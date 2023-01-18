ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Nikola Vucevic impressed with Victor Wembanyama's fluidity on the floor

By Stephen Beslic
Bulls News
Bulls News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m8r9K_0kIqH0GF00

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic is surprised and impressed by the agility of young French big man Victor Wembanyama.

Nikola Vucevic has spent 12 seasons in the NBA, which means he's pretty much seen a lot of talented players come and go in the league. But, when it comes to French hoops prospect Victor Wembanyama, Vucevic sees something special in the young Frenchman.

The veteran Chicago Bulls center has been particularly impressed with Wembanyama's fluidity on the floor.

"The thing that surprised me the most is at that age, to be that tall but to have such good control of your body, it’s very impressive," Vucevic said . "A lot of times when you grow up so tall, even me, I was only 6-10, but at that age, 18, 19, I felt clumsy. Your body is not fully developed. And he’s like already there almost. The way he controls his body, his handles, it’s very impressive."

Another unicorn coming

The 19-year-old Wembanyama is a 7-foot-3 center who plays for the Metropolitans 92 in the LNB Pro A league. Boasting a unique mix of incredible length, extended shooting range, and ball-handling skills, Wembanyama is widely projected to be the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft later this year.

At 6-foot-10, Vucevic knows a thing or two about being a big man, and he's been blown away by what he's seen in Wembanyama.

"He looks pretty amazing," Vucevic added. "He seems to be on a great path to greatness."

Great for French basketball

France will always be a country that worships soccer. However, French basketball is just as beloved by its citizens. Wembanyama's success could really help raise the bar for French basketball players looking to make a mark in the NBA.

"With Victor, he’s a one-of-a-kind player and one of the biggest prospects the NBA has ever seen. So I’m sure once he gets to the NBA, I’m sure there will be even more buzz, and people will talk about it even more. The more good players you have that go to the highest level and play from your country, the more interest people will have in it," Vooch concluded.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9&10 News

Antetokounmpo, Bucks set for matchup against the Pistons

Milwaukee Bucks (29-17, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (12-36, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup with Detroit. He’s fourth in the league averaging 31.0 points per game. The Pistons are 4-22 in conference games. Detroit is 6-27 against...
DETROIT, MI
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Bulls News

Bulls News

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
452
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and analysis on the Chicago Bulls

 https://www.si.com/nba/bulls

Comments / 0

Community Policy