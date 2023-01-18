(ALLENTOWN, PA) – The Allentown Rescue Mission’s Clean Team Workforce congratulates its employee of the month for December, James M. James stayed at the Allentown Rescue Mission and worked for the Clean Team Workforce in 2016. At that time, James left the Mission without having a permanent job lined up. He struggled while looking for employment, but he never could have imagined the horrific turn his life would take. A car struck James as he was crossing a street and left him fighting for his life. James sustained compound fractures in both of his legs, a head injury, and other contusions.

