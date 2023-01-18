Read full article on original website
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In South Carolina
Cheapism found the restaurants around the country that land in the biscuit hall of fame.
Leading store chain opening new location in South Carolina
A leading retail store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in South Carolina next month. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 17, 2023, REI will be opening its newest South Carolina store location in Mount Pleasant, according to the company's website.
Bojangles to offer new adult-version sweet tea drink in March across Carolinas
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Bojangles announced its first-ever launch of an adult-version sweet tea beverage on Tuesday, according to a news release. The new Hard Sweet Tea is expected to hit North Carolina and South Carolina shelves in March, the release reads. It will be sold at a variety of chains such as Circle […]
New Topgolf location opens in South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Topgolf, the popular golf entertainment leader, opened a new venue Friday in South Carolina. Topgolf opened its 87th location in North Charleston just outside the Tanger Outlets on International Boulevard. The new location, located near the Charleston Area Convention Center, has 72 climate-controlled hitting bays on two levels with interactive […]
Nine SC Barbecue Eateries Made the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” List for 2023
South Carolina is known for a lot of things. It is one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, and one of the hottest vacation spots in the southeast, and many consider it one of the best places to settle down and raise a family. However, SC is also the birthplace of American Style barbecue, so it should not come as a surprise that "The Palmetto State" has nine barbecue eateries that made "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints" list created by a major national publication! In this article, we will take a look at which publication made the list as well as see which nine SC barbecue eateries made the cut!
Another St Cloud Area Burger King Bites The Dust
One can only wonder what the problem with Burger King could be. Is it the worker shortage, the economy or the competition in the world of burgers?. Several years ago, the Burger King location on Lincoln Ave and Highway 23 all of a sudden shut their doors. That building still stands vacant with all signs of ever being a Burger King gone.
Eater
LA’s King of Chaos Cooking Opens Inside an Echo Park Arcade Bar
For most of his young adult life, Diego Argoti has felt like fighting. The long-haired, occasionally profane LA cook found ways to build often imagined (or at least one-sided) personal slights and silent vendettas with lots of people, to go to war with others in his mind even as he battled with himself. The anger was fuel, and when mixed with energy drinks and infectiously loud music it churned together to become Estrano, a psychedelic back-alley pop-up that treated a pasta station like a DJ table.
Blue Bird Welcomes New Dealership to Serve South Carolina
MACON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leader in electric and low-emission school buses, has welcomed a new dealer to serve its bus customers in South Carolina. Gregory Poole Bus Sales & Service will now sell and service the full line of Blue Bird and Micro Bird buses in the Palmetto State. Gregory Poole is a third-generation, family-owned business which started to offer Blue Bird buses in North Carolina in 2011. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005561/en/ Blue Bird’s Vision electric school bus can carry a maximum of 77 passengers for up to 120 miles on a single charge. Depending on the charging infrastructure, the buses take between three and eight hours to recharge fully. Blue Bird is the only U.S.-owned and operated school bus manufacturer in the United States. (Photo: Business Wire)
South Carolina Junior Day Visit List
South Carolina has several top recruits on campus this weekend, and Gamecock fans should familiarize themselves with these names.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man scores $1 million prize on scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported that a Halifax County man scored $1 million on a scratch-off ticket. Richard Todd, of Roanoke Rapids, took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize. He purchased his lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from the Speed Mart on East 10th Street in Roanoke Rapids.
wach.com
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Columbia area
Winner, winner! Another $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in the Columbia area Wednesday night. The player bought the ticket at the Carolina Pantry #2 store on 7850 Garners Ferry Rd. The Powerball draws for a $473 million jackpot Saturday, January 21st. Odds of winning the prize are 1 in 293...
The All-You-Can-Eat Prime Rib Buffet In North Carolina You Must Try
We've all experienced that special kind of hunger at least once in our lives. The kind that can only be satisfied by one thing: a buffet. North Carolina is home to dozens of buffets but none are quite as good or unique as this all-you-can-eat restaurant known as Madison's Prime Rib Steak & Seafood.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina sheriff's office warns of fake money being used at businesses
MARION COUNTY, S.C. — Movie prop money is popping up at businesses inone South Carolina county and the sheriff's office has put out a warning. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) MORE HEADLINES. The sheriff's office in Marion County posted the warning on Facebook. They are encouraging...
foxsports640.com
Another person has been arrested in the shooting death of 23-year-old man in South Carolina
(FLORENCE COUNTY, South Carolina)– A 23-year-old man was shot to death while being held in a dog kennel in October. In the last couple of months, the murders of this…
