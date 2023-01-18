Read full article on original website
Reactions after Kansas State's 68-58 win against Texas Tech
Someone say elevate? Yeah, Kansas State elevated its play in the second half and made necessary adjustments to feel its way past Texas Tech. The 13th-ranked Wildcats trailed by five at halftime but went on a 23-5 run and finish off the Red Raiders, 68-58. K-State posted a 40-poiont half...
Kansas State Yeager Shots
When Texas Tech possessed an eight-point lead over Kansas State with 12:55 remaining in the game, nobody who knows anything about this Red Raider team could have believed they were actually going to win the game. What’s more, I doubt any of the players and coaches believed it. We’ve...
Markquis Nowell powers No. 13 Kansas State past Texas Tech
Markquis Nowell scored a game-high 23 points and Keyontae Johnson added 15 as No. 13 Kansas State rallied for a
Kansas State lands 3-star prep Colorado quarterback
(Manhattan) -- Kansas State football has landed 2024 three-star quarterback prospect Blake Barnett. The Erie, Colorado prospect is the second Wildcat commitment in his class. He chose K-State over other reported Power Five offers from Colorado, Kansas, Oregon State and Washington. Barnett is ranked as the No. 1 player in...
Daily Delivery: A serious issue is taking place as the dreaded chant virus is spreading
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State coach Jerome Tang is determined to end the obscene "F#$%-K-U" chant Kansas State students like to say to any music being played at the right beat. Tang doesn't want his program associated with the chant is asking all fans to focus on loving his Wildcats rather than hating the opponent. But this issue may be larger than anyone knew, with the chant virus apparently spreading from Manhattan on Tuesday to Columbia, Missouri, on Wednesday, where Missouri students chanted those three syllables as the arena played Mr. Brightside. The Tigers, a member of the SEC who only renewed their rivalry with KU this season, was playing Arkansas.
K-State lands QB recruit who held offers from Colorado, KU, Oregon State, Washington
Kansas State has landed its quarterback for the 2024 recruiting class.
Five-Star PG David Castillo to Visit Kansas State
The Kansas State Wildcats have a scheduled visit this weekend from one of the best recruits in basketball. Five-Star point guard David Castillo is headed to Manhattan alongside his high school coach, former Wildcat, Clent Stewart. The 6-1, 165-pound athletic combo guard is the number-one player in the state of...
K-State legendary quarterback says he coined famous wildcat formation
SPRING, TX (KSNT) – Former K-State quarterback Michael Bishop impacted football beyond Kansas State. Bishop will be inducted into the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame. To make it into the hall of fame, a player has to stand out from the rest of college football. Bishop set the K-State record for the most career […]
Collin Klein does it again with Blake Barnett commitment
Ask Kansas State's newest commitment Blake Barnett what directed the quarterback towards a future with the Wildcats and the 2024 prospect responds with a single name. "I fell in love with K-State when I visited back in July," added Barnett. "Today I told Coach Klein that I’m ready to be a Cat and, man, was it awesome."
Kansas farmers lose decades of genetics after apparent feed mill error
Brenda Jordan and Mike Winter ordered feed like they do numerous times per year for their small, family-owned Kansas farm, Triple Heartbreak Acres. But, this time, Jordan said a critical feed mixing error from the mill has left their operation scrambling to save what’s left of their livestock herd.
Snow Today for Parts of KS
Snow is expected today for parts of central Kansas, while the four-state area should see mostly rain. Wichita will see a mix of rain and snow starting after 10 a.m., changing over to snow after 7 p.m. Areas north and west of Wichita and Emporia could see between a trace and several inches of snow, with accumulation chances increasing to the north and west. In southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma, rain is likely in the afternoon, possibly changing over to snow during the overnight hours with little to no accumulation expected.
Kansas Lottery Officials Announce Two Big Winners
Two Sunflower State residents are literally living the dream. Yesterday, a Kansas Lottery spokesperson announced that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a one-million-dollar prize from a Mega Millions drawing were claimed in Topeka on Wednesday. The million-dollar ticket reportedly was sold at a QuikTrip fronting West 151st...
Kansas family’s livestock dying at a rapid rate due to feeding error
Livestock chaos. A Kansas family says its livestock is dying at a rapid rate because of a feeding error.
Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize, Mega Millions prize claimed in NE Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people claimed million-dollar prizes on Wednesday for the Holiday Millionaire Raffle and the Mega Millions drawing in Kansas. Cory Thone, a spokesman for the Kansas Lottery, told 27 News that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a prize for $1 million through the Mega Millions drawing were both claimed […]
K-State faculty member struck by car, seriously injured
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A member of Kansas State University’s faculty was seriously injured in a car vs. pedestrian incident on Wednesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that a pedestrian was hit by a car around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 18 in the 1600 block of Claflin Rd. The pedestrian was walking north across Claflin […]
FOUR SEASONS FIRE: All impacted have short-term living arrangements; Red Cross offers financial aid to affected residents
Ultimately, there may not be much in the way of actual fire damage at 2230 Prairie Street, one of the Four Seasons Apartments buildings. However, there is significant smoke damage from the basement to the third floor and about $100,000 worth of damage to apartment units and personal belongings — meaning 16 families may be officially displaced through the weekend or quite a bit longer, depending on when apartment management gives the all-clear. Having said that, though, Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage tells KVOE News the situation could have been much worse.
Road into Manhattan residences to close as realignment nears completion
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A road in Geary Co. that leads into a residential neighborhood in rural Manhattan will close as realignment efforts near completion. The Kansas Department of Transportation says that as realignment in Geary Co. nears completion, Ebert Construction will close the existing part of Mockingbird Rd. - which leads into Country Meadows - on Monday, Jan. 23.
Aggieville to charge for parking, local businesses band together for change
It is a cold dark night, and Brooklyn Klahr, with pepper spray in hand, begins the eerie walk home from her shift in Aggieville. Klahr said this is a new addition to her routine because she cannot afford the monthly fee after the City of Manhattan began charging for parking Jan. 17.
Kansas historic site being used as dumping ground, sheriff investigating
LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A local sheriff’s office is on the lookout for the people responsible for dumping garbage at a historic site. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reported that criminal littering took place at the Rocky Ford Bridge on Monday, Jan. 16. The sheriff’s office also reminded local residents to use the local […]
