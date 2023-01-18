ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

extratv

Aaron Rodgers & Mallory Edens Spark Dating Rumors

Aaron Rodgers, 39, and Mallory Edens, 26, are reportedly dating!. According to TMZ, the pair has moved past the friend zone, noting they just sat courtside together at the Milwaukee Bucks game last month. She was also spotted at one of Aaron’s Green Bay Packers games, decked out in fan...
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Reacts To The Weather Forecast

There's going to be some pure football weather in Kansas City this Saturday.  Snow is in the forecast for the Chiefs-Jaguars AFC Divisional Round playoff game and Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany is all about it. "We love a good snow game," she tweeted. Right now, the current forecast calls for ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’

Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
The Spun

Skip Bayless Predicting 2 Notable Upsets This Weekend

Four of the six games in Super Wildcard Weekend were won by the home team. But Skip Bayless believes that there will be at least one big upset on the road in the Divisional Round. On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless predicted that the New York Giants will upset the Philadelphia Eagles this ...
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season

Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
The Spun

Joe Namath's Message For Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral

While there are expensive barriers to the Green Bay Packers trading Aaron Rodgers, Joe Namath eliminated one minor speed bump to his former team acquiring the four-time MVP. In an interview on WFAN Sports Radio, the New York Jets quarterback said he'd give his blessing to unretire No. 12 if they ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Sean Payton Interview Postponed After Tragic Death

JAN 20 PAYTON INTERVIEW ON HOLD Professional soccer player Anton Walkes has died following a boat crash in Florida, authorities said Thursday, a tragedy that impacts on the sports world in Charlotte. Walkes, 25, was a player for the MLS club Charlotte FC, owned by David Tepper, who also owns...
MICHIGAN STATE
VikingsTerritory

Ed Donatell Speaks after Exit from Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings moved on from defensive coordinator Ed Donatell on Thursday, just four days after the team’s season ended in the first round of the playoffs courtesy of the New York Giants. The Vikings lost at home 31-24 and began the offseason sooner than most fans anticipated. Ed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

9 Bold Predictions for Vikings Free Agent Targets

VikingsTerritory writers were asked to provide one bold offseason free-agent signing apiece for the Minnesota Vikings in 2023. The franchise lost to the New York Giants last weekend, exiting the postseason tournament after winning the NFC North by a noteworthy margin. Accordingly, a change-filled offseason is afoot, and VikingsTerritory’s writers have free-agent prognostications.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
msn.com

NFL World Reacts To Miami Dolphins' Firing

Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins outperformed expectations in Sunday's wild-card defeat to the Buffalo Bills. Nevertheless, a loss is a loss, and the Dolphins have begun rebuilding ahead of the 2023 campaign. One of the team's first moves came today, relieving defensive coordinator Josh Boyer of his duties. In...
The Spun

NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet

Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
Fox Sports Radio

Fox Sports Radio

Los Angeles, CA
ABOUT

FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/

