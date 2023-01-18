CULLMAN, Ala. — Cullman City Schools is pleased to announce its elementary and secondary teachers of the year for 2023-2024. This year’s honored educators are Cullman City Primary School first grade teacher Amanda Stidham, and seventh grade Cullman Middle School English teacher Katie McGee. The two teachers will now be in consideration for the District 6 Teacher of the Year and potentially even finalists for state-level Teacher of the Year, an award that will be announced later this spring. “We are fortunate to have so many great educators in our system. Mrs. Stidham and Mrs. McGee are extraordinary educators who will represent us well,” Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff said. “The Cullman City School System is one of the best in Alabama. To be selected as the Teacher of the Year in one of the best systems in Alabama means they are among the best in our state. Congratulations to both of them.”

