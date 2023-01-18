ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

lvpnews.com

Resident discusses concerns with recreation board

Upper Macungie resident Linda Gorr was the first person to address supervisors during their Dec. 1, 2022, meeting. “I went to the recreation board meeting, the last one they had,” Gorr said. “I have some concerns and I voiced them there then. “I did not feel very welcomed;...
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Keller to run for Franklin County Commissioner

Franklin County Commissioner Dave Keller has announced his candidacy for re-election in the 2023 Republican Primary. “If re-elected, I will continue to work to streamline county government and provide the best possible programs, services, and facilities in support of the health, safety and general well-being of the residents of Franklin County,” Keller said.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools

2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools. 2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools. Luzerne County, one man’s trash is another mans treasure. Luzerne County, one man's trash is another mans treasure. Fans get psyched for Eagles-Giants matchup. Fans get psyched for Eagles-Giants matchup. Abide...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
DC News Now

Process to choose new Hagerstown mayor to begin next week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — With the announcement that Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller is stepping down to join the administration of Maryland Governor Wes Moore, the city council now has the responsibility to choose her replacement. Keller will be the state’s new Secretary for Opioid Response. The council will meet next week to decide […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
CBS Philly

Pa. state Sen. Amanda Cappelletti to make history when she gives birth

HARRISBURG (CBS) -- Just 40 years ago, the idea of even a woman – any woman – in Pennsylvania's Senate was a novelty. Out of 50 senators, there was exactly one, and she was a grandmother.Later came more women, including some mothers of younger children. But no woman has ever given birth while a member of the state Senate. If that fact surprises you, consider this: It also surprised the woman who is about to make history by becoming the first. "That had not crossed my mind," said Sen. Amanda Cappelletti (D-Delaware and Montgomery), until a colleague pointed it out to her.Cappelletti...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Specialty donut shop relocates in Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A specialty donuts shop called Crazy Glazed has recently relocated to a new storefront on 333 B St. in Carlisle back on Jan. 14. The owner of Crazy Glazed, Kelly Cloud, opened the specialty donut shop back in March of 2022 on 204 N. Hanover St. – offering a wide selection of in-house donut options, as well as catering opportunities for interested customers. According to Cloud, the relocation of Crazy Glazed became necessary for a multitude of reasons.
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Central Pennsylvania homecare service provider relocating in Hummelstown

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A homecare service provider named DRUK Homecare Services LLC has officially purchased a new office building in Hummelstown. DRUK Homecare Services specializes in providing quality, at-home care by offering an array of non-medical services for their patients, such as:. Personal Care. Companionship. Housekeeping Assisstance.
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
lvpnews.com

Grant sought for home repair projects

In the first order of business of 2023, Lehigh County Commissioner Geoff Brace announced Jan. 11 the county will be applying for the COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act Whole-Homes Repair Act. “The application will be submitted by the end of January. We will get our $2.7 million,” Brace said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Affordable housing project in Lebanon County breaking ground

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new affordable housing project in Lebanon County is set to officially break ground next week. In September 2018, the Community Homes Board of Directors in Lebanon made history by voting to approve the initiation of a capital campaign for the first time in 50 years. According to Community Homes, the capital campaign funds will be used for an affordable housing project on Canal Street in Lebanon.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Explosion heard across northern Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 911 communications center in Lackawanna County was booming with calls Thursday reporting what residents were describing as a very loud explosion. The calls started coming in around 10:30 a.m. The explosion was heard from Greenfield Township, to Forest City, to Childs. An official with the Lackawanna County Center for Public […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Books-A-Million opens new York County location

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Books-A-Million (BAM) bookstore officially opened up earlier Friday. According to a Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate post, the new BAM bookstore is located at 51 Wilson Ave in Hanover. The hours of operation for the new BAM bookstore are:. Mondays to Saturdays //...
HANOVER, PA
WBRE

Former Northumberland County official charged with theft

KULPMONT, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northumberland County man has been charged with theft after police say he used a county gas card for personal use. According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, William Kuzmick, the roadmaster for Coal Township, is said to have used the county gas card on multiple occasions for his […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man wanted in Northumberland County

WATSONTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBERE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man in Northumberland County who is wanted on multiple charges. Police in Watsontown say they are looking for 35-year-old Rick Waugaman, from Milton. He is a white male, about 5’11 weighing 200 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes officials say. Police say Waugaman […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

