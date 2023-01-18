Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports LeaguesJameson StewardAthens, AL
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville HospitalZack LoveTanner, AL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From HuntsvilleTed RiversHuntsville, AL
‘We may never really know the lives that will be saved’
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Foundry Ministries, based in Bessemer, Alabama, is “where lives are reshaped by the hands of God, through Christ-centered programs and services.” Located outside of the city of Cullman near Holly Pond is The Foundry Farm, a refuge in a country setting for men overcoming addiction. Director of The Foundry Farm, Eddie Wilson, said permanently transformed lives through Christ-centered ministries is the vision behind The Foundry Ministries’ story and process. “The Foundry Ministries restores hope and rebuilds the lives of the addict through Christ-centered recovery,” Wilson said. “Our Foundry Farm life-change program is located in Cullman on 60 acres...
southerntorch.com
Heart Attack Sufferer Shares Experience
It was just an ordinary Monday in February of 2014 for Mike Wilks; he went. out to lunch with a friend. Wilks typical diet, at that time, commonly. consisted of fried foods and after consuming a high-fat, high-calorie lunch. he felt the typical heartburn that he associated with acid reflux....
Permits issued for $5.4 million in Old Monrovia construction projects
The Cottages of Old Monrovia community is expanding. The city of Huntsville issued 32 permits for the second phase of the development in the last two weeks totaling $5.4 million. Thirty permits were issued last week. Three other projects issued permits last week in the Huntsville area, two commercial and...
Obituary: Martha Ann Newton Beeler (updated)
Martha Ann Newton Beeler, age 82, of Cullman, Alabama, peacefully slipped free of her pain surrounded by her husband, children, grandchildren and friends, on Jan. 18, 2023. Martha was born on July 15, 1940, in Lebanon Junction, KY, to Joseph Ethel Newton and Martha Rebecca Hayden Newton. Preceded in death by her brothers: Joseph Robert Newton, John Hayden Newton and Charles William Newton; her son, David Andrew Beeler, and grandson, Cole Hansen Kilgore. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Dr. Henry Stewart Beeler, Jr.; children: Henry Stewart Beeler, III (Kathy), Moria Shawn Jaquiss (Ian), Rebekah Lili Speakman (Dell); grandchildren:...
WHNT-TV
Candle Bar to Open Soon
A new business coming to the Shoals! The Scratchwood Candle Bar will be opening in Florence next week. A new business coming to the Shoals! The Scratchwood Candle Bar will be opening in Florence next week. Whistlestop BBQ Festival Ending. The executive director of the EarlyWorks family of museums announced...
Huntsville shoppers, business owners react to skyrocketing egg prices
If you've been to the grocery store lately, you've probably noticed in addition to grocery prices overall being high — egg prices included.
Marshall Space Flight Center supports removal of Saturn 1B rocket at Ardmore Welcome Center
A decaying rocket at the Ardmore Welcome Center could come down with the support of officials at Marshall Space Flight Center.
WAFF
Archeological excavation underway at Redstone Arsenal construction site
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Ahead of a military construction project on Redstone Arsenal, an archeological excavation is underway to preserve data before construction work impacts the site. According to a press release from Redstone Arsenal, this preservation process is in compliance with the National Historic Preservation Act. The project is...
Consumers, business owners react to skyrocketing egg prices
If you've been to the grocery store lately, you've probably noticed in addition to grocery prices overall being high — egg prices included.
themadisonrecord.com
Former doctor from Madison sued for overdose death
A cancer doctor from Madison whose license was revoked last year is now a defendant in a lawsuit alleging he prescribed narcotics for a young woman to push her into a sexual relationship, and the resulting addiction led to her death. Sammy Fuad Becdach, 56, who was practicing oncology and...
Help ‘Change a Pet’s Life!’ HAS waiving adoption fees
Looking for a new furry friend? Huntsville Animal Services is waving adoption fees on all animals through the end of January.
WHNT-TV
New Owners to Re-open Historic Business
The property was purchased by a group of local business owners who say they will be making improvements. The property was purchased by a group of local business owners who say they will be making improvements. Fantasy Playhouse Presents Snow White And The Seven …. The new take on the...
doppleronline.ca
Billboard sign on Hwy 60 has residents up in arms
UPDATE: The light intensity of the sign has been turned down so it’s not as bright. A large billboard sign along Hwy. 60, going eastbound, by the former Grandview Inn entrance, has certainly been noticed. Area residents say it’s too bright and doesn’t belong there. Several community...
northjacksonpress.com
Governor Ivey Awards $7.7 Million To DeKalb And Jackson Counties
Governor Ivey Awards $7.7 Million To DeKalb And Jackson Counties. By StaffOn January 11, 2023, Governor Kay Ivey visited Farmers Telecommunications Cooperative (FTC) in Rainsville to announce the awarding of […]. By StaffOn January 11, 2023, Governor Kay Ivey visited Farmers Telecommunications Cooperative (FTC) in Rainsville to announce the...
Madison man posts billboard ad to help find a kidney donor
One North Alabama man has a big favor to ask and he's hoping the community can help.
WAFF
‘Limestone County is booming’: New projects underway in North Alabama’s fastest-growing county
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County is the fastest-growing county in North Alabama and with new growth comes upcoming projects and development. Limestone County’s Economic Development Association president Bethany Shockney believes the several new projects underway in Athens will help the city keep up with its growing population. She also says members of the community are excited to see the city growing and for what is to come.
WHNT-TV
School Administrator Placed on Leave
The Headmaster of Covenant Christian School has been placed on paid administrative leave following a recent incident where a student allegedly made a "terroristic threat." The Headmaster of Covenant Christian School has been placed on paid administrative leave following a recent incident where a student allegedly made a "terroristic threat."
WHNT-TV
Hazel Green Family Dead After Possible Murder-Suicide (7 a.m., January 20, 2023)
A Hazel Green woman was found dead during a welfare check, then her husband and children were found dead a short time later in Tennessee, according to authorities. (7 a.m., January 20, 2023) Hazel Green Family Dead After Possible Murder-Suicide …. A Hazel Green woman was found dead during a...
Cullman City Schools announces teachers of the year
CULLMAN, Ala. — Cullman City Schools is pleased to announce its elementary and secondary teachers of the year for 2023-2024. This year’s honored educators are Cullman City Primary School first grade teacher Amanda Stidham, and seventh grade Cullman Middle School English teacher Katie McGee. The two teachers will now be in consideration for the District 6 Teacher of the Year and potentially even finalists for state-level Teacher of the Year, an award that will be announced later this spring. “We are fortunate to have so many great educators in our system. Mrs. Stidham and Mrs. McGee are extraordinary educators who will represent us well,” Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff said. “The Cullman City School System is one of the best in Alabama. To be selected as the Teacher of the Year in one of the best systems in Alabama means they are among the best in our state. Congratulations to both of them.”
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
The race to see who gets appointed to fill out Congressman Dale Strong’s term as chairman of the Madison County Commission may be coming to a close. It sounds like the applicants will each meet with Gov. Kay Ivey and her staff next week for interviews. Local politicos fall in to one of two camps: Those supporting former Speaker Mac McCutchen or the “Pick-a-Phil” camp that would like to see either of the two current Commissioners Phil Vandiver or Phil Riddick get promoted to the job. Candidates will be appointed by the governor.
