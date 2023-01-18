ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BUCKSCO.Today

Singers, Songwriters Coming to Famous Bucks County Theater for a Night of Music and Conversation

One of Bucks County’s most well-known theaters will be hosting a night of music and conversation in the very near future. The Newtown Theatre will present “Singer-Songwriters in the Round: The Stories Behind the Songs” on Feb. 4 at 8 PM. Part concert, part conversation, this special evening will bring together five singer-songwriters to play their songs and share the stories behind them. They’ll discuss origins and arrangements while offering a deeper dive into the songwriting process.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Local Italian Restaurant Continues Operation with New Name and Logo

The Vineyard Di Norma is the new name for Fountain Hill’s casual fine-dining establishment. Bethlehem, PA (January 19, 2023) – The Prosseda Family took ownership of a beloved local Italian restaurant in September 2021. After just over a year of operation, the Prossedas are taking steps to better personalize the establishment. The restaurant, formerly known as The Vineyard, will now be known as The Vineyard Di Norma. The new name reflects family roots while still paying homage to the brand local patrons have grown to know and love.
BETHLEHEM, PA
phillygrub.blog

Copabanana South Street Launches GoFundMe Campaign

Copabanana, the legendary Philadelphia bar and restaurant located at 344 South Street, is seeking the public’s help to stay in business. A Facebook ad exclaiming to help “Help Save South Street’s Iconic Copabanana!” popped up without much more information. Philly Grub reached out to learn more.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New running festival coming to Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The City of Bethlehem is announcing a brand-new running festival starting this October. It will be the first time the city has hosted a running festival since 2019. In front of a crowd of runners and sponsors at Bethlehem City Hall Thursday, the CEO of the RUNegades running club, Michael Ragozzino, broke the big news.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lvpnews.com

Rose Jean Herrmann

Rose Jean Herrmann, 97, of Allentown, died Jan. 9, 2023, in Luther Crest retirement community. The wife of the late John A. Herrmann III, she was a dedicated and loving mother. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Rudolph and Anna (Blum) Younger. She was a graduate...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Popular farm market and country store announces new location in Northampton County

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. – A popular business selling local eggs, produce, livestock feed and more will soon have a new home in the Slate Belt. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store that previously operated at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, is moving a few miles east to Apple Blossom Village, 690 Allegheny Road, Upper Mount Bethel Township.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Regal movie theater among 39 set to close

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations, including the Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Where will it snow this weekend? Check our snowfall projections map.

A wintry mix on Sunday could leave some accumulating snow in parts of the Lehigh Valley for the first time since December. As of Friday, the National Weather Service anticipated measurable snow in the Poconos and possibly into the Lehigh Valley’s higher northern elevations, with little chance of accumulation in the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton area where a few flakes may mix in before turning over to all rain. Meanwhile, AccuWeather put the Lehigh Valley on the very edge of its snowfall forecast, calling for 1 to 3 inches to the north.
ALLENTOWN, PA
lsxmag.com

Auto Mania At Allentown Fairgrounds is This Weekend Jan 20th-22nd!

Some of our favorite car shows are held each year by Carlisle Events. Whether it’s Corvettes at Carlisle or one of the many marque-specific shows, Lance Miller and his team always put on a great event. Auto Mania is a huge swap meet that will be holding court in Allentown, Pennsylvania, east of Carlisle where the shows usually take place. For 2023, the renowned show promoter will kick off the season with a bang.
ALLENTOWN, PA

