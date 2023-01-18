ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shed fire spreads to attic of Sacramento home

Shed fire spreads to attic of Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO – Investigators are looking into what caused a fire that damaged a home in Sacramento early Wednesday morning.

The fire was first reported around 1:15 a.m. behind an apartment building on 14th Avenue and Stockton Boulevard.

Investigators say the fire started in a shed and then spread into the attic of a home.

No injuries were reported.

