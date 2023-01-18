The Vineyard Di Norma is the new name for Fountain Hill’s casual fine-dining establishment. Bethlehem, PA (January 19, 2023) – The Prosseda Family took ownership of a beloved local Italian restaurant in September 2021. After just over a year of operation, the Prossedas are taking steps to better personalize the establishment. The restaurant, formerly known as The Vineyard, will now be known as The Vineyard Di Norma. The new name reflects family roots while still paying homage to the brand local patrons have grown to know and love.

