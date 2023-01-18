ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Rain Gipson
3d ago

missouri is letting us go hungry and homeless. I cry every night because I am on disability for my lungs. They gave me 914 in disability then took 400 away for rent, and medical. They dropped my stamps down to 90.00 and tonight I went to bed hungry. where is our help? Parsons took it and left us to die

lams66
3d ago

yeah Iowa governor took away unemployment away early, food stamps when inflation was going up. took rent subsidies away for the the immigrants. So Iowa residents that receives ssi, ssdi, Veterans, elderly and people that are working but still live in poverty. Don't tell me to go to work. I can't. I wish I could. Our Governor rather help the illegal immigrants then iowans that have worked all there lives, or serve this country. Iowa homeless has tripled. in the last year. It is only going to get worse. There are people that are working but can't afford the rent. rent has went up. for a nice one bedroom is going for 900 to 1000. who can afford that kind of rent on medium wage. Oh that is because Iowa don't think our medium wage should go up. So most jobs are only paying medium wage of 7.25.

Jocylene Strube
3d ago

no Kansas did not fail to pass the $250 or $200 payment I have the amended budget that passed yet they have not been paid out. it ended up in my cloud and I have the entire state amended budget with Governor's signature on it. Can anyone please tell me where our food sales tax is suppose to be at right now because the Walmart in Holton is still at 6.15% and non foods at like 8.65%as of tonight.

