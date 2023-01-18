Read full article on original website
Selena Gomez, Drew Taggart hold hands during NYC date night
Can’t keep her hands to herself. Selena Gomez was spotted holding hands with new beau Drew Taggart in New York City over the weekend. Despite the singer saying she was “single” in a since-deleted Instagram Story post earlier this week, the two appeared to be very much a couple while grabbing dinner at Torrisi Bar & Restaurant in Soho on Saturday. “I like being alone too much,” Gomez wrote at the time, adding the hashtag, “#iamsingle.” The “Only Murders in the Building” star, 30, and The Chainsmokers singer, 33, put on a flirty display as they held hands while paparazzi snapped their pics. Gomez was...
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
Riley Keough’s Husband Ben Reads Her Letter For Mom Lisa Marie: ‘I’m A Product Of Your Heart’
Riley Keough paid tribute to her late mother Lisa Marie Presley after her death at the age of 54, via her husband Ben Smith-Peterson. The eldest daughter of the Now What singer, 33, wrote a letter on behalf of herself, late brother Benjamin and twin sisters Harper and Finley, 14, at the Graceland memorial, when Ben read for the audience.
Austin Butler & Kaia Gerber, Sarah Ferguson & More Attend Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral
Austin Butler, 31, was one of the many stars in attendance at the funeral of Lisa Marie Presley. The Elvis actor looked sombre as he paid respects to the late Elvis Presley‘s only child as she was laid to rest at the family’s historic home in Memphis, TN at Graceland with girlfriend Kaia Gerber by his side. Kaia, 21, wore sunglasses she supportively held Austin’s hand arriving at Graceland.
Naomi Judd Left Note Stating Wynonna Was Not To Attend Her Funeral
Prior to committing suicide, Naomi Judd handwrote a note on a yellow Post-It note stating, “Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She’s mentally ill.” Radar Online obtained a picture of the note from the Sheriff's Office in Williamson County, TN. Naomi died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30th at the age of 76.
Drew Barrymore Talked About A Guy Messing With Her On A Dating App, And Why She Blocked Him
Sounds brutal out there...
Sarah Ferguson Pays Tribute To ‘Sissy’ Lisa Marie Presley As She Quotes Queen Elizabeth: Photos
Sarah Ferguson joined a long list of supporters who paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley during her funeral services on Sunday, January 22, at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, which can be viewed here. The former wife of Prince Andrew gave an emotional speech, calling the late star “sissy,” as they had grown close while Lisa Marie was living in Sussex, England, with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood, with whom she shared 14-year-old twin daughters Finley and Harper. “I stand here with great honor because we called each other ‘sissy,'” Sarah began. “I’ve been with [Finley & Harper) for all your lives really and I stand here with great honor.”
Industry News: SVU, Bel-Air, Outlander, Tron + More!
TATYANA ALI JOINS 'BEL-AIR': Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Tatyana Ali will join the cast of the Peacock reboot, Bel-Air. Variety reports that the actress, who played Ashley Banks on the original series, will recur as Mrs. Hughes, a middle school English teacher who sees something special in Ashley. BRADLEY...
Bits And Pieces: Jimmie Allen
Jimmie Allen will be among the performers at this year's 32nd annual MusiCares Persons of the Year benefit gala honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson. The event will be held on February 3rd at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Other performers include Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile, Lionel Riche, Dionne Warwick, John Legend and Mumford & Sons.
Elle King Is Digging Her ‘Newly Bought Cowboy Boots’ Into Country Music
Elle King could have gone in any musical direction, seeing as she's the first female artist in history to have scored Number One singles in four different formats, including Adult Pop Songs, Adult Alternative Songs, Alternative Songs and Country Airplay charts. But she chose to invest in the Country format, and as Elle tells us, she's here for the long haul. [“I didn’t understand how or why people would have tried to go from big careers in other genres and come to country until I saw it firsthand, like, it’s the best. I just thought, that’s where I want to live my life. You can go and play shows and make music, and then you have this awesome home community of love and supportive people that get it and are in it and they root for you. And it was something that I had never experienced before in any aspect of my life and once I kind of felt it. I dug my newly bought cowboy boots in and it would take a lot to- I’m- No, I’m never leaving!“] SOUNDCUE (:38 OC: . . . I'm never leaving!)
Robert Pattinson Opens Up About ‘Insidious’ Male Body Standards
Robert Pattinson recently opened up to ES Magazine about the “insidious” body standards men face. The Batman star admitted that he’s “basically tried every fad you can think of, everything except consistency.” One of those fads included eating nothing but boiled potatoes and Himalayan pink salt for two weeks.
Shania Twain Penned Song Inspired By ‘Iffy’ Battle With Covid
A song on Shania Twain's upcoming album, Queen of Me, is about her scary brush with Covid. It's called "Inhale/Exhale Air" and was inspired by her struggle to breathe. Shania told InStyle magazine, "I wrote that song right after I had a very bad battle with COVID, and my lungs were filling up with COVID pneumonia and I was losing my air. I survived, but it was iffy."
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says Her Daughter Is ‘Not Going To Be Gossip’
Priyanka Chopra Jonas will not allow her daughter, Malti Marie, to be the subject of gossip. The new mom told British Vogue that she struggled with criticism over her decision to use a surrogate. She said, “I’ve developed a tough hide when people talk about me. But it’s so painful when they talk about my daughter. I’m like, leave her out of it.”
