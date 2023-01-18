Read full article on original website
Related
lvpnews.com
Resident discusses concerns with recreation board
Upper Macungie resident Linda Gorr was the first person to address supervisors during their Dec. 1, 2022, meeting. “I went to the recreation board meeting, the last one they had,” Gorr said. “I have some concerns and I voiced them there then. “I did not feel very welcomed;...
Keller to run for Franklin County Commissioner
Franklin County Commissioner Dave Keller has announced his candidacy for re-election in the 2023 Republican Primary. “If re-elected, I will continue to work to streamline county government and provide the best possible programs, services, and facilities in support of the health, safety and general well-being of the residents of Franklin County,” Keller said.
pahomepage.com
2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools
2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools. 2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools. Luzerne County, one man’s trash is another mans treasure. Luzerne County, one man's trash is another mans treasure. Fans get psyched for Eagles-Giants matchup. Fans get psyched for Eagles-Giants matchup. Abide...
lebtown.com
North Lebanon Twp. hosts public hearing on Escambia zoning amendment request
This article was funded by LebTown donors as part of our Civic Impact Reporting Project. Residents filled the seats at Monday’s North Lebanon Township Board of Supervisors meeting to speak their mind on a considered zoning amendment for parts of 1675 and 1677 Grace Ave. The equitable owners of...
Process to choose new Hagerstown mayor to begin next week
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — With the announcement that Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller is stepping down to join the administration of Maryland Governor Wes Moore, the city council now has the responsibility to choose her replacement. Keller will be the state’s new Secretary for Opioid Response. The council will meet next week to decide […]
Candidates sue Dauphin County over political rules in Fort Hunter Park
Two third-party candidates are taking Dauphin County to court, arguing the county violated their First Amendment rights by preventing them from participating in political speech at Fort Hunter Park. Kevin Gaughen and David Kocur, both members of the newly formed Keystone Party, say the county prevented them from gathering signatures...
Pa. state Sen. Amanda Cappelletti to make history when she gives birth
HARRISBURG (CBS) -- Just 40 years ago, the idea of even a woman – any woman – in Pennsylvania's Senate was a novelty. Out of 50 senators, there was exactly one, and she was a grandmother.Later came more women, including some mothers of younger children. But no woman has ever given birth while a member of the state Senate. If that fact surprises you, consider this: It also surprised the woman who is about to make history by becoming the first. "That had not crossed my mind," said Sen. Amanda Cappelletti (D-Delaware and Montgomery), until a colleague pointed it out to her.Cappelletti...
abc27.com
Specialty donut shop relocates in Cumberland County
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A specialty donuts shop called Crazy Glazed has recently relocated to a new storefront on 333 B St. in Carlisle back on Jan. 14. The owner of Crazy Glazed, Kelly Cloud, opened the specialty donut shop back in March of 2022 on 204 N. Hanover St. – offering a wide selection of in-house donut options, as well as catering opportunities for interested customers. According to Cloud, the relocation of Crazy Glazed became necessary for a multitude of reasons.
abc27.com
Central Pennsylvania homecare service provider relocating in Hummelstown
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A homecare service provider named DRUK Homecare Services LLC has officially purchased a new office building in Hummelstown. DRUK Homecare Services specializes in providing quality, at-home care by offering an array of non-medical services for their patients, such as:. Personal Care. Companionship. Housekeeping Assisstance.
Shapiro announces three-part ethics package — including a more relaxed gift ban
In a change from the Wolf administration, the executive order allows some exceptions, such as awards, T-shirts, occasional meals or beverages, pens, notepads, or mugs. The post Shapiro announces three-part ethics package — including a more relaxed gift ban appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
lvpnews.com
Grant sought for home repair projects
In the first order of business of 2023, Lehigh County Commissioner Geoff Brace announced Jan. 11 the county will be applying for the COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act Whole-Homes Repair Act. “The application will be submitted by the end of January. We will get our $2.7 million,” Brace said.
In his first executive order, Shapiro removes degree requirement for thousands of state jobs
Shapiro said the order applies to 92% of commonwealth jobs, estimating that roughly 65,000 positions in the state will be open to Pennsylvanians regardless of whether they hold a college degree. The post In his first executive order, Shapiro removes degree requirement for thousands of state jobs appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
abc27.com
Affordable housing project in Lebanon County breaking ground
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new affordable housing project in Lebanon County is set to officially break ground next week. In September 2018, the Community Homes Board of Directors in Lebanon made history by voting to approve the initiation of a capital campaign for the first time in 50 years. According to Community Homes, the capital campaign funds will be used for an affordable housing project on Canal Street in Lebanon.
Mr. Sticky’s announces opening date for Cumberland County store
The countdown is on for Mr. Sticky’s arrival in the Harrisburg area. On March 3, one of the sticky bun shops will open at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township in the Hampden Centre next to Mellow Mink Brewing. Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, is responsible for...
Explosion heard across northern Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 911 communications center in Lackawanna County was booming with calls Thursday reporting what residents were describing as a very loud explosion. The calls started coming in around 10:30 a.m. The explosion was heard from Greenfield Township, to Forest City, to Childs. An official with the Lackawanna County Center for Public […]
abc27.com
Books-A-Million opens new York County location
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Books-A-Million (BAM) bookstore officially opened up earlier Friday. According to a Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate post, the new BAM bookstore is located at 51 Wilson Ave in Hanover. The hours of operation for the new BAM bookstore are:. Mondays to Saturdays //...
School district increasing security after stranger boards school bus
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County school district is ramping up its school bus security and safety measures. This was after a stranger was able to board a bus undetected. A student on that bus realized the unknown woman did not belong on the bus. Parents say they could not believe what […]
Former Northumberland County official charged with theft
KULPMONT, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northumberland County man has been charged with theft after police say he used a county gas card for personal use. According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, William Kuzmick, the roadmaster for Coal Township, is said to have used the county gas card on multiple occasions for his […]
Man wanted in Northumberland County
WATSONTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBERE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man in Northumberland County who is wanted on multiple charges. Police in Watsontown say they are looking for 35-year-old Rick Waugaman, from Milton. He is a white male, about 5’11 weighing 200 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes officials say. Police say Waugaman […]
Pennsylvania Game Commission: Montco’s Northeast Neighbors Remain Cautious about Unwanted Visitor
A year after its first sighting in the area, a nighttime predator may have returned. As Bucks County residents approach the one-year anniversary of a rare animal sighting, authorities are warning them to remain vigilant. Gregory Vellner reported the caution for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent out a...
Comments / 0