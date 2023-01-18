Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Trend of Mixing Fentanyl with an Animal Tranquilizer is Killing Drug UsersMonica Leigh FrenchNorristown, PA
Flavorful local restaurant just opened in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Winter Mimosa Flights - Setter Ridge VineyardsJoJo's Cup of MochaKutztown, PA
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
New running festival coming to Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The City of Bethlehem is announcing a brand-new running festival starting this October. It will be the first time the city has hosted a running festival since 2019. In front of a crowd of runners and sponsors at Bethlehem City Hall Thursday, the CEO of the RUNegades running club, Michael Ragozzino, broke the big news.
lvpnews.com
Community calendar
Read to canine friends from Lehigh Valley Therapy Dogs for Books ‘n’ Barks at the Emmaus Public Library, 11 E. Main St., 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Also Feb. 23 and March 23. Children of all ages may participate. You can bring your favorite book to share or choose one from the library collection. Visit the library website www.emmauspl.org for information.
lafayette.edu
Easton students cheer on Leopards at School Day Game
In a celebration of community and the possibilities of ‘and,’ Lafayette hosted more than 1,300 Easton Area School District students Twitter. In a spirit of community, Lafayette College on Jan. 18 welcomed more than 1,300 sixth- and seventh-graders from Easton Area School District for the School Day Game, providing them a glimpse of the excitement, energy, and possibilities behind collegiate life.
Lehigh Valley weather: Where will it snow this weekend? Check our snowfall projections map.
A wintry mix on Sunday could leave some accumulating snow in parts of the Lehigh Valley for the first time since December. As of Friday, the National Weather Service anticipated measurable snow in the Poconos and possibly into the Lehigh Valley’s higher northern elevations, with little chance of accumulation in the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton area where a few flakes may mix in before turning over to all rain. Meanwhile, AccuWeather put the Lehigh Valley on the very edge of its snowfall forecast, calling for 1 to 3 inches to the north.
WFMZ-TV Online
Donate blood next week and get a $20 voucher to this Easton restaurant
An Easton restaurant is partnering with Miller Keystone for an extra incentive to donate blood. Anyone who donates blood next week at any of the three Miller Keystone Blood Centers in the Lehigh Valley will get a $20 dine-in voucher to Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine. The drive runs from Saturday,...
Seth & Co. coffee shop opens in Easton, employing individuals with special needs
Seth McMullan beamed as he wielded a pair of oversized scissors to cut the ribbon Saturday in celebration of a new Downtown Easton coffee shop with his name on it. HIs parents, Desiree and John McMullan, opened the new location of Seth & Co. Special Brew about a month ago inside Love Blossoms Flowers & Gifts at 13 S. Bank St.
Adult version of Zimmerman's Orange Drink now on available
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Anyone who grew up in Carbon County can tell you exactly what Zimmerman's Orange Drink's label is and that it usually comes in a carton. But this is the first time you'll be able to crack open the adult version of Orange Drink at Downriver Brewing Co. on Main Street in Stroudsburg.
The snow hasn’t been falling, but the shots have been for these girls basketball players
This winter hasn’t featured much snow in the Lehigh Valley. But it still has spotlighted some strong performances in girls basketball, including this past week. Scroll down for the stars of the week in New Jersey, the Colonial League, the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference and the overall lehighvalleylive.com Girls Basketball Player of the Week.
The good and bad to the slow start of winter
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — This time of the year is usually one of the busiest for the snow removal team at Strauser Nature's Helpers in Smithfield Township, near East Stroudsburg. But the rainy, warmer weather has left the business with much to desire this winter season. "It's just a matter...
David Crosby, who died at 81, didn’t just play Martin Guitars — he was on one
David Crosby’s Lehigh Valley connections go beyond shows in Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musician, who died Thursday at age 81, played local brand Martin Guitars — and even appeared on one.
sanatogapost.com
Regal Theater in Oaks Among 39 Listed for Closing
OAKS PA – The Regal Oaks Stadium 24 on Mill Road in Upper Providence Township, which opened in 1999 as one of the area’s first multi-screen movie theater venues, is among 39 facilities scheduled to be closed by its corporate parent beginning in February, according to a bankruptcy court filing.
Former Doylestown Resident, Actor from ‘The Wire’ Remembered for His Long Career on the Big Screen
An actor from one of the most popular shows of all time once lived in the Bucks County area for many years. Naledi Ushe wrote about he actor for USA Today. Al Brown, an actor known for playing Col. Stanislaus Valchek on the hit television show “The Wire”, passed away last week at the age of 83 following a battle with Alzheimer’s.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations, including the Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown.
sauconsource.com
Local Animal Shelter Names New Director
A Northampton County animal shelter with a long history of serving the community and its pets has a new executive director. The Center for Animal Health & Welfare’s board of directors announced Thursday that Sarah Wees has been chosen to lead their organization. In a news release the board...
WFMZ-TV Online
New BYOB bistro to showcase international dishes, Bethlehem's steel-making history
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A bistro coming soon to downtown Bethlehem will serve fresh burgers, salads, pasta dishes and more while paying homage to the city's rich steel-making history. Steel City Bistro, a BYOB restaurant offering appetizers, sandwiches and dinners with an international flair, is set to open in late January...
WFMZ-TV Online
Beloved Vineyard restaurant rebrands with new name in Fountain Hill
FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - A landmark Italian restaurant has taken on a new identity in Fountain Hill. The Vineyard Restaurant, at 605 Fiot St., is now known as The Vineyard Di Norma. The Prosseda family took ownership of the beloved establishment in September 2021, and after a little more than...
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Popular doughnut shop known for unique creations opening 2nd regional location in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A popular doughnut shop - dishing out unique varieties like caramel churro, Nutella maple bacon and pistachio raspberry cheesecake - is planning to satisfy more sweet tooths in the Lehigh Valley. Donerds Donuts, specializing in handmade, artisanal doughnuts at 76 Broadway in Jim Thorpe, is planning to...
Upper Pottsgrove Residents Protest to Save Smola Farm
Herb Miller (standing), came to lobby for the continued designation of Smola Farm as open space; he is a former Pottsgrove Township commissioner. Upper Pottsgrove residents are up in arms regarding a plan to build $5.5 million municipal buildings on the former Smola Farm. On Jan. 17, a crowd of protestors spilled out of the room holding a public meeting with the township commissioners, reported Evan Brandt for The Mercury.
WFMZ-TV Online
History's Headlines: Boies Penrose
No one ever confused Allentown’s Livingston Club with the Union League Club in Philadelphia. For one thing, the power base here was not on a national level. But it did have its “perks.” And one of them was having several rooms on the top floor for special guests of members. One person who was said to have taken advantage of them was Bethlehem Steel’s Charles Schwab, although a man with a mansion in nearby Bethlehem would hardly seem to need to spend a night in Allentown. It is said that he did “occasionally” have liaisons outside of marriage.
pahomepage.com
2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools
2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools. 2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools. Luzerne County, one man’s trash is another mans treasure. Luzerne County, one man's trash is another mans treasure. Fans get psyched for Eagles-Giants matchup. Fans get psyched for Eagles-Giants matchup. Abide...
Comments / 0