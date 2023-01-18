ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Game Shows Love To 50 Cent & Dr. Dre While Celebrating ‘The Documentary’ Anniversary

The Game has shown some love to 50 Cent and Dr. Dre for helping bring his dreams to life on the 18th anniversary of his major label debut, The Documentary. On Wednesday (January 18), the Compton native took to Instagram to celebrate the album by reflecting on its recording process and what it took to get the project done. According to The Game, his main goal was to tell his story and give his son a chance to live a different life than his father had.
Rick Ross Offers Sneak Peek Of $1M Fish Tank Inside His Mansion

Rick Ross is building a brand new fish tank worth $1 million inside his mansion, and he wants his fans to bask in the glory with a sneak peek at its construction. The Biggest Bawse took to his Instagram Story this week to showcase the new addition to his home, which happens to be a cylindrical fish tank apparently worth seven figures. In the clip, the room is covered in brown flooring paper with the fish tank stationed in the middle.
Yung Miami & Diddy Share Romantic New Year’s Eve Photo Dump

Shawty Wop and Sean Combs are having themselves a real bad NYE. Yung Miami and Diddy – no one leaves the world more confused with their romantic antics than these two. We’ve seen the duo attend lavish parties and travel to the tropics together. Still, they maintain their respective single status.
Diddy's Son King Combs Laughs Off 'Nepotism Baby' Label

King Combs has chimed in on the “nepotism baby” debate surrounding Hollywood as the son of Bad Boy mogul Diddy. While being Diddy’s son has given him some obvious advantages in the music world, Christian Combs believes there’s still an added burden with the pressure to live up to the legacy of your parents.
John Leguizamo buys daughter a co-op on same NYC block as family house

“The Menu” star’s kid is flying the coop, but she’s not going far.  Actor and film producer John Leguizamo’s daughter Allegra Leguizamo is moving out of her parents’ place and down the block.   According to city property records, the 23-year-old actress bought a co-op apartment just a few houses down from her family’s West Ninth Street townhouse this month. Allegra’s father, 62, and mother, Justine Maurer, are both listed alongside her on the $1.66 million transaction’s documents.  The two-bedroom Village unit is inside a 36-unit prewar building, and features both modern amenities and original accents. The north-facing living room has a woodburning fireplace,...
Steve Harvey Reflects on How ‘Special’ It Was Not To Feel Like The Minority During Africa Visit

There is so much surrealism in being a Black person but there is still so much to learn. Steve Harvey feels the best way to do that is to visit the motherland, Africa. During a recent appearance on The View, Harvey boasted about the rewarding feeling he felt being in Africa. “To wake up and not have to be conscious that you’re Black, just to be able to wake up, walk outside, and you’re just yourself today, you don’t have to filter that in.” Harvey said.
Bow Wow Receives Response From Hip Hop Alliance’s KRS-One, Kurtis Blow, & Chuck D

Bow said rappers should unionize and a few pioneers are inviting him for a chat about the established Hip Hop Alliance. A tweet made by Bow Wow has caused the leaders of the Hip Hop alliance to step forward. Bow stated that artists need better representation. “Hip hop needs a board! No different than the NBA w/ the players association. A committee,” he wrote.
NBA YoungBoy Embraces The Rage On New Song “Black”

Youngboy is still on his grind, and he quickly reminded us of that as we entered the new year. NBA YoungBoy just dropped his latest album, I Rest My Case, on which the opening track “Black” is a standout. Moreover, accompanied by an energetic music video, it’s Youngboy’s foray into rage music à la Playboi Carti or Yeat.
Jadakiss & Swizz Beatz Join Forces On 'Hustle, Repeat': Listen

Jadakiss and Swizz Beatz have released a new song titled “Hustle, Repeat” to coincide with the season three premiere of MGM+’s Godfather of Harlem — check it out below. The song was released on Friday (January 13) and finds Swizz lacing Kiss with an alarming, heavy-hitting...
