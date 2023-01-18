On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Sioux Falls Representative Bethany Soye introduced the “Help not Harm” bill to the public. This bill will prohibit doctors from prescribing cross-sex hormones to minors and also prevent doctors from performing related surgeries on them as well. This bill will exclude any minors from receiving any medical care for sex-related disorders or treatments for infections. “Medical providers in our state have become increasingly bold about the harmful chemical treatments and experimental procedures being performed conducted on children in our state,” Soye explained during a press conference regarding the bill. “Today is the day that we draw a line in the sand and we say no more.”

