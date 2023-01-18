Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
14,000 People in Washington State Left Without Power on Christmas - What Really Happened?Ty D.Snohomish County, WA
Related
MyNorthwest.com
Pierce County Deputy Sheriff: Little to no consequences for teen crime
One Pierce County law enforcement official said the region is seeing an uptick in teen crime partly because there are little to no consequences for committing criminal acts. Appearing on the Gee & Ursula Show on KIRO Newsradio, Pierce County Deputy Sheriff Darren Moss explained that many teens are not held for very long after committing a crime. “One of the things that are really affecting us is that once we get them in custody, we just have to let them go. And we’re seeing multiple offenses by the same kids too. And that gets concerning.”
q13fox.com
Teens arrested for stealing car, 47 KIAs stolen in Pierce County
Two teenagers were arrested in Parkland - accused of stealing an SUV from the parking lot of Washington High School. New information from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office shows that 47 KIAs have been stolen in the last year. They say it's because of a viral video that shows just how easy it is to break into that specific model of car.
q13fox.com
Trio tied to armed robberies, carjackings, kidnappings across King County arrested
KING COUNTY - Bellevue police have arrested three men accused of a two-month-long crime spree, spanning across several cities in King County. Detectives say the trio used vehicles they stole during violent carjackings and kidnappings to commit armed robberies. Over 100 pages in court documents, say Daniel Recinos, Cesar Sandoval...
KOMO News
Murder charges expected against man arrested for downtown Seattle hammer attack
SEATTLE — The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is expected to file murder charges against a 34-year-old man arrested for allegedly attacking another man with a hammer in downtown Seattle. The attack happened around 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of 4th Avenue and Pike Street on Jan. 13....
Tacoma police looking for man who allegedly caused a destructive fire while stealing gas
Tacoma police are trying to find the man allegedly responsible for causing an explosive fire while stealing gas. He is described as a white male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown, curly, hair (pictured right). He was wearing a black jacket, jeans, tan boots, and might have facial burns, according to the report.
q13fox.com
SWAT arrests domestic violence suspect after 5-hour standoff in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, Wash. - Police arrested a domestic violence suspect after a five-hour standoff near Sunset Beach Friday morning. Just before 4:00 a.m., the Mason County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) sent out an alert on Twitter that they had responded to a residence on E. Olympic Palisades Dr. for reports of a domestic violence assault.
Chronicle
Man Accused of Homicide in Chehalis Allegedly Gave Victim Pills He Found in a Parking Lot
The boyfriend of a woman who died of an overdose in Chehalis early Thursday morning was formally charged with controlled substance homicide in Lewis County Superior Court on Friday. The defendant, Ronnie Paul Wilson, 36, of Centralia, was arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail at 5:45 a.m. on...
Washington lawmakers considering new approach to drug possession law
Victor Mendez is a recovery coach in Omak, helping people emerge from substance abuse. To connect with people, he draws on his own story. “I was addicted at a young age of 13 years old, from there I spent the next 32 years of my life in and out of prison,” Mendez said.
Two men shot to death in Georgetown overnight
Two men were shot and killed in Georgetown overnight, according to Seattle Police. Detectives are investigating the incident reported at 12:09 a.m. Thursday. So far, there is no information on a suspect. Police responded to 5th Avenue S and S Michigan Street and arrived to find two men in a...
5 killed, 1 survivor in Capitol Forest house fire, investigation underway
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Five people died and one survived after a Saturday morning house fire in Capitol Forest, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said fire crews were called to the 8800 block of Sherman Valley Way at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday. Upon...
Tacoma police nab two of three ATM robbery suspects
Tacoma police are hoping two arrests will help stop a series of ATM robberies in the city. In a news release from police, it was reported officers took Devon Mathis, 20, and Tofili Malo, 18, into custody at their homes in Tacoma. During the investigation of 10 robberies at walk-up...
Tacoma man dies after head-on crash with Kennewick driver. The victim had been shot
The Tri-Cities men were wounded in the 1 a.m. collision.
Proposed ‘Oakley Carlson Act’ aims to improve safety of kids removed from parents’ care
A 6-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a year has inspired a bill that’s been filed in the current legislative session. House Bill 1397, also known as the Oakley Carlson Act, was written by 19th District Rep. Jim Walsh. Walsh’s bill relates to the safety of...
Auburn attempted kidnapping suspect held on $500,000 bail
AUBURN, Wash. — A suspect in the attempted kidnapping of an Auburn barista was ordered to be held on $500,000 bail by a King County judge on Wednesday. A judge agreed with the King County Prosecuting Attorney's office that the suspect is a danger to the community and found probable cause for second-degree attempted kidnapping with sexual motivation and fourth-degree assault.
License plate readers to be installed in Tukwila
TUKWILA, Wash. — Automated license plate reading cameras will be installed in parts of Tukwila. The Tukwila Police Department said it will install 35 cameras to reduce crime and help locate missing people. The cameras take photos of vehicles’ license plates. If a stolen car or one associated with...
Stolen 1930 Model A Ford Huckster found in Poulsbo
Deputies with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday they recovered a classic car stolen from a Poulsbo garage last weekend. The 1930 Model A Ford Huckster, which was in a garage in the 14000 block of Norbut Lane Northeast, was believed to have been stolen between 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, and 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.
kptv.com
Hundreds of thousands Washington voters have social security digits, other info released in error
TACOMA, Wash. (KPTV) - The Pierce County Auditor’s Office in Washington inadvertently disclosed the personal information of thousands of voters last December as a result of an error, according to FOX 13 Seattle. The auditor’s office claims to have received a request from a “local individual” for public voter...
Chronicle
‘Plain Old Elk Massacre’: Wildlife Police Investigating After Five Elk Shot, Left to Rot
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife enforcement officers are investigating an incident after five elk were found shot, killed and left to rot in a forest area south of Cosmopolis. “It’s just a disgraceful act,” said wildlife officer Sgt. Brian Alexander. “A terrible waste and a disgraceful act.”...
Chronicle
Four Green Hill Students Arrested as JNET Makes Fentanyl Bust Following Overdose
The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) has arrested four Green Hill School inmates after busting a fentanyl scheme discovered after the overdose of an inmate last year, according to a news release. A 17-year-old boy was found unconscious and unresponsive at the Chehalis-based juvenile detention center on Nov. 27. The...
q13fox.com
'Pink Tax': Bill to ban gender-based pricing in Washington state
In Olympia, a group of Kirkland High School students are pushing lawmakers to get rid of gender-based pricing on some products. It's being called the "Pink Tax".
MyNorthwest
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.https://mynorthwest.com/
Comments / 0