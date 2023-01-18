ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catasauqua, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

New running festival coming to Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The City of Bethlehem is announcing a brand-new running festival starting this October. It will be the first time the city has hosted a running festival since 2019. In front of a crowd of runners and sponsors at Bethlehem City Hall Thursday, the CEO of the RUNegades running club, Michael Ragozzino, broke the big news.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lvpnews.com

Community calendar

Read to canine friends from Lehigh Valley Therapy Dogs for Books ‘n’ Barks at the Emmaus Public Library, 11 E. Main St., 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Also Feb. 23 and March 23. Children of all ages may participate. You can bring your favorite book to share or choose one from the library collection. Visit the library website www.emmauspl.org for information.
EMMAUS, PA
lafayette.edu

Easton students cheer on Leopards at School Day Game

In a celebration of community and the possibilities of ‘and,’ Lafayette hosted more than 1,300 Easton Area School District students Twitter. In a spirit of community, Lafayette College on Jan. 18 welcomed more than 1,300 sixth- and seventh-graders from Easton Area School District for the School Day Game, providing them a glimpse of the excitement, energy, and possibilities behind collegiate life.
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Where will it snow this weekend? Check our snowfall projections map.

A wintry mix on Sunday could leave some accumulating snow in parts of the Lehigh Valley for the first time since December. As of Friday, the National Weather Service anticipated measurable snow in the Poconos and possibly into the Lehigh Valley’s higher northern elevations, with little chance of accumulation in the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton area where a few flakes may mix in before turning over to all rain. Meanwhile, AccuWeather put the Lehigh Valley on the very edge of its snowfall forecast, calling for 1 to 3 inches to the north.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Donate blood next week and get a $20 voucher to this Easton restaurant

An Easton restaurant is partnering with Miller Keystone for an extra incentive to donate blood. Anyone who donates blood next week at any of the three Miller Keystone Blood Centers in the Lehigh Valley will get a $20 dine-in voucher to Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine. The drive runs from Saturday,...
EASTON, PA
Newswatch 16

The good and bad to the slow start of winter

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — This time of the year is usually one of the busiest for the snow removal team at Strauser Nature's Helpers in Smithfield Township, near East Stroudsburg. But the rainy, warmer weather has left the business with much to desire this winter season. "It's just a matter...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
sanatogapost.com

Regal Theater in Oaks Among 39 Listed for Closing

OAKS PA – The Regal Oaks Stadium 24 on Mill Road in Upper Providence Township, which opened in 1999 as one of the area’s first multi-screen movie theater venues, is among 39 facilities scheduled to be closed by its corporate parent beginning in February, according to a bankruptcy court filing.
OAKS, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Regal movie theater among 39 set to close

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations, including the Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sauconsource.com

Local Animal Shelter Names New Director

A Northampton County animal shelter with a long history of serving the community and its pets has a new executive director. The Center for Animal Health & Welfare’s board of directors announced Thursday that Sarah Wees has been chosen to lead their organization. In a news release the board...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Upper Pottsgrove Residents Protest to Save Smola Farm

Herb Miller (standing), came to lobby for the continued designation of Smola Farm as open space; he is a former Pottsgrove Township commissioner. Upper Pottsgrove residents are up in arms regarding a plan to build $5.5 million municipal buildings on the former Smola Farm. On Jan. 17, a crowd of protestors spilled out of the room holding a public meeting with the township commissioners, reported Evan Brandt for The Mercury.
UPPER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

History's Headlines: Boies Penrose

No one ever confused Allentown’s Livingston Club with the Union League Club in Philadelphia. For one thing, the power base here was not on a national level. But it did have its “perks.” And one of them was having several rooms on the top floor for special guests of members. One person who was said to have taken advantage of them was Bethlehem Steel’s Charles Schwab, although a man with a mansion in nearby Bethlehem would hardly seem to need to spend a night in Allentown. It is said that he did “occasionally” have liaisons outside of marriage.
ALLENTOWN, PA
pahomepage.com

2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools

2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools. 2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools. Luzerne County, one man’s trash is another mans treasure. Luzerne County, one man's trash is another mans treasure. Fans get psyched for Eagles-Giants matchup. Fans get psyched for Eagles-Giants matchup. Abide...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

