Olympia, WA

MyNorthwest.com

Pierce County Deputy Sheriff: Little to no consequences for teen crime

One Pierce County law enforcement official said the region is seeing an uptick in teen crime partly because there are little to no consequences for committing criminal acts. Appearing on the Gee & Ursula Show on KIRO Newsradio, Pierce County Deputy Sheriff Darren Moss explained that many teens are not held for very long after committing a crime. “One of the things that are really affecting us is that once we get them in custody, we just have to let them go. And we’re seeing multiple offenses by the same kids too. And that gets concerning.”
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Teens arrested for stealing car, 47 KIAs stolen in Pierce County

Two teenagers were arrested in Parkland - accused of stealing an SUV from the parking lot of Washington High School. New information from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office shows that 47 KIAs have been stolen in the last year. They say it's because of a viral video that shows just how easy it is to break into that specific model of car.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Two men shot to death in Georgetown overnight

Two men were shot and killed in Georgetown overnight, according to Seattle Police. Detectives are investigating the incident reported at 12:09 a.m. Thursday. So far, there is no information on a suspect. Police responded to 5th Avenue S and S Michigan Street and arrived to find two men in a...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Tacoma police nab two of three ATM robbery suspects

Tacoma police are hoping two arrests will help stop a series of ATM robberies in the city. In a news release from police, it was reported officers took Devon Mathis, 20, and Tofili Malo, 18, into custody at their homes in Tacoma. During the investigation of 10 robberies at walk-up...
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Auburn attempted kidnapping suspect held on $500,000 bail

AUBURN, Wash. — A suspect in the attempted kidnapping of an Auburn barista was ordered to be held on $500,000 bail by a King County judge on Wednesday. A judge agreed with the King County Prosecuting Attorney's office that the suspect is a danger to the community and found probable cause for second-degree attempted kidnapping with sexual motivation and fourth-degree assault.
AUBURN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

License plate readers to be installed in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — Automated license plate reading cameras will be installed in parts of Tukwila. The Tukwila Police Department said it will install 35 cameras to reduce crime and help locate missing people. The cameras take photos of vehicles’ license plates. If a stolen car or one associated with...
TUKWILA, WA
MyNorthwest

Stolen 1930 Model A Ford Huckster found in Poulsbo

Deputies with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday they recovered a classic car stolen from a Poulsbo garage last weekend. The 1930 Model A Ford Huckster, which was in a garage in the 14000 block of Norbut Lane Northeast, was believed to have been stolen between 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, and 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.
POULSBO, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

