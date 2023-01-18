Read full article on original website
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Got Engaged to a $200 Million Heiress 2 Weeks After Meghan Married Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, married a $200 million heiress the same year the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.
Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex Michael Lockwood Says Their Twin Daughters, 14, Are ‘Reeling’ From Her Death
Lisa Marie Presley‘s ex-husband, Michael Lockwood revealed their twin daughters Harper and Finley, 14, are “reeling” from their mother’s death. “The most important thing to me at this time is to take care of my daughters, making sure they always feel safe and loved,” the 61 year old musician said to PEOPLE magazine. “Both of them have incredible spirit and they will carry our family’s legacy on for the rest of their lives,” he also added, saying that the twins were of course not “prepared” for the “incomprehensible” tragedy that took place just days after Lisa attended the Golden Globe Awards.
Riley Keough pays tribute to late mom Lisa Marie Presley
Riley Keough, one of Lisa Marie Presley's four children, is honoring her late mother following the star's death. On Jan. 20, Keough paid tribute to her mom on Instagram and shared a photo of the two from her childhood. In the picture, Presley looks lovingly at her daughter as she clutches flowers in her hands. The 33-year-old captioned the post with a single heart emoji.
Kevin Costner shares inspiring message about aging in 68th birthday message
The Academy Award and Emmy-winning actor and director turned 68 on Jan. 18, and he celebrated his big day by giving his fans and followers the gift of a meaningful message. “Don’t believe what they say about getting older,” Costner wrote in an Instagram post alongside a photo of himself as John Dutton on the neo-Western drama “Yellowstone.” “Each passing year is a gift, and it gets better and better with time.”
One year later, Kylie Jenner reveals her son's name
One of the great mysteries shrouding the Kardashian family — the name of Kylie Jenner's almost 1-year-old son — has been cleared up. On Jan. 21, a few weeks ahead of her son's first birthday, Jenner shared a series of photos to Instagram with a simple caption, "AIRE" with a white heart.
Jennifer Coolidge posts her first TikTok — with Jennifer Lopez!
“White Lotus” star Jennifer Coolidge posted her first video on TikTok reciting a “poem.” Watch the reaction of Jennifer Lopez sitting next to her!Jan. 20, 2023.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis return for ‘That ‘90s Show’
Netflix released the “That ‘70s Show” reboot that brings back a lot of familiar faces to the Foreman’s house — including Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ characters, Kelso and Jackie!Jan. 20, 2023.
Austin Butler’s voice coach on why his voice still sounds like Elvis: ‘It's not put on’
"Elvis" star Austin Butler still sounds a lot like the King these days, but the voice change is "genuine" — and could be permanent, his voice coach said. Butler, who won a best actor trophy at the Golden Globes for his role in the Baz Luhrmann biopic, raised eyebrows when he delivered his acceptance speech sounding a lot like Presley.
Comfy, chic, and on sale — 3 reasons why me and these booties are 'sole-mates'
With the frosty weather in full effect, my warm shoe options for venturing outside are pretty much limited to boots and booties. For me, it's difficult to find pairs that are durable and hold up amidst bad weather, while also being affordable. And they have to be comfortable — as a New Yorker who walks everywhere, I need footwear that won’t leave me with painful blisters and sore feet.
Martha Stewart reveals she’s still swooning over pics of this actor
When it comes to celebrity crushes, Martha Stewart has had her eye on one main dish. Stewart spoke to Entertainment Tonight at her Las Vegas restaurant where she played the game “Sip and Spill.” The 81-year-old played along, revealing to the outlet which celebrity she can't stop looking at photos of.
Dolly Parton, Cyndi Lauper and more join forces on inspiring song for ’80 for Brady’
When you’ve got this many legends in a movie, you need just as many legends to tackle the soundtrack. Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry all team up on “Gonna Be You,” the new single from the upcoming movie “80 for Brady,” about a group of older women who trek to the Super Bowl to see Tom Brady play. (The story is set in 2017, when Brady was still with the New England Patriots.)
Tori Spelling says daughter Stella is 'not great' as she battles rare type of migraine
Tori Spelling’s 14-year-old daughter, Stella, is still struggling in the wake of a recent hospital visit in which she was diagnosed with a rare type of migraine. In fact, according to the former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star, the teen returned to the ER just days after her first visit.
Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope welcome baby girl
On Friday, Jan. 20, the "Melissa & Joey" alum announced on Instagram that he and his wife, Samantha Cope, had welcomed a baby girl, Dylan Rose Lawrence, on Jan. 16. "Dylan Rose Lawrence ~ Mom, Dad and big sisters are all so smitten with you sweet girl!" he wrote alongside a few photos he shared of their baby.
Keke Palmer shares sweet video on boyfriend Darius Jackson's birthday
Keke Palmer is making her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, feel special on his birthday. On Saturday, Jan. 21, Palmer, 29, shared a cute clip of them driving together while she lip-synched in the passenger seat of the car to Jenevieve's 2021 hit song, "Baby Powder." "I can easily write long emotional...
