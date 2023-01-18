Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Analysis: In budget introduction, Moore takes down Hogan policies
Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller (left) and Budget Secretary Helene Grady (right) listen as Gov. Wes Moore (D) outlines his proposed fiscal year 2024 spending plan. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. In the weeks leading up to Gov. Wes Moore’s swearing in Wednesday, some of his advisers privately suggested that the...
newsfromthestates.com
Bipartisan backing for bills requiring state to pay for mail ballot postage
Some counties already pay for mail-in ballot stamps, but bills advanced Thursday would make that a requirement in all 21 counties. (Daniella Heminghaus for New Jersey Monitor) Assembly lawmakers unanimously approved two bills Thursday that would shift the cost of returning mail-in ballots to state government, reducing costs for residents and counties in what may be New Jersey’s latest expansion of mail voting.
newsfromthestates.com
Judge blasts DeSantis over Warren suspension but says he’s powerless to reinstate him
Suspended Hillsborough County prosecutor Andrew Warren addresses reporters on Nov. 29, 2022, Day One of his federal lawsuit against Gov. Rob DeSantis. Credit: Michael Moline. A federal judge has excoriated Gov. Ron DeSantis for suspending Hillsborough County prosecutor Andrew Warren, concluding that the governor violated the First Amendment in ousting Warren because of political differences and the anticipated “political benefit” to the governor.
newsfromthestates.com
Lawmakers press college savings plan leaders for answers as Speaker Jones watches emotional hearing
Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones (D-Baltimore County) kept watch Thursday as delegates from two standing committees grilled the leaders of the state’s college savings program, which has struggled to make payments to some families since fall because of an interest rate calculation error. For months, parents have complained that...
newsfromthestates.com
Year-round deer hunting bill fails and more Va. headlines
• At a packed public meeting in Newport News after a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher, staffers and parents blasted city school officials for allegedly prioritizing appearances over safety and discipline. “We have failed our students under the guise of grace,” said one teacher. “This grace has turned into enabling.”—Washington Post, Associated Press.
newsfromthestates.com
Secret execution tapes and more Virginia headlines
• Disputing a Thursday story in the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Ford denied that it had chosen to build a new electric vehicle battery plant in Virginia before Gov. Glenn Youngkin took the state out of the running for the project. The Youngkin administration has said the state had not reached the stage of offering the company an incentive package.—Cardinal News.
newsfromthestates.com
Andrew Warren vows that the fight to regain his job isn’t over
Andrew Warren addressed reporters at a press conference in Tampa on Jan.20, 2023 (photo credit: Mitch Perry) Former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren blasted Gov. Ron DeSantis Friday afternoon, hours after a federal judge ruled that the governor had violated both federal and state law when he suspended Warren from his office last August but that the judge lacked authority to reinstate him.
newsfromthestates.com
Assembly approves bail amendment, welfare work requirement for April ballot
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said during a Thursday press conference that the referendum could lay the ground for the resurrection of other GOP-authored work requirement bills that were vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers last session. Photo by Baylor Spears/Wisconsin Examiner. Wisconsin Assembly lawmakers passed two measures Thursday that voters will...
newsfromthestates.com
New Georgia House speaker says state tobacco tax hike is possible, dims hopes for Medicaid expansion
House Speaker Jon Burns talks to reporters as the legislative session gets underway. Jill Nolin/Georgia Recorder. This story was updated at 2:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 with additional comment. If anyone was harboring hope that a new House speaker might want to take a fresh look at full Medicaid...
newsfromthestates.com
Missouri voters won’t fall for the ballot initiative power grab
Missouri lawmakers have introduced a slew of bills aimed at restricting voters’ ability to directly amend our state’s constitution (Mario Tama/Getty Images). For over a century, Show-Me-State voters have had the ability to amend the constitution by ballot initiative and simple majority vote. As a conservative, I take pride in the fact that our state’s forefathers had the foresight and humility to provide the people with a mechanism against political tyranny.
newsfromthestates.com
AG Weiser ‘happy to work’ on expansion of Colorado’s red flag law
Attorney General Phil Weiser attends an election night watch party for Colorado Democrats at The Art hotel in Denver on Nov. 8, 2022. (Carl Payne for Colorado Newsline) Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser told a panel of lawmakers Thursday that he will work with them to draft legislation to expand the state’s Extreme Risk Protection Order law, a stated goal of Gov. Jared Polis during the legislative session.
newsfromthestates.com
Idaho senator: ‘We will never stop trying’ to add the words to state civil rights act
Idaho Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, said she asked and was unable to get a hearing for an "Add the Words" bill this legislative session. (Getty Images) A Boise senator introduced a personal bill Friday to encourage the Idaho Legislature to reconsider passing a law that would add the words sexual orientation and gender identity to Idaho’s Civil Rights Act, a bill that has failed to pass the Legislature for more than 15 years.
newsfromthestates.com
Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals
State Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles, speaks March 28, 2022, during a hearing of the House Health and Mental Health Policy Committee (Tim Bommel/Missouri House Communications). Some of Missouri’s animals’ last moments are spent in a gas chamber, suffocating in carbon dioxide – but a bill by Rep. Adam Schwadron,...
newsfromthestates.com
Amid efforts to boost worker pay, Maine Republicans introduce 7 bills to roll back wages
Home care workPhoto: Maine minimum wage increase supporters rally at the State House in 2015. | Beacon. Republicans in the Maine Legislature have put forward at least seven bills targeted at curbing increases to the minimum wage or lowering the base wage for some workers, even as Mainers struggle with the increased cost of basic goods.
newsfromthestates.com
Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care
Lewis Drug pharmacists Graham Protexter and Sara Hahn prepare prescriptions on Jan. 12, 2023, at a store on South Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight) When Jessica Strobl’s 87-year-old grandmother needed to fill an antibiotic prescription last fall, her regular Black Hills area pharmacy was closed.
newsfromthestates.com
Larry Householder’s impact remains strong at Ohio Statehouse ahead of corruption trial
Larry Householder addresses reporters after lawmakers voted to expel him from the General Assembly. He has pleaded not guilty to a racketeering charge and awaits trial. Photo by Jake Zuckerman, OCJ. The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing...
newsfromthestates.com
Fresh in power, Alaska House’s new Republican-led coalition outlines its priorities
Speaker of the House Cathy Tilton, R-Wasilla, presides over the Alaska House of Representatives on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) A day after taking control of the Alaska House of Representatives, members of the new Republican-led coalition majority say...
newsfromthestates.com
New Mexico prepares for a drop in monthly SNAP benefits
The price of eggs has soared thanks to bird flu outbreaks and increased costs for producers. Pictured here, eggs at a grocery store in Albuquerque on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM) More than half a million New Mexicans relying on food assistance will see...
newsfromthestates.com
Bill would fix ‘inequity in educational opportunity,’ said sponsor — but opponents push back
Donors from Big Sky, one of the more affluent communities in Montana, claimed nearly $1.6 million in available public school tax credits in two years to support their local school. That’s more than half of the total $3 million in credits that have been available for the whole state.
newsfromthestates.com
Stockard on the Stump: Pending bill could invoke death penalty for fentanyl homicide
Tennessee might be struggling with its execution protocol, but state Rep. Mike Sparks is ready to put more heads on the chopping block. The Smyrna Republican is preparing to sponsor legislation that could make fentanyl a “weapon of mass destruction” and lead to the death penalty for dealers who cause someone’s death.
Comments / 0