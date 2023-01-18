ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fascinating Hotel in the Netherlands Is Made Out of 70 Stacked Houses

By Nicole Pomarico
 3 days ago

If you live in the United States and have traveled out of the country before, you already know just how different things are (and how they look) when you arrive somewhere new. Even the way things are built is totally different; and so many areas of the world have a lot more history than our relatively new country has. Some of the most unique hotels can be found in other parts of the world, including this one in the Netherlands that's now going viral on TikTok.

As @epic.stays shared in a video that's already amassing hundreds of thousands of views, this hotel is made up of 70 stacked houses, making it not just a hotel, but also a piece of art. This looks so cool!

A unique canalside hotel made of 70 stacked houses 😲 🎥 📍Inntel Hotels in Zaandam #Netherlands 🎥 IG: @simon_amste #hollandtravel #uniquehotel #amsterdamtravel #traveltiktok

And what's awesome about this is that it does look like a bunch of different houses, all in different colors, stacked on top of each other...  with windows and awnings and everything you'd expect. Of course, they didn't actually stack 70 houses on top of each other, but looking at it from the outside, it definitely looks like what would happen if they did!

If you saw this video and immediately felt the need to experience this hotel for yourself, you're not alone — and we have all the details. It's called the Inntel Hotels Amsterdam Zaandam , and the inside of the hotel is focused on the history of the Zaan region where it's located.

The hotel comes with amenities like a restaurant, bar, swimming pool, Wellness Club, and of course, free wifi, and rates are pretty inexpensive, with some rooms as low as €134, or $145 in US dollars.

If you're visiting Amsterdam, it might be worth checking this place out. Imagine the Instagram photos that could be taken here!

