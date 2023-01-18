Read full article on original website
WOLF
Teachers could hide student's gender identity from parents under proposed Pennsylvania school district policy
WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CITC) — Pennsylvania parents are outraged over a proposed public school district policy that would, among other things, keep them in the dark regarding their child's gender identity. A first reading of the Upper Moreland School District's (UMSD) proposed "Transgender and Gender Diverse Students" policy sparked...
Six Montgomery County School Districts Are Among Top 50 in Pennsylvania
Six Montgomery County school districts ranked among Pennsylvania’s top school districts for 2022, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Lower Merion School District ranked highest, coming in fifth place in the state and third place for the Philadelphia region. Next on the list is Upper Dublin School...
Pennsylvania auditor digs up $20,000 pension underpayment after miscalculations
(The Center Square) – The latest batch of audits for municipal pension plans show a few localities received too much in state aid — and one error led to a $20,000 underpayment. In West Caln Township in Chester County, officials reported inaccurate data for their 14-person non-uniformed pension...
lvpnews.com
Resident discusses concerns with recreation board
Upper Macungie resident Linda Gorr was the first person to address supervisors during their Dec. 1, 2022, meeting. “I went to the recreation board meeting, the last one they had,” Gorr said. “I have some concerns and I voiced them there then. “I did not feel very welcomed;...
thevalleyledger.com
Allentown Chamber Presents the State of the City with Mayor Matt Tuerk
The Allentown Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce presents “Allentown State of the City with Mayor Matt Tuerk”. The event is officially sold-out. During this event, Mayor Tuerk will share an update and vision for The City of Allentown while reflecting on the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County Council will meet as scheduled, but won't vote
EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County Council will gather Thursday night for its regularly scheduled meeting, but will not vote on anything. Council's agenda was not posted 24 hours in advance of the meeting as required by the Sunshine Act, the Pennsylvania law governing open meetings. That omission was pointed out Wednesday evening by blogger Bernie O'Hare. O'Hare is a former lawyer who keeps tabs on the goings-on in Northampton County's government center.
WJAC TV
Pennsylvania lawmakers want 'Jan 6 Day' to be observed in public schools
PHILADELPHIA (TND) — A trio of Pennsylvania lawmakers have announced they will soon introduce a bill that seeks the establishment and observation of a "Jan. 6 Day" in the state's public school system. State Sen. Art Haywood, alongside State Reps. Ed Neilson and Chris Rabb, are all Democrats who...
Falls Township Warehouse Approaches Next Phase of Development in Major Construction Project
A major development plan in Bucks County is moving on to the next phase of construction for a brand new trade center. Ryan Mulligan wrote about the developments for the Philadelphia Business Journal. NorthPoint Development is currently working on construction of a new 1,159,849 square-foot facility at Keystone Trade Center,...
lvpnews.com
County seeks funds for home repair projects
In the first order of business for 2023, Lehigh County Commissioner Geoff Brace announced Jan. 11 the county will be applying for a grant through the COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Whole-Homes Repair Act. “The application will be submitted by the end of January,” Brace said. “We will get our $2.7...
pahomepage.com
2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools
2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools. 2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools. Luzerne County, one man’s trash is another mans treasure. Luzerne County, one man's trash is another mans treasure. Fans get psyched for Eagles-Giants matchup. Fans get psyched for Eagles-Giants matchup. Abide...
limerickpa.org
A Message From the Board of Supervisors ~ Jennifer Brown
A message from the Limerick Township Board of Supervisors:. It is with deep sadness that our Limerick Township family mourns the loss of our resident, Jennifer Brown. We share the feelings of grief and loss and extend our deepest sympathies to Jennifer’s family, friends, neighbors, colleagues, and all of our Limerick Township community who continue to mourn her.
thevalleyledger.com
The Allentown Rescue Mission’s Clean Team Workforce Employee of the Month for December
(ALLENTOWN, PA) – The Allentown Rescue Mission’s Clean Team Workforce congratulates its employee of the month for December, James M. James stayed at the Allentown Rescue Mission and worked for the Clean Team Workforce in 2016. At that time, James left the Mission without having a permanent job lined up. He struggled while looking for employment, but he never could have imagined the horrific turn his life would take. A car struck James as he was crossing a street and left him fighting for his life. James sustained compound fractures in both of his legs, a head injury, and other contusions.
Lancaster Farming
Lehigh County’s Seed Farm Grows New Generation of Farmers
A common critique of farmland preservation through the purchase of agricultural conservation easements – aka, buying development rights – is that if the land is not actively being farmed, all that is being preserved with taxpayer dollars are neighbors’ views. Lehigh County aimed to change all that...
Dozens show up for Luzerne County estate sale
WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— You know what they say: one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Mazell Estate Liquidations held a rummage sale today in Luzerne County selling everything from antiques to household items. Dozens of people showed up to sell and buy items at a reduced price. The owner of Mazell says inflation has […]
Pennsylvania Game Commission: Montco’s Northeast Neighbors Remain Cautious about Unwanted Visitor
A year after its first sighting in the area, a nighttime predator may have returned. As Bucks County residents approach the one-year anniversary of a rare animal sighting, authorities are warning them to remain vigilant. Gregory Vellner reported the caution for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent out a...
Vacant Easton nursing home eyed for potential affordable housing site
The Easton Housing Authority’s executive director has his eye on a vacant Easton nursing home as a possible site for affordable housing. Authority Executive Director Tyler Martin said preliminary discussions are underway between city organizations and the owners of The Easton Home. The nursing facility at 1022 Northampton St. in Easton’s West Ward closed in November.
sauconsource.com
Local Animal Shelter Names New Director
A Northampton County animal shelter with a long history of serving the community and its pets has a new executive director. The Center for Animal Health & Welfare’s board of directors announced Thursday that Sarah Wees has been chosen to lead their organization. In a news release the board...
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular farm market and country store announces new location in Northampton County
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. – A popular business selling local eggs, produce, livestock feed and more will soon have a new home in the Slate Belt. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store that previously operated at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, is moving a few miles east to Apple Blossom Village, 690 Allegheny Road, Upper Mount Bethel Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Township garden apartment development sold for $3M
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - An apartment complex off Farmersville Road in Bethlehem Township has been sold for $3 million, according to Northampton County records. The 15 garden-style apartments are in groups of three in five buildings on adjacent lots. The housing is on the west side of Farmersville, south of Easton Avenue and just north of the Miller Farm. The sale of the two properties -- 3171-3175 and 3211-3245 Farmersville -- was recorded by the county on Jan. 10.
Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering triangle-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Hatboro reported watching and photographing a V or triangle-shaped object hovering nearby at 10:55 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
