FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Trend of Mixing Fentanyl with an Animal Tranquilizer is Killing Drug UsersMonica Leigh FrenchNorristown, PA
Flavorful local restaurant just opened in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Winter Mimosa Flights - Setter Ridge VineyardsJoJo's Cup of MochaKutztown, PA
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Singers, Songwriters Coming to Famous Bucks County Theater for a Night of Music and Conversation
One of Bucks County’s most well-known theaters will be hosting a night of music and conversation in the very near future. The Newtown Theatre will present “Singer-Songwriters in the Round: The Stories Behind the Songs” on Feb. 4 at 8 PM. Part concert, part conversation, this special evening will bring together five singer-songwriters to play their songs and share the stories behind them. They’ll discuss origins and arrangements while offering a deeper dive into the songwriting process.
Former Doylestown Resident, Actor from ‘The Wire’ Remembered for His Long Career on the Big Screen
An actor from one of the most popular shows of all time once lived in the Bucks County area for many years. Naledi Ushe wrote about he actor for USA Today. Al Brown, an actor known for playing Col. Stanislaus Valchek on the hit television show “The Wire”, passed away last week at the age of 83 following a battle with Alzheimer’s.
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Popular doughnut shop known for unique creations opening 2nd regional location in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A popular doughnut shop - dishing out unique varieties like caramel churro, Nutella maple bacon and pistachio raspberry cheesecake - is planning to satisfy more sweet tooths in the Lehigh Valley. Donerds Donuts, specializing in handmade, artisanal doughnuts at 76 Broadway in Jim Thorpe, is planning to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Beloved Vineyard restaurant rebrands with new name in Fountain Hill
FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - A landmark Italian restaurant has taken on a new identity in Fountain Hill. The Vineyard Restaurant, at 605 Fiot St., is now known as The Vineyard Di Norma. The Prosseda family took ownership of the beloved establishment in September 2021, and after a little more than...
This Bucks County Inn is Considered to be One of the Best Getaway Spots in the Country
A Bucks County inn has been listed as one of the best places for a fun getaway, especially in an area known for its great vacation spots. Christine Koubek Flynn wrote about the local in for Arlington Magazine. The Logan Inn, located at 10 West Ferry Street in New Hope,...
thevalleyledger.com
Local Italian Restaurant Continues Operation with New Name and Logo
The Vineyard Di Norma is the new name for Fountain Hill’s casual fine-dining establishment. Bethlehem, PA (January 19, 2023) – The Prosseda Family took ownership of a beloved local Italian restaurant in September 2021. After just over a year of operation, the Prossedas are taking steps to better personalize the establishment. The restaurant, formerly known as The Vineyard, will now be known as The Vineyard Di Norma. The new name reflects family roots while still paying homage to the brand local patrons have grown to know and love.
A Look Back in Time: Here’s What the Doylestown Starbucks Location Was Used for 100 Years Ago
The business owner once operated out of a now-popular stop for local residents. Known for being one of the most historic areas in Bucks County, this town’s local coffee shop had an interesting past that was well-documented. Doylestown’s Starbucks has been serving food and beverages to customers for years....
Couple Living on School Bus Get Help from Strangers in Pottstown
A couple living on a school bus got assistance from good Samaritans in Pottstown. Lana Bean and Chris Morgan, both 41 years old met in 2014. Since June, they’ve been driving across the country with their three dogs from Michigan to Massachusetts, writes Rachel Ravina for The Reporter. Their...
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Radio Icon Jerry Blavat, ‘The Geator With the Heater', Dies at 82
Jerry Blavat -- known for his eight decades on Philadelphia radio and beyond as “The Geator with the Heater" and "The Big Boss with the Hot Sauce" -- has died at 82. "The Boss with the Hot Sauce is with the Big Boss Now," Blavat's family said in a statement released to the news media Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
phillygrub.blog
Copabanana South Street Launches GoFundMe Campaign
Copabanana, the legendary Philadelphia bar and restaurant located at 344 South Street, is seeking the public’s help to stay in business. A Facebook ad exclaiming to help “Help Save South Street’s Iconic Copabanana!” popped up without much more information. Philly Grub reached out to learn more.
WFMZ-TV Online
New running festival coming to Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The City of Bethlehem is announcing a brand-new running festival starting this October. It will be the first time the city has hosted a running festival since 2019. In front of a crowd of runners and sponsors at Bethlehem City Hall Thursday, the CEO of the RUNegades running club, Michael Ragozzino, broke the big news.
lvpnews.com
Rose Jean Herrmann
Rose Jean Herrmann, 97, of Allentown, died Jan. 9, 2023, in Luther Crest retirement community. The wife of the late John A. Herrmann III, she was a dedicated and loving mother. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Rudolph and Anna (Blum) Younger. She was a graduate...
philadelphiaweekly.com
30 Best Pizza Places in Philly: Top Spots for Hand-Tossed, Deep Dish, & More in Philadelphia
Pizza is the most popular food in the world and America’s cities have some of the best slices. While Philly is often overlooked compared to other towns, it is arguably pizza aficionado paradise. Here is our handpicked selection of the best pizza spots in the city of brotherly love!
Novel from Bestselling Author and Malvern Resident About a Chester County Family in Witness Protection
Lisa Scottoline, the bestselling author who lives on a horse farm in Malvern, released her 34th work of fiction last year, a thriller titled What Happened to the Bennetts, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia magazine. With her daughter grown up, the prolific author has been feeling like she is back...
David Crosby, who died at 81, didn’t just play Martin Guitars — he was on one
David Crosby’s Lehigh Valley connections go beyond shows in Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musician, who died Thursday at age 81, played local brand Martin Guitars — and even appeared on one.
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular farm market and country store announces new location in Northampton County
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. – A popular business selling local eggs, produce, livestock feed and more will soon have a new home in the Slate Belt. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store that previously operated at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, is moving a few miles east to Apple Blossom Village, 690 Allegheny Road, Upper Mount Bethel Township.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations, including the Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown.
Lehigh Valley weather: Where will it snow this weekend? Check our snowfall projections map.
A wintry mix on Sunday could leave some accumulating snow in parts of the Lehigh Valley for the first time since December. As of Friday, the National Weather Service anticipated measurable snow in the Poconos and possibly into the Lehigh Valley’s higher northern elevations, with little chance of accumulation in the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton area where a few flakes may mix in before turning over to all rain. Meanwhile, AccuWeather put the Lehigh Valley on the very edge of its snowfall forecast, calling for 1 to 3 inches to the north.
lsxmag.com
Auto Mania At Allentown Fairgrounds is This Weekend Jan 20th-22nd!
Some of our favorite car shows are held each year by Carlisle Events. Whether it’s Corvettes at Carlisle or one of the many marque-specific shows, Lance Miller and his team always put on a great event. Auto Mania is a huge swap meet that will be holding court in Allentown, Pennsylvania, east of Carlisle where the shows usually take place. For 2023, the renowned show promoter will kick off the season with a bang.
This Infamous Deli in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu Item
From the classic Philly cheesesteak to hearty Reubens, Pennsylvania is home to some genuinely mouthwatering eats. And you can not call yourself a true Pennsylvania native until you have tried the infamous zep sandwich at least once.
