HollywoodLife

Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex Michael Lockwood Says Their Twin Daughters, 14, Are ‘Reeling’ From Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley‘s ex-husband, Michael Lockwood revealed their twin daughters Harper and Finley, 14, are “reeling” from their mother’s death. “The most important thing to me at this time is to take care of my daughters, making sure they always feel safe and loved,” the 61 year old musician said to PEOPLE magazine. “Both of them have incredible spirit and they will carry our family’s legacy on for the rest of their lives,” he also added, saying that the twins were of course not “prepared” for the “incomprehensible” tragedy that took place just days after Lisa attended the Golden Globe Awards.
TODAY.com

Riley Keough pays tribute to late mom Lisa Marie Presley

Riley Keough, one of Lisa Marie Presley's four children, is honoring her late mother following the star's death. On Jan. 20, Keough paid tribute to her mom on Instagram and shared a photo of the two from her childhood. In the picture, Presley looks lovingly at her daughter as she clutches flowers in her hands. The 33-year-old captioned the post with a single heart emoji.
TENNESSEE STATE
TODAY.com

Kevin Costner shares inspiring message about aging in 68th birthday message

The Academy Award and Emmy-winning actor and director turned 68 on Jan. 18, and he celebrated his big day by giving his fans and followers the gift of a meaningful message. “Don’t believe what they say about getting older,” Costner wrote in an Instagram post alongside a photo of himself as John Dutton on the neo-Western drama “Yellowstone.” “Each passing year is a gift, and it gets better and better with time.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
TODAY.com

One year later, Kylie Jenner reveals her son's name

One of the great mysteries shrouding the Kardashian family — the name of Kylie Jenner's almost 1-year-old son — has been cleared up. On Jan. 21, a few weeks ahead of her son's first birthday, Jenner shared a series of photos to Instagram with a simple caption, "AIRE" with a white heart.
TODAY.com

Comfy, chic, and on sale — 3 reasons why me and these booties are 'sole-mates'

With the frosty weather in full effect, my warm shoe options for venturing outside are pretty much limited to boots and booties. For me, it's difficult to find pairs that are durable and hold up amidst bad weather, while also being affordable. And they have to be comfortable — as a New Yorker who walks everywhere, I need footwear that won’t leave me with painful blisters and sore feet.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TODAY.com

Martha Stewart reveals she’s still swooning over pics of this actor

When it comes to celebrity crushes, Martha Stewart has had her eye on one main dish. Stewart spoke to Entertainment Tonight at her Las Vegas restaurant where she played the game “Sip and Spill.” The 81-year-old played along, revealing to the outlet which celebrity she can't stop looking at photos of.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TODAY.com

Dolly Parton, Cyndi Lauper and more join forces on inspiring song for ’80 for Brady’

When you’ve got this many legends in a movie, you need just as many legends to tackle the soundtrack. Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry all team up on “Gonna Be You,” the new single from the upcoming movie “80 for Brady,” about a group of older women who trek to the Super Bowl to see Tom Brady play. (The story is set in 2017, when Brady was still with the New England Patriots.)
TODAY.com

Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope welcome baby girl

On Friday, Jan. 20, the "Melissa & Joey" alum announced on Instagram that he and his wife, Samantha Cope, had welcomed a baby girl, Dylan Rose Lawrence, on Jan. 16. "Dylan Rose Lawrence ~ Mom, Dad and big sisters are all so smitten with you sweet girl!" he wrote alongside a few photos he shared of their baby.
TODAY.com

Keke Palmer shares sweet video on boyfriend Darius Jackson's birthday

Keke Palmer is making her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, feel special on his birthday. On Saturday, Jan. 21, Palmer, 29, shared a cute clip of them driving together while she lip-synched in the passenger seat of the car to Jenevieve's 2021 hit song, "Baby Powder." "I can easily write long emotional...

