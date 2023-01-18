ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Participates in shootaround

Gobert (groin) participated in morning shootaround and will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Houston, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports. Gobert has missed a pair of games with soreness in his right groin but appears to be making progress toward a return. His activity in shootaround is certainly an encouraging sign, but fantasy managers will have to wait until Gobert goes through warmups before a decision is made on his status. Naz Reid has started in both contests without Gobert and would be in line to do so again if Gobert ends up sitting.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
CBS Sports

College basketball power rankings: UCLA moves up to No. 1 thanks to 13-game winning streak; Virginia joins

"The Mountain West is having one of its best seasons in its 23-year history." That's a sentence I wrote in February of last year. In 2022-23, the league is even better. Like last season, the conference ranks seventh overall at KenPom.com. The last time the MW rated stronger was 2012-13, when the league sent five of its then-nine teams dancing. Five teams -- Boise State (19), New Mexico (31), Nevada (33), San Diego State (30), Utah State (34) -- rank top-35 in the NET. What's more, the conference slots fifth in the NET, better than the Pac-12 and ACC. Thanks to an aggregate 99-39 mark in non-league play, the Mountain West has assured itself of being a multi-bid league again; it's just a matter of which teams' résumés shake out to warrant at-large inclusion in two months. The MW claims nine victories over the Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Questionable Saturday

Ayton is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers due to a non-COVID-related illness, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. Ayton's status will presumably depend on how he is feeling closer to tip-off. If he is ultimately unable to go, Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo would be in line for increased workloads.
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Game-time decision

Ovechkin (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Saturday against Vegas, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Ovechkin skipped the morning skate for maintenance. If he is unable to play, Anthony Mantha is slated to fill in alongside Dylan Strome and Nicolas Aube-Kubel. Ovechkin has amassed 30 goals, 52 points, 205 shots on net and 125 hits in 48 games this season.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable Thursday

Gobert (groin) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Raptors. Gobert has been dealing with a sore right groin and sat out Wednesday against the Nuggets, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for the second half of the back-to-back set. If he's unavailable once again, Naz Reid should continue to see increased run.
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Max Pacioretty: Exits in final minute

Pacioretty sustained what appeared to be a non-contact lower-body injury in the final minute of Thursday's game versus the Wild, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Given how late the injury occurred, it's unlikely there will be an update on Pacioretty's status following the contest. The winger missed nearly three months while recovering from an Achilles injury, and he grabbed at the same leg that he hurt previously. There should be an update on the winger prior to Saturday's game versus the Islanders.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Won't play Friday

Rubio has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Warriors due to left knee injury management. Rubio appeared in the last four matchups and averaged 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 13.0 minutes per game. However, after missing nearly three months to begin the regular season, he'll rest for the first half of a back-to-back set Friday to preserve his long-term health. Raul Neto is a candidate to see increased run against Golden State.
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Won't play Saturday

Tatum has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup in Toronto due to left wrist soreness. Tatum struggled to find any consistency from the field in Thursday's overtime win over Golden State, despite scoring 34 points, and he appears to have also picked up a wrist injury during the contest. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but Tatum's next chance to suit up will come Monday in Orlando. In the MVP candidate's absence, Grant Williams will presumably enter the starting lineup again, while Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon and Sam Hauser figure to all be candidates for increased run off the bench.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy