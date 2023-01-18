Read full article on original website
Brittany Mahomes Describes Wild Tailgate Scene Before Jaguars-Chiefs Playoff Game
Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany described an absolutely wild tailgate scene ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff game against the Jaguars. With the Chiefs scheduled to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round, Jaguars fans came out in full force. After winning their first playoff game since 2017, Jacksonville had something to celebrate.
Jaguars vs Chiefs: Here’s who experts think will win [Updated with NBC picks]
The Jaguars and Chiefs will kick off the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs. While most people understandably are taking the Kansas City Chiefs over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the opening game of the divisional weekend, it’s not quite unanimous. That’s fair, considering in the NFL Playoffs, just about anything can happen.
Breaking: Chiefs Wide Receiver Won't Play Against Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman will not be making his return to the field this weekend. Hardman has been out since early November with what was first listed as an abdominal injury, and is now being called a pelvic issue. Either way, he has officially been ruled out for Saturday's ...
Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence, 5 others questionable vs. Chiefs
Trevor Lawrence is questionable again due to a toe sprain suffered at the beginning of December. The Jacksonville Jaguars’ second-year quarterback suffered the injury in a Dec. 4 loss to the Detroit Lions and has been a consistent name on the team’s injury report ever since. Despite being listed as questionable for seven straight games, Lawrence hasn’t missed one.
Patrick Mahomes injury vs Jaguars: Everything to know for Chiefs QB [UPDATED]
The Patrick Mahomes injury near the end of the first quarter of the Chiefs Divisional Round playoff game against the Jaguars had fans worried. A Patrick Mahomes injury is the one thing that could take the wind out of every single Kansas City Chiefs fan on the planet. Unfortunately, that’s...
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni drops F-bomb on ref during Giants blowout
Nick Sirianni isn’t joking around, no matter what the score. The Eagles’ head coach sounded off on a referee at the tail-end of Saturday’s 28-0 first-half thrashing against the Giants. Philadelphia, which had just scored its fourth touchdown of the first half with a Jalen Hurts run, looked to capitalize even further by showing they were going for a two-point conversion. Warning Adult Language With the play clock running down, the Eagles called a timeout and cameras panned to Sirianni screaming at a referee while walking away from the end zone’s sideline. The irate coach could be seen saying, “I know what the f–k I’m doing, and I’m allowed to be down here.” The Eagles then opted for an extra point, which grew their lead to 28-0. The Eagles have dominated the Giants, who finally managed to score a touchdown in the middle of the third quarter to cut Philadelphia’s lead to 28-7. Big Blue lost possessions early on after a costly gamble called by Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who tried to convert on a fourth-and-eight at the Eagles 40-yard line in the first quarter. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones struggled mightily in the first half, throwing for just 57 yards and a pick.
WATCH: Fans line street outside TIAA Bank Field to wish the Jaguars well as they head to Kansas City
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds of Jacksonville Jaguars fans gathered outside TIAA Bank Field on Friday morning to say good-bye to players and wish them well as they head off to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs. The Roar of the Jaguars,...
Jaguars rue missed chances in playoff loss to Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars could not have imagined a better situation than the one they faced late in the first half of Saturday's divisional-round playoff game against the mighty Kansas City Chiefs. The upstart AFC South champions, who had to rally from a 27-point deficit...
Jaguars, Chiefs both healthy for divisional-round matchup
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jaguars right guard Brandon Scherff and wide receiver Jamal Agnew, both of whom were questionable for the playoff game in Kansas City, are active against the Chiefs on Saturday after they were limited in practice this week. The Jaguars are missing Kendric Brown, who...
Look: NFL World Feels Awful For Jaguars Fans
What a tough end of the fourth quarter for the Jacksonville Jaguars and their fans. Driving down the field with the chance to make it a field goal game, Jags wide receiver Jamal Agnew fumbled away a reception in the redzone with five-and-a-half minutes to go. The NFL world felt for the good people ...
