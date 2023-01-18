Nikola Vucevic impressed with Victor Wembanyama's fluidity on the floor

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic is surprised and impressed by the agility of young French big man Victor Wembanyama.

Nikola Vucevic has spent 12 seasons in the NBA, which means he's pretty much seen a lot of talented players come and go in the league. But, when it comes to French hoops prospect Victor Wembanyama, Vucevic sees something special in the young Frenchman.

The veteran Chicago Bulls center has been particularly impressed with Wembanyama's fluidity on the floor.

"The thing that surprised me the most is at that age, to be that tall but to have such good control of your body, it’s very impressive," Vucevic said . "A lot of times when you grow up so tall, even me, I was only 6-10, but at that age, 18, 19, I felt clumsy. Your body is not fully developed. And he’s like already there almost. The way he controls his body, his handles, it’s very impressive."

Another unicorn coming

The 19-year-old Wembanyama is a 7-foot-3 center who plays for the Metropolitans 92 in the LNB Pro A league. Boasting a unique mix of incredible length, extended shooting range, and ball-handling skills, Wembanyama is widely projected to be the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft later this year.

At 6-foot-10, Vucevic knows a thing or two about being a big man, and he's been blown away by what he's seen in Wembanyama.

"He looks pretty amazing," Vucevic added. "He seems to be on a great path to greatness."

Great for French basketball

France will always be a country that worships soccer. However, French basketball is just as beloved by its citizens. Wembanyama's success could really help raise the bar for French basketball players looking to make a mark in the NBA.

"With Victor, he’s a one-of-a-kind player and one of the biggest prospects the NBA has ever seen. So I’m sure once he gets to the NBA, I’m sure there will be even more buzz, and people will talk about it even more. The more good players you have that go to the highest level and play from your country, the more interest people will have in it," Vooch concluded.