9 Cheese Experiences You Need to Have in Wisconsin
From cheese hats to "cheese orphans" to gourmet gas station cheddar, here's how to experience Wisconsin's epic cheese scene like a hungry local. People call Wisconsinites cheese-obsessed, but we don’t really think about it like that. For us, easy access to literally the best cheeses in the country — and the world — is a given and often something we take for granted. But once you’ve lived here and then go somewhere else, it’s like cheese detox. You miss it and realize how lucky you were to live in this dairy product wonderland. The siren song of squeaky cheese curds might even be the thing that draws you back home.
10 Charming Wisconsin Small Towns You Will Fall in Love With
When you're itching to get away from the traffic, the crowds, and the hectic big city, it's nice to know you're only a short drive away from taking refuge in one of Wisconsin's delightful little communities. There are unlimited gems to discover when you explore the backroads less traveled on...
Danger is Lurking for Homeowners after Recent Snowfall in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin
Thursday was a full day of snow and dangerous weather in the Midwest. Nearly 200 vehicles were reported to spin out and there were over 110 crashes that happened, including one that was extremely scary and caught on video. Unfortunately, the snow has caused another danger for those in Minnesota,...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Wisconsin history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the storm of the century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
4 Magical Frozen Experiences You Need to Have in Wisconsin This Winter
Winter may be cold, but it doesn't have to be boring! To avoid cabin fever setting in this winter, grab your warmest cold-weather gear and go on an outdoor adventure at some of these breathtaking spots in Wisconsin!. Best Winter Fun in Wisconsin. If ice and snow are your things,...
Today's Talker: Wisconsin man raises Texas Longhorns
It's time for Today's Talker, everyone has a hobby, but have you heard of this one? A Wisconsin man's unique hobby is raising a herd of Texas Longhorns.
City by City: Wisconsin, Red Cliff, Gary-New Duluth
Wisconsin- Communities across the state are teaming up for Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week. The Wisconsin Salt Wise Partnership hosts the events that aim to educate residents about chloride pollution. So much salt is used throughout the winter that waterways are becoming less and less fresh. Experts say one teaspoon of salt can pollute five gallons of fresh water. In Superior, the Environmental Service Division is providing smart salting educational games at the Lake Superior Ice Festival.
Invasive species case concludes with convictions
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the conclusion of a multi-year law enforcement investigation and prosecution related to the illegal distribution of more than 960 invasive crayfish by several wholesale-level distributors. A number of invasive crayfish were distributed, including red swamp, mini orange,...
Wisconsin Snow Report for Jan. 20, 2023
The Travel Wisconsin Snow Report is posted each weekend and updated daily on our home page. The report is made possible by our generous sponsor, Jacob Mizgalski and the Mizgalski Property Group. Bookmark the link here.
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
Civic Media Flips WGBW Green Bay To Liberal Talk.
Civic Media continues to expand in Wisconsin, placing its liberal talk format on WGBW Green Bay (1590) and its corresponding translator, the Green Bay-licensed W250CV at 97.9. The company purchased the signals, along with WLAK Appleton-Oshkosh (1520) and the New Holstein, WI-licensed translator W230DA at 93.9, from Mark Heller for $937,000 in a deal announced in September 2022.
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Wisconsin
Based in the Midwest, Wisconsin experiences exceptionally harsh and unforgiving winters, often accompanied by unrelenting snow and rain. Unfortunately, Wisconsin winters are also unpredictable. It’s not uncommon for the weather to turn quickly from balmy to freezing overnight or for snow to fall halfway through spring. As the 7th...
DNR, DHS issue fish consumption advisory for Lake Wausau and Stevens Point Flowage
WISCONSIN — If you’ve consumed or plan on eating fish caught from Lake Wausau and the Stevens Point Flowage, you may want to re-think how much you eat. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Health Services on Wednesday issued a fish consumption advisory. Sean...
Was This Minnesota Neighbor In The Wrong With Their Snow Removal?
One man went to Reddit to ask if his Minnesota neighbor was in the wrong when shoveling snow off his roof. Living in Minnesota during the winter months definitely comes with its challenges. Some people embrace the snow and create fun snow sculptures for people to pass by and see like one California man did for his first Minnesota winter. Or like Harry Welty in Duluth does every year.
The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
Wisconsin scientist among growing movement to cultivate perennial grain, Kernza
Researchers and farmers have been putting their heads together, especially in the Midwest, to consider the benefits of growing perennial grains. Those are grains that grow back for more than one season. Proponents say the practice could pay off both for the farmer’s bottom line and the environment. WUWM...
MBJ 40 Under 40: Alison Fotsch Kleibor, Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Business Journal is unveiling its 2023 “40 Under 40” Honorees this week. One of the honorees this year is Alison Fotsch Kleibor, President and CEO for the Wisconsin Humane Society. She started at the Wisconsin Humane Society 16 years ago, beginning as an...
Wisconsin Republicans aim to kill off government with their flat tax
Wisconsin Republicans have a plan for what to do with the record-breaking $6.6 billion state budget surplus, and it basically involves putting all the money in a pile and chucking it out the windows of the Capitol. State residents can gather below and snatch the cash as it scatters to the winds. People who aren’t […] The post Wisconsin Republicans aim to kill off government with their flat tax appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Grassroots Campaign Underway for Final Five Voting in Wisconsin
Polls often show dissatisfaction among voters with the current political system. An emerging alternative to standard elections is getting some attention in Wisconsin, with organizers touting such benefits as less-negative campaigns. What’s known as “Final Five Voting” has been adopted in a couple of states, and there is a proposal...
Two North-Central Wisconsin construction companies receive Excellence in Construction awards from WisDOT
(WJFW) - American Asphalt in Mosinee and Trierweiler Construction in Marshfield both have been awarded the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) 2022 Excellence in Construction awards. American Asphalt is one of six construction companies around the state that received the award. American Asphalt received the Excellence in Asphalt Paving award...
