ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardnerville Ranchos, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwlasvegas.com

Cookie season arrives for Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's a sweet time of year - literally - as Girl Scout cookies are going on sale!. It starts with a cookie rally on Saturday, Jan. 21. Kimberly Trueba and some local scouts from the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada joined us to share all of the details.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

New program gives Nevadans a new way to enjoy state parks

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A new program that will allow you to borrow a park pass from a local public library for use at a state park is being unveiled by the state of Nevada. The Library Park Passes cover the day use entrance fee for one passenger vehicle...
NEVADA STATE
Sierra Sun

Find your caffeine fix and more at Truckee-Tahoe’s top coffee shops

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — With plenty of snow falling in the Lake Tahoe Basin this winter, the search is on for the best warm drink to enjoy on a cold day. Whether you’re looking for a warm cup of coffee or something sweet to eat with the family after a day on the slopes, communities in the basin have something to offer.
TRUCKEE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Snowfall records falling but not yet a ‘historic’ season at Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe Basin has experienced, what has felt like, nonstop snow in January, leading people to call this a historic winter. While snowfall records have fallen this season at Truckee-Tahoe, the region still needs quite a bit more snow to match the best January on record and also winter as a whole.
TRUCKEE, CA
2news.com

Lake Tahoe Snow Along the East Shore Trail

Lake Tahoe and a snowy scene along the East Shore Trail near Incline Village after a month long round of storms in January 2023. You can still hike the trail with snow boots and spikes would be a good idea. Beautiful views here on Friday, thanks for watching KTVN Jeff Martinez https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/tahoe-east-shore-trail?u=i.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
sparkstrib.com

Tahoe-area plow driver keeps “Highway to the Sky” open year-round

At an elevation of almost 9,000 feet, Mt. Rose corridor is the highest mountain pass in the Sierra Nevada that is open year round. As the winding, two-lane road connecting Reno and Lake Tahoe is pummeled by a series of snow storms fueled by an atmospheric river, it’s Chris Howland’s job to keep the road open.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Galena High basketball coach Olek Czyz reprimanded by Nevada Commission on Ethics

Galena High basketball coach Olek Czyz received an admonishment from the Nevada Commission on Ethics on Wednesday following a social media violation. The Commission on Ethics said Czyz used the Galena basketball account to promote his private coaching business, which violations state ethics law for using government entities for pecuniary interest. Czyz accepted what was termed a non-willful violation. The Commission on Ethics sent out the following press release on the situation:
GALENA, IL
ABC10

2 skiers hurt in backcountry avalanche near South Lake Tahoe resort

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Two backcountry skiers were injured Thursday in an avalanche outside the boundaries of a Lake Tahoe ski resort. Both skiers were transported to area hospitals for treatment of unknown injuries suffered near Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe, California. There was no immediate word on their condition, KTVN-TV in Reno reported.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

UNR Study: Centuries-long drought in the Great Basin shown to be recurring pattern

Nevada has a history of periodically locking into centuries-long droughts, new research led by the University of Nevada, Reno shows. People throughout the American Southwest should be prepared to adapt to less water. In the culmination of nearly a decade of research involving biogeographers, paleoecologists, climatologists, archaeologists and anthropologists, the...
NEVADA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Nevada history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Nevada using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NEVADA STATE
97X

This Iowa Bakery Is Consider One Of The Best In The State

Another year means another look at the "best" things in each state. A recent article from Onlyinyourstate put a spotlight on a bakery in Iowa calling it one of the best in the great state of Iowa. If you love great treats from the Old Country, this is the spot...
IOWA STATE
kunr.org

Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada

According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy