nearly 7,000 people lost power in Trumbull County
Power was out for nearly 7,000 customers in Trumbull County Thursday night.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your day?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants, which all serve great breakfasts. This diner is a local favorite for breakfast. Despite its unassuming exterior, the diner is often packed with customers, who love breakfast items like Fred's country fried steak topped with sausage gravy (many customers say it's one of the best in town), an eight-ounce sirloin steak with eggs, and French toast. If you dine in sometime between 6 AM and 9 AM and order one of their breakfast entrees, you can get a coffee, tea, or soft drink for free.
$20K lottery prize won in NE Ohio
A Warren man is a bit richer after winning a prize on an Ohio Lottery scratch-off ticket.
Medina County man sentenced for attempted murder of family member
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A judge in the Medina County Common Pleas Court sentenced a man on Tuesday after pleading guilty to attempted murder on a family member. The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 1, 2021 after 33-year-old Gene Chicoine attacked a family member with a knife, according to a Facebook post from Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson. Chicoine caused “serious physical harm” to the victim during the attack, the post said.
1 dead, 1 injured in 4-wheeler crash in Coshocton County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One juvenile is dead and another is injured following a four-wheeler crash in Coshocton County early Sunday morning, according to Coshocton County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office received a call just after 3 a.m. for a possible injury accident at the intersection of state Route 651...
Full list: NE Ohio Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
Local car dealership passes to new owner
The Sweeney name has a storied history and legacy in this area, but today it passed along the dealerships to someone ready to write the next chapter.
Salem student arrested, accused of bringing gun to after-school program
A 17-year-old from Salem is in Columbiana County's Tobin Juvenile Detention Center after being arrested Friday morning.
