Woman's Horror Story of Getting Food Poisoning While Traveling Is the Absolute Worst

By Nicole Pomarico
 3 days ago

There's never a good time to get food poisoning, but traveling might be one of the worst. It means being away from the comforts of your own bed (and bathroom), and you're probably giving up some privacy if you're traveling with other people. Unfortunately, your chances of getting food poisoning while traveling might be higher, too, depending on what the situation is with the water in the area you're visiting and the unfamiliar foods and places you're taking in while you explore.

However, one woman on TikTok, @eva.shuman , has shared a story so horrifying about getting food poisoning while traveling that we can only hope we can never relate. If you get squeamish about this sort of thing, you might want to skip this one — it's that bad.

As OP's story goes, she was flying out of Boston for a two week trip to Bali and met up with her mom for lunch before she boarded her flight, since being on the trip meant that she wouldn't be home for Mother's Day. At lunch, she ordered a salmon salad, and everything was going just fine... until she got dropped off at the airport.

The sweats hit her while she was in line for baggage claim, and it only went downhill from there. The urge to throw up was a big one when she was in security, but if you've been in that line, you know once you're in, you can't get out.

In the second part, she revealed that she did make it through security, but an airport employee tried to tell her it would be a liability for her to board their first flight — 16 hours in the air to Hong Kong. Her sister lied for her, said she had her period, and she still boarded the plane. Once she was on and went to the bathroom, she managed to survive by dosing herself up with Benadryl so she slept the entire flight.

That sounds like a truly miserable experience, but she got through it. We only hope she still got to enjoy her trip to Bali once she arrived...

