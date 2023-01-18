Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
The Game Shows Love To 50 Cent & Dr. Dre While Celebrating ‘The Documentary’ Anniversary
The Game has shown some love to 50 Cent and Dr. Dre for helping bring his dreams to life on the 18th anniversary of his major label debut, The Documentary. On Wednesday (January 18), the Compton native took to Instagram to celebrate the album by reflecting on its recording process and what it took to get the project done. According to The Game, his main goal was to tell his story and give his son a chance to live a different life than his father had.
Twitter Users Relieved to Learn James Earl Jones is Trending for His 92nd Birthday
Twitter users breathed a sigh of relief when they realized the reason James Earl Jones was trending on Tuesday was due to it being his 92nd birthday. The legendary actor, known for his voice and onscreen roles in films like Star Wars, The Lion King, and Coming to America, turned 92 on Tuesday, and Hollywood shared tweets in honor of Jones’ special day.
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Three The Fine Way: Nia Long, Lauren London & Yung Miami Set Off Swoonami At ’You People’ Premiere
Lauren London, Nia Long, and Yung Miami command the carpet at star-studded 'You People' premiere in Los Angeles
Essence
WATCH: Lori Harvey Celebrates Her Essence Cover
Lori Harvey is grown now! We celebrated the model turned entrepreneurs growth on for our Black Love edition of Essence.
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross Offers Sneak Peek Of $1M Fish Tank Inside His Mansion
Rick Ross is building a brand new fish tank worth $1 million inside his mansion, and he wants his fans to bask in the glory with a sneak peek at its construction. The Biggest Bawse took to his Instagram Story this week to showcase the new addition to his home, which happens to be a cylindrical fish tank apparently worth seven figures. In the clip, the room is covered in brown flooring paper with the fish tank stationed in the middle.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami & Diddy Share Romantic New Year’s Eve Photo Dump
Shawty Wop and Sean Combs are having themselves a real bad NYE. Yung Miami and Diddy – no one leaves the world more confused with their romantic antics than these two. We’ve seen the duo attend lavish parties and travel to the tropics together. Still, they maintain their respective single status.
Jermaine Dupri explains why he’s hasn’t worked with hip-hop artists recently
Jermaine Dupri has been in the music industry for a long time, and he’s made some classic hits that still get played to this day. Hip-hop has changed over the years, and Dupri had a few things to say about the current state of the genre in a recent interview with Vibe.
It Looks Like a What?! Artist Unphased After Coretta Scott King’s Cousin Criticizes MLK Statue
The drama continues with the new Boston-based statue honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King. Coretta Scott King’s cousin, Seneca Scott, slammed the sculpture, claiming it looks like a male private part given the angle admirers see it from. Scott has been highly critical...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy's Son King Combs Laughs Off 'Nepotism Baby' Label
King Combs has chimed in on the “nepotism baby” debate surrounding Hollywood as the son of Bad Boy mogul Diddy. While being Diddy’s son has given him some obvious advantages in the music world, Christian Combs believes there’s still an added burden with the pressure to live up to the legacy of your parents.
Why The Notorious B.I.G.’s ‘I Got a Story to Tell’ Almost Didn’t Make It on ‘Life After Death’
The Notorious B.I.G. recorded 'I Got a Story to Tell' for his second and final album 'Life After Death,' but the song almost didn't make it on the album.
John Leguizamo buys daughter a co-op on same NYC block as family house
“The Menu” star’s kid is flying the coop, but she’s not going far. Actor and film producer John Leguizamo’s daughter Allegra Leguizamo is moving out of her parents’ place and down the block. According to city property records, the 23-year-old actress bought a co-op apartment just a few houses down from her family’s West Ninth Street townhouse this month. Allegra’s father, 62, and mother, Justine Maurer, are both listed alongside her on the $1.66 million transaction’s documents. The two-bedroom Village unit is inside a 36-unit prewar building, and features both modern amenities and original accents. The north-facing living room has a woodburning fireplace,...
It’s a Celebrity Family Affair! Eddie Murphy’s Son Celebrates Birthday of His Fiancée – Martin Lawrence’s Daughter
Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence’s children are still going strong as a couple. The son and daughter of the comedy legends were together to celebrate the birthday of Lawrence’s daughter Jasmine. Jasmine celebrated her 27th birthday on January 15, and took to Instagram to share photos from her...
Still That Girl! Lauren London Stuns in Hot Pink Dress at ‘You People’ Premiere
Lauren London is back outside to promote her new Netflix film You People, and social media is celebrating her return. The actress stepped out wearing an electrifying hot pink mini dress for the Los Angeles premiere of her new film at the Regency Village Theatre, Page Six reported. London paired the long sleeve Alex Perry dress with strappy sandals from Femme La.
Gabrielle Union Responds to People Getting Their ‘Panties in A Twist’ Over Her Cheating Confession
Gabrielle Union is clapping back at those bothered by the unfiltered discussion she had about her past infidelity. The Bring It On actress appeared on Dax Shepard‘s Armchair Expert podcast earlier this month where she admitted to feeling “entitled” to cheat on her first husband because he also cheated and she was the breadwinner in the relationship.
Steve Harvey Reflects on How ‘Special’ It Was Not To Feel Like The Minority During Africa Visit
There is so much surrealism in being a Black person but there is still so much to learn. Steve Harvey feels the best way to do that is to visit the motherland, Africa. During a recent appearance on The View, Harvey boasted about the rewarding feeling he felt being in Africa. “To wake up and not have to be conscious that you’re Black, just to be able to wake up, walk outside, and you’re just yourself today, you don’t have to filter that in.” Harvey said.
hotnewhiphop.com
Bow Wow Receives Response From Hip Hop Alliance’s KRS-One, Kurtis Blow, & Chuck D
Bow said rappers should unionize and a few pioneers are inviting him for a chat about the established Hip Hop Alliance. A tweet made by Bow Wow has caused the leaders of the Hip Hop alliance to step forward. Bow stated that artists need better representation. “Hip hop needs a board! No different than the NBA w/ the players association. A committee,” he wrote.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Embraces The Rage On New Song “Black”
Youngboy is still on his grind, and he quickly reminded us of that as we entered the new year. NBA YoungBoy just dropped his latest album, I Rest My Case, on which the opening track “Black” is a standout. Moreover, accompanied by an energetic music video, it’s Youngboy’s foray into rage music à la Playboi Carti or Yeat.
HipHopDX.com
Jadakiss & Swizz Beatz Join Forces On 'Hustle, Repeat': Listen
Jadakiss and Swizz Beatz have released a new song titled “Hustle, Repeat” to coincide with the season three premiere of MGM+’s Godfather of Harlem — check it out below. The song was released on Friday (January 13) and finds Swizz lacing Kiss with an alarming, heavy-hitting...
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
165K+
Followers
18K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 0