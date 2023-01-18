Missouri lawmakers have introduced a slew of bills aimed at restricting voters’ ability to directly amend our state’s constitution (Mario Tama/Getty Images). For over a century, Show-Me-State voters have had the ability to amend the constitution by ballot initiative and simple majority vote. As a conservative, I take pride in the fact that our state’s forefathers had the foresight and humility to provide the people with a mechanism against political tyranny.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO