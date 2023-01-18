There is so much surrealism in being a Black person but there is still so much to learn. Steve Harvey feels the best way to do that is to visit the motherland, Africa. During a recent appearance on The View, Harvey boasted about the rewarding feeling he felt being in Africa. “To wake up and not have to be conscious that you’re Black, just to be able to wake up, walk outside, and you’re just yourself today, you don’t have to filter that in.” Harvey said.

1 DAY AGO