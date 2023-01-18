ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Analysis: In budget introduction, Moore takes down Hogan policies

Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller (left) and Budget Secretary Helene Grady (right) listen as Gov. Wes Moore (D) outlines his proposed fiscal year 2024 spending plan. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. In the weeks leading up to Gov. Wes Moore’s swearing in Wednesday, some of his advisers privately suggested that the...
MARYLAND STATE
Bipartisan backing for bills requiring state to pay for mail ballot postage

Some counties already pay for mail-in ballot stamps, but bills advanced Thursday would make that a requirement in all 21 counties. (Daniella Heminghaus for New Jersey Monitor) Assembly lawmakers unanimously approved two bills Thursday that would shift the cost of returning mail-in ballots to state government, reducing costs for residents and counties in what may be New Jersey’s latest expansion of mail voting.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Judge blasts DeSantis over Warren suspension but says he’s powerless to reinstate him

Suspended Hillsborough County prosecutor Andrew Warren addresses reporters on Nov. 29, 2022, Day One of his federal lawsuit against Gov. Rob DeSantis. Credit: Michael Moline. A federal judge has excoriated Gov. Ron DeSantis for suspending Hillsborough County prosecutor Andrew Warren, concluding that the governor violated the First Amendment in ousting Warren because of political differences and the anticipated “political benefit” to the governor.
FLORIDA STATE
Year-round deer hunting bill fails and more Va. headlines

• At a packed public meeting in Newport News after a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher, staffers and parents blasted city school officials for allegedly prioritizing appearances over safety and discipline. “We have failed our students under the guise of grace,” said one teacher. “This grace has turned into enabling.”—Washington Post, Associated Press.
VIRGINIA STATE
Secret execution tapes and more Virginia headlines

• Disputing a Thursday story in the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Ford denied that it had chosen to build a new electric vehicle battery plant in Virginia before Gov. Glenn Youngkin took the state out of the running for the project. The Youngkin administration has said the state had not reached the stage of offering the company an incentive package.—Cardinal News.
VIRGINIA STATE
Andrew Warren vows that the fight to regain his job isn’t over

Andrew Warren addressed reporters at a press conference in Tampa on Jan.20, 2023 (photo credit: Mitch Perry) Former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren blasted Gov. Ron DeSantis Friday afternoon, hours after a federal judge ruled that the governor had violated both federal and state law when he suspended Warren from his office last August but that the judge lacked authority to reinstate him.
TAMPA, FL
Assembly approves bail amendment, welfare work requirement for April ballot

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said during a Thursday press conference that the referendum could lay the ground for the resurrection of other GOP-authored work requirement bills that were vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers last session. Photo by Baylor Spears/Wisconsin Examiner. Wisconsin Assembly lawmakers passed two measures Thursday that voters will...
WISCONSIN STATE
Missouri voters won’t fall for the ballot initiative power grab

Missouri lawmakers have introduced a slew of bills aimed at restricting voters’ ability to directly amend our state’s constitution (Mario Tama/Getty Images). For over a century, Show-Me-State voters have had the ability to amend the constitution by ballot initiative and simple majority vote. As a conservative, I take pride in the fact that our state’s forefathers had the foresight and humility to provide the people with a mechanism against political tyranny.
MISSOURI STATE
AG Weiser ‘happy to work’ on expansion of Colorado’s red flag law

Attorney General Phil Weiser attends an election night watch party for Colorado Democrats at The Art hotel in Denver on Nov. 8, 2022. (Carl Payne for Colorado Newsline) Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser told a panel of lawmakers Thursday that he will work with them to draft legislation to expand the state’s Extreme Risk Protection Order law, a stated goal of Gov. Jared Polis during the legislative session.
COLORADO STATE
Idaho senator: ‘We will never stop trying’ to add the words to state civil rights act

Idaho Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, said she asked and was unable to get a hearing for an "Add the Words" bill this legislative session. (Getty Images) A Boise senator introduced a personal bill Friday to encourage the Idaho Legislature to reconsider passing a law that would add the words sexual orientation and gender identity to Idaho’s Civil Rights Act, a bill that has failed to pass the Legislature for more than 15 years.
IDAHO STATE
Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care

Lewis Drug pharmacists Graham Protexter and Sara Hahn prepare prescriptions on Jan. 12, 2023, at a store on South Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight) When Jessica Strobl’s 87-year-old grandmother needed to fill an antibiotic prescription last fall, her regular Black Hills area pharmacy was closed.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
New Mexico prepares for a drop in monthly SNAP benefits

The price of eggs has soared thanks to bird flu outbreaks and increased costs for producers. Pictured here, eggs at a grocery store in Albuquerque on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM) More than half a million New Mexicans relying on food assistance will see...
NEW MEXICO STATE

