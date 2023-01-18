ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Sedrick Van Pran's Return Continued a Valuable Trend at UGA

Roster movement announcements have been running hot ever since Georgia won their second consecutive national title. Players have entered the portal, declared for the draft and some have elected to return for an extra season. The most recent news came from the team's center Sedrick Van Pran who announced his return for the 2023 season.
ATHENS, GA
New York Post

Giants divisional round report card: Brian Daboll ends on stinker

Grading the Giants’ 31-7 divisional round playoff loss to the Eagles on Saturday. Offense This looks a whole lot different when it is the rugged Eagles and not the lame Vikings out there trying to stop you. There was nothing going on all night. Daniel Jones (15 of 27, 135 yards, 1 INT) never had a chance. Jones was sacked five times and was baited and beaten by CB James Bradberry for a second-quarter interception. He ran six times for 24 yards. Saquon Barkley (9-61) was no factor — he had 7 rushing yards at halftime. Total of 227 yards was uninspiring....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Albany Herald

Giants OLB Azeez Ojulari listed as active vs. Eagles

New York Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari is listed as active for Saturday night's NFC divisional round playoff game against the host Philadelphia Eagles. Ojulari initially was listed as questionable to play due to a quad injury he sustained in New York's 31-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings last week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy