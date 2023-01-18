Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
NASDAQ
Is McCormick an Excellent Dividend Stock to Buy Now?
McCormick (NYSE: MKC) got a boost during the pandemic when millions more people started cooking at home. In this video, I'll determine whether McCormick is an excellent dividend stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 17, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 19, 2023.
NASDAQ
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Patterson-UTI Energy, e.l.f. Beauty, Helmerich & Payne, Reinsurance Group of America and Janus Henderson Group
Chicago, IL – January 20, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. PTEN, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. ELF, Helmerich & Payne Inc. HP, Reinsurance Group of America Inc. RGA and Janus Henderson Group plc JHG.
NASDAQ
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights ASML Holding, Impinj, MSCI, Udemy and Waters
Chicago, IL – January 20, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: ASML Holding ASML, Impinj PI, MSCI MSCI, Udemy UDMY and Waters WAT.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
NASDAQ
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
NASDAQ
APA (APA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, APA (APA) closed at $45.09, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares of the oil and...
NASDAQ
Steel Dynamics (STLD) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Steel Dynamics, Inc. STLD is set to release fourth-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on Jan 25. Steel Dynamics’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 6.2%, on average. The company posted an earnings surprise of 9.9% in the last reported quarter.
NASDAQ
Is it Finally Time for Small Cap Value Stocks?
(1:15) - Lessons From, "The Case For Long-Term Value Investing”. (8:45) - Breaking Down Small Cap Value Stocks: Are They On The Rise?. (41:00) - Episode Roundup: VBR, AKA, VRTV, STRL, URBN. Welcome to Episode #313 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value...
NASDAQ
Zacks.com featured highlights include Corteva, Axcelis Technologies, W.W. Grainger, Tradeweb Markets and VICI Properties
Chicago, IL – January 19, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are Corteva CTVA, Axcelis Technologies ACLS, W.W. Grainger GWW, Tradeweb Markets TW and VICI Properties VICI. 5 Top Stocks to Buy Now for Remarkable Earnings Growth. Irrespective of whether it is a start-up or a...
NASDAQ
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is a Trending Stock
Alphabet (GOOGL) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this internet search leader have returned +6%, compared to the...
NASDAQ
Okta and Meritage Homes have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
Chicago, IL – January 20, 2023 – Zacks Equity Research shares Okta OKTA as the Bull of the Day and Meritage Homes MTH as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Shell plc SHEL, Volta Inc. VLTA and Murphy USA MUSA. Here...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts Look Bullish on Halliburton (HAL): Should You Buy?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage recommendations and how to use them...
NASDAQ
Investors Heavily Search MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI): Here is What You Need to Know
MercadoLibre (MELI) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this operator of an online marketplace and payments system in...
NASDAQ
Is Axon Enterprise (AXON) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Axon Enterprise (AXON) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Is Unum Group (UNM) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
NASDAQ
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $22.74, marking a +1.25% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) a Buy Now?
Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this company have returned +6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P...
NASDAQ
Why Concert Pharmaceuticals Stock Rocketed Higher This Week
If all goes according to plan, Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNCE) will soon cease to be an independent company. The biotech signed a deal to be acquired by a peer; as a result, its share price leaped more than 17% higher on the week, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
NASDAQ
GEO vs. EGP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks have likely encountered both Geo Group (GEO) and EastGroup Properties (EGP). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. Everyone has their...
Comments / 0