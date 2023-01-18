Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pet Friendly Hotels to Consider in Lake TahoeTiffany T.South Lake Tahoe, CA
USPS Temporarily Closed a Facility in NevadaBryan DijkhuizenNevada State
Where to Grab Breakfast in South Lake TahoeTiffany T.South Lake Tahoe, CA
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Where to Ice Skate In South Lake TahoeTiffany T.South Lake Tahoe, CA
pvtimes.com
At 80, Pahrump’s Cathy Behrens eyes her 6th Nevada Senior Games swim title
What was once a hobby has turned into an annual event for success and achievements for Pahrump’s Cathy Behrens. Behrens, 80, grew up in Euclid, Ohio, just northeast of Cleveland, and lived there for nearly 45 years of her life before moving to the Las Vegas valley in 1988.
cwlasvegas.com
Cookie season arrives for Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's a sweet time of year - literally - as Girl Scout cookies are going on sale!. It starts with a cookie rally on Saturday, Jan. 21. Kimberly Trueba and some local scouts from the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada joined us to share all of the details.
KOLO TV Reno
New program gives Nevadans a new way to enjoy state parks
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A new program that will allow you to borrow a park pass from a local public library for use at a state park is being unveiled by the state of Nevada. The Library Park Passes cover the day use entrance fee for one passenger vehicle...
Sierra Sun
Find your caffeine fix and more at Truckee-Tahoe’s top coffee shops
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — With plenty of snow falling in the Lake Tahoe Basin this winter, the search is on for the best warm drink to enjoy on a cold day. Whether you’re looking for a warm cup of coffee or something sweet to eat with the family after a day on the slopes, communities in the basin have something to offer.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Snowfall records falling but not yet a ‘historic’ season at Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe Basin has experienced, what has felt like, nonstop snow in January, leading people to call this a historic winter. While snowfall records have fallen this season at Truckee-Tahoe, the region still needs quite a bit more snow to match the best January on record and also winter as a whole.
2news.com
Lake Tahoe Snow Along the East Shore Trail
Lake Tahoe and a snowy scene along the East Shore Trail near Incline Village after a month long round of storms in January 2023. You can still hike the trail with snow boots and spikes would be a good idea. Beautiful views here on Friday, thanks for watching KTVN Jeff Martinez https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/tahoe-east-shore-trail?u=i.
knpr
At Nevada interfaith event, Indigenous religious practices shared, discussed
Even with 27 tribal groups of different types in Nevada, not a lot is known by the general public about how these communities live and work. But even less is known about their religious beliefs. That became more apparent late last year when President Joe Biden promised that an area...
sparkstrib.com
Tahoe-area plow driver keeps “Highway to the Sky” open year-round
At an elevation of almost 9,000 feet, Mt. Rose corridor is the highest mountain pass in the Sierra Nevada that is open year round. As the winding, two-lane road connecting Reno and Lake Tahoe is pummeled by a series of snow storms fueled by an atmospheric river, it’s Chris Howland’s job to keep the road open.
Thousands to travel to Lake Tahoe to enjoy snow after California storms
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Thousands of travelers are set to head up to Lake Tahoe for the weekend to take advantage of the fresh powder and calm conditions after strong winds and heavy snow storms disrupted the ski and snowboard season in recent weeks. “It's been tough,” said...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas college ramps up efforts as Nevada faces critical nursing shortage
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - States across the country continue to face a familiar and common problem a shortage of nurses. One local college in Las Vegas is working to address the need. Alreeze Crystal Mercado was living in Sacramento pursuing a career in child development but a series of...
Fox5 KVVU
Residents share video of pack of coyotes in south Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Residents in the south Las Vegas Valley shared video with FOX5 that showed a pack of coyotes. Ashley Sanchez with the Nevada Department of Wildlife says the best advice is to find the root of why the coyotes are visiting your neighborhood. Coyotes can often...
mynews4.com
Galena High basketball coach Olek Czyz reprimanded by Nevada Commission on Ethics
Galena High basketball coach Olek Czyz received an admonishment from the Nevada Commission on Ethics on Wednesday following a social media violation. The Commission on Ethics said Czyz used the Galena basketball account to promote his private coaching business, which violations state ethics law for using government entities for pecuniary interest. Czyz accepted what was termed a non-willful violation. The Commission on Ethics sent out the following press release on the situation:
Here's The Most Gorgeous Waterfall In Nevada
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most gorgeous waterfalls in each state.
2 skiers hurt in backcountry avalanche near South Lake Tahoe resort
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Two backcountry skiers were injured Thursday in an avalanche outside the boundaries of a Lake Tahoe ski resort. Both skiers were transported to area hospitals for treatment of unknown injuries suffered near Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe, California. There was no immediate word on their condition, KTVN-TV in Reno reported.
2news.com
UNR Study: Centuries-long drought in the Great Basin shown to be recurring pattern
Nevada has a history of periodically locking into centuries-long droughts, new research led by the University of Nevada, Reno shows. People throughout the American Southwest should be prepared to adapt to less water. In the culmination of nearly a decade of research involving biogeographers, paleoecologists, climatologists, archaeologists and anthropologists, the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Nevada history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Nevada using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
kunr.org
Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada
According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
