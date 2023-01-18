Read full article on original website
Investopedia
ADP Poised for Another Quarter of Growth
ADP is likely to report Q1 FY 2023 adjusted EPS of $1.94 vs. $1.65 in the prior-year quarter. Revenue could climb by 9% to $4.4 billion. ADP has posted consistent improvement in recent quarters as the labor market and unemployment figures have been strong, despite inflation, high interest rates, and other headwinds.
Investopedia
US Markets Drop Despite Jump in Regional Bank Stocks
The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all closed lower on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Prices of crude oil and gold increased by over 1%. Comerica (CMA) was the best-performing on the S&P 500 after the financial services company beat profit expectations. U.S. equities finished lower amid concerns about the possibility...
Investopedia
Existing Home Sales Fell Less Than Expected in December
Sales of previously owned homes fell for the 11th consecutive month in December, less than expected, as mortgage rates eased and price increases slowed. Existing home sales dropped 1.5% to 4.02 million, well below economists’ estimates of a 4.5% slide and November’s 7.9% dip, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported Friday. They were down 34% from a year earlier.
