ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Costco Has a Secret Weapon Customers Should Love

By Daniel Kline
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VcVep_0kIqVu5m00

The warehouse club has built its business on low prices and has managed to (mostly) hold the line despite rising costs and inflation. Here's how.

Costco ( COST ) - Get Free Report has built its business around delivering value to members. That sounds simple, but when your entire business hinges upon customers renewing their memberships because they believe they're getting a good deal, keeping prices low becomes pretty much the only thing that matters.

The retailer has used its purchasing power as part of that equation. It has a huge reach and only sells limited SKUs which allows it to buy in massive quantities. Doing that allows its vendors to save on packaging and basically squeeze every penny of value out of whatever items Costco buys.

That's an advantage Amazon ( AMZN ) - Get Free Report and Walmart ( WMT ) - Get Free Report have as well due to their massive size, but pretty much every other retailer can't compete on that level. The warehouse club, however, has another edge that allows it to offset rising costs and higher prices.

Costco's CFO talked about this pricing advantage during the chain's first-quarter earnings call .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hqwl3_0kIqVu5m00

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Value, Not Price Is the Key for Costco

While low prices are important, Costco's goal is actually offering a good value compared to Amazon, Walmart, Target ( TGT ) - Get Free Report , and your local grocery chain. That means the warehouse club does not have to make every item as cheap as possible. Instead, it can use products with a higher margin that are still priced at a good value compared to its rivals to allow it to take a smaller margin on other items.

Gas has been a key area where the company uses that strategy. It offers members a price per gallon that's usually the cheapest in the market, but it's not as cheap as it could be for good reason, according to Galanti.

"As it relates to gas, for several quarters now, even beyond a year ago, we talked about the gas profitability for us, and we believe our competitors -- other big chains of gas stations have made more in gas. And certainly, that's helped us use some of that to continue to hold prices where we can on some things," the CFO said.

Costco Uses Every Advantage

Galanti shared in the previous quarter's earnings call that when the Costco makes more money on gas while prices are falling. That's not something he can be sure will be true going forward.

"Who knows what the new normal is? What we know is that not only is gas more profitable than it has been in the past, and like I said the same thing a year ago, will that change at some point? Maybe. We don't know," he shared.

The CFO, however, made it clear that Costco gas has been a profit center and that allows the company to hold the line on prices in other areas by absorbing some price increases and not passing them on to members.

"So, right now, it's good. And by the way, as we've mentioned a couple of times, we've seen strong gallon sales, and we're still taking market share . [While] U.S. gallon sales are generally close to flat, we're up in the 10% to 15% range in gallons," he shared.

Gas doesn't just create profits that can be used to offset increases in other areas, it also drives most members to shop at the warehouse club.

"So, we're driving people into the parking lot. And the fact that gallons of gas are profitable, that there's just a little bit more for us as well. So, that's helped us. There's always things that are going to help us, and there's always going to be puts and takes," Galanti added.

Comments / 2

Related
Mashed

Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The US Sun

Inside ‘horrible’ new Walmart self-checkout trick even more sneaky than the ‘switcheroo’ being used to steal from stores

THIS self-checkout shoplifting trick that has been revealed is even more sneaky than the common "switcheroo" stealing tactic. As self-checkout becomes more popular in big-box stores like Walmart and Target, retailers are losing more money from theft. "Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it has historically been," Walmart...
TEXAS STATE
Dollar Deals

Costco new clearance deals this week (January 2023)

We are beginning the first month of the new year with fantastic savings at your favorite Costco store. In today's article, I'm going to show you all the new clearance items I was able to find, including frozen food options, kitchenware, snacks, and much more. Though as a quick reminder, remember that the clearance finds may vary depending on your store or location.
Ty D.

Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the US

Walgreens, one of the leading retailers in the United States, is closing several locations starting January 31st. The pharmacy chain is shutting down locations in various states, and this will have an impact on the convenience of many Americans who depend on prescriptions drugs. In this article, we will explore the reasons behind the closures and the locations that will be affected.
HOUSTON, TX
frugalhotspot.com

Costco Unadvertised Sales! JANUARY 2023

Happy New Year! If you’ve set some new year’s resolutions to focus on your fitness goals, check out Costco’s sale on fitness equipment. And if you’re looking to get your home organized, be sure to check out the plastic storage bins that are on sale. I’ve...
OREGON STATE
msn.com

52,000 TVs Sold at Walmart and Costco Recalled for "Serious Hazards," Officials Warn

Slide 1 of 5: Watching television is one of life's simple pleasures. We all have shows we never want to miss, as well as our favorite movies to watch on demand. Whatever your viewing preferences, watching TV is a time to relax and unwind—not a time to worry about safety risks. However, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) just announced that 52,000 LG Electronics TVs have been recalled due to "serious hazards." Read on to find out which TVs are affected and what you should do if one is in your living room.READ THIS NEXT: 28,000 Ovens Sold at Lowe's and Home Depot Recalled After Reports of Carbon Monoxide Leaks.Read the original article on Best Life.
CBS News

Walmart is practically giving away this 18-piece Pioneer Woman mixing bowl set

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This adorable 18-piece mixing bowl set from The Pioneer Woman is on sale now at Walmart for only $23. The...
TheStreet

Taco Bell Customers Get Angry About its New Burrito

Fast-food customers are by and large very loyal people -- any menu change is going to be met at least some skepticism and "that's not right." There was the recent outcry over what many called the "not really Mexican" Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich from Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report's Burger King and the internet pressure that caused Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report-owned Taco Bell to commit to making Mexican Pizza a permanent menu item.
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
157K+
Followers
91K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy