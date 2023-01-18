Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ric Flair Not A Fan Of Women Bleeding In Wrestling: “I Think There Should Be More With The Guys”
Ric Flair has been known to dawn the crimson mask during a wrestling match, but he’s not a fan of when women do it. The Nature Boy spoke about this topic on the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast, where he expressed his dislike for women getting busted open in matches, adding that he would have to see his daughter Charlotte bleed. This comes after last week’s AEW Rampage main event when Ruby Soho, who was tagging with Willow, got busted open heavily in her street fight showdown against Tay Melo and Anna Jay. Check out what Flair had to say on the subject below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Veda Scott Doesn’t Understand Why Certain Fans Would “Hate-Watch Wrestling”
Veda Scott things some pro-wrestling fans are strange for hate-watching the product. The commentator/analyst, who has worked previously for AEW, spoke about this topic during her latest interview with Fightful’s Grapsody podcast. Here is what she had to say on the subject. Thinks it is weird that people will...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Were There WrestleKingdom 17 Plans For AJ Styles?
A new report has surfaced stating that there were talks of AJ Styles appearing at NJPW WrestleKingdom 17. According to Fightful Select, the Phenomenal One did have the idea to travel to Japan to support Karl Anderson in his IWG NEVER Openweight title matchup against Tama Tonga at WrestleKingdom 17, but it never materialized, mainly because Styles suffered a broken ankle and wouldn’t have been able to travel anyway. Rocky Romero tells the Wrestlings Perspective podcast that if the call was just up to Styles he would have been there.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News On The AEW TV Debut Of A Former Impact Wrestling Star
Brian Cage defeated Willie Mack on the January 11 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW has confirmed that there will be a rematch on Friday’s episode of Rampage, which was taped on Wednesday night. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio today that AEW President Tony Khan liked the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Why WWE Announced Cody Rhodes’ Return Ahead of Time
WWE officials are reportedly very satisfied with surprises planned for the Royal Rumble. Cody Rhodes’ WWE return has been expected for the Royal Rumble, but WWE surprised many this week when they officially announced him for the 30-Man Royal Rumble match. In regards to WWE announcing Cody’s return instead...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Road Dogg Calls WWE Star The Roman Reigns Of Women’s Wrestling Right Now
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about his thoughts on former Raw Women’s Champion Asuka. “I think as far as presentation, in ring skills, dare I say promo...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Mick Foley Comments On Vince McMahon’s Return, Says WWE Has Been Really Fun Under Triple H
Mick Foley has some thoughts on Vince McMahon’s return to the WWE Board of Directors. The Hall of Famer discussed this topic on the latest edition of his Foley Is Pod show, where he praised the work of Triple H for taking the company in a fun and exciting direction following Vince’s retirement last July. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on How WWE Feels About the Women’s Division, Royal Rumble Surprises, Ronda Rousey, More
WWE officials have recently held sets of meetings to discuss plans for the Royal Rumble. A new report from Fightful Select notes that while several veterans have contacted WWE about making Rumble appearances, WWE is leaning away from that in some cases in favor of what they call “non-traditional surprises.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Maria Kanellis Discusses Backlash She Received For Signing With AEW
Maria Kanellis discussed the backlash she received from WWE fans after signing with AEW. The Kingdom member opened up on this topic during her latest interview with The Ten Count, where she revealed that she and her husband, fellow AEW star Mike Bennett, still have a really great relationship with WWE higher-ups. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Confirms Trial Of Sami Zayn Segment Added To Raw 30th Anniversary Show
We recently reported that WWE was looking to change a segment for Monday’s 30th Anniversary show and now the change has been confirmed by WWE themselves. WWE will now hold a Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn following the events of last night’s SmackDown. UPDATED LINEUP...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Identity Of LA Knight’s Opponent On WWE SmackDown
The identity of LA Knight’s opponent from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX has been revealed. The former Million Dollar Champion defeated Ren Jones in quick fashion as he prepares to face Bray Wyatt in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black matchup at the Royal Rumble. The Local Competitor Twitter account has revealed that Jones actually wrestled for WWE before back in 2017 on an episode on 205 Live against Brian Kendrick.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kota Ibushi Hopes To Have Matchups With These Three WWE Stars
Kota Ibushi is widely considered one of the best wrestlers in today’s industry and has received critical acclaim for his in-ring work over his prestigious career. The former IWGP World Heavyweight champion spoke with Dark Puroresu Flowsion about three opponents from WWE that he wishes he could face, and believe it or not, they are three men he’s already shared the ring with.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Crowbar Discusses How His AEW Dark: Elevation Matchup With Joey Janela Came Together
Crowbar looks back on his short stint with AEW. The WCW, NJPW, and IMPACT alumni wrestled Joey Janela on a 2021 episode of Dark: Elevation, a match that was well received and completed a mission Crowbar tried to accomplish back in 2020 but couldn’t due to the pandemic. He recently spoke with Fightful about that AEW experience, which you can check out in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
More Big Names Revealed for the WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show?, Brock Lesnar Return Update
It looks like Brock Lesnar, DX and The American Badass may be appearing at the WWE RAW 30th Anniversary special. We noted before how WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was announced for the RAW 30th Anniversary show next Monday in Philadelphia. WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels was also announced, along with several others.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Gail Kim Calls For Don West & Mike Tenay To Be Inducted Into Impact Wrestling Hall Of Fame
Former TNA Wrestling commentator Don West recently passed away after a battle with brain lymphoma. His long-time friend and broadcast partner Mike Tenay first shared the news with the world. Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Gail Kim told the Generation Of Wrestling podcast that she wants to see West and...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa Announced For January 27th Edition Of WWE SmackDown
WWE has announced on Twitter that Kevin Owens will be taking on Solo Sikoa in singles-action on next Friday’s edition of SmackDown on FOX. This will be the final SmackDown before next Saturday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, where Owens will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship. -Kevin...
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Names Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Card
New entrants have been confirmed for the WWE Royal Rumble coming out of tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode. Shayna Baszler and Zelina Vega declared their spots for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on tonight’s SmackDown. There are now 24 spots open in the Women’s Royal Rumble. Baszler and Vega join the following Superstars as confirmed participants in the match: Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ricochet On Fans Caring More About Wrestling Styles Than Wrestlers, Talks Pairing With Braun Strowman
WWE superstar Ricochet recently spoke with Digital Spy about a wide variety of topics, which included the former U.S. champion’s thoughts on being paired with Braun Strowman and how internet fans care more about wrestling styles than pro wrestlers do. Highlights from the interview can be found below. On...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Results From GCW Don’t Talk To Me Event
The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Don’t Talk To Me event that took place on Friday night in Charlotte, North Carolina, courtesy of Fightful:. GCW World Champion Nick Gage discussed his history with The Briscoes and sent his condolences to the Briscoe family. Nick...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Reportedly Makes Major Change To Raw 30th Anniversary Segment
WWE has reportedly made a major change to this Monday’s Raw 30th Anniversary show. According to PW Insider, the Bloodline Acknowledgement segment, which was going to feature members of the Dynasty praising Roman Reigns, has been cut and will now be replaced with “The Trial of Sami Zayn.” Reports are that this change was made due to the events that occurred on last night’s SmackDown.
