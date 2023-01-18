Read full article on original website
Selena Gomez, Drew Taggart hold hands during NYC date night
Can’t keep her hands to herself. Selena Gomez was spotted holding hands with new beau Drew Taggart in New York City over the weekend. Despite the singer saying she was “single” in a since-deleted Instagram Story post earlier this week, the two appeared to be very much a couple while grabbing dinner at Torrisi Bar & Restaurant in Soho on Saturday. “I like being alone too much,” Gomez wrote at the time, adding the hashtag, “#iamsingle.” The “Only Murders in the Building” star, 30, and The Chainsmokers singer, 33, put on a flirty display as they held hands while paparazzi snapped their pics. Gomez was...
Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Got Engaged to a $200 Million Heiress 2 Weeks After Meghan Married Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, married a $200 million heiress the same year the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex Michael Lockwood Says Their Twin Daughters, 14, Are ‘Reeling’ From Her Death
Lisa Marie Presley‘s ex-husband, Michael Lockwood revealed their twin daughters Harper and Finley, 14, are “reeling” from their mother’s death. “The most important thing to me at this time is to take care of my daughters, making sure they always feel safe and loved,” the 61 year old musician said to PEOPLE magazine. “Both of them have incredible spirit and they will carry our family’s legacy on for the rest of their lives,” he also added, saying that the twins were of course not “prepared” for the “incomprehensible” tragedy that took place just days after Lisa attended the Golden Globe Awards.
Austin Butler & Kaia Gerber, Sarah Ferguson & More Attend Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral
Austin Butler, 31, was one of the many stars in attendance at the funeral of Lisa Marie Presley. The Elvis actor looked sombre as he paid respects to the late Elvis Presley‘s only child as she was laid to rest at the family’s historic home in Memphis, TN at Graceland with girlfriend Kaia Gerber by his side. Kaia, 21, wore sunglasses she supportively held Austin’s hand arriving at Graceland.
‘Criminal Minds’ Fans Are Begging For a Fan Favorite to Return After Series Renewal
With the promise of Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 in the books fans have renewed hope that Dr. Spencer Reid will make a return to the BAU. The reboot made its way back to the screen in November after CBS canceled the original series nearly two years ago. And it was such an instant and massive hit that Paramount+ renewed it after just over a month on air.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Becomes Sixth Film in History to Surpass $2 Billion Globally
After just six weeks of release, James Cameron’s blockbuster sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” has surpassed $2 billion in global ticket sales. It’s the sixth film in history — and first in pandemic times — to cross the coveted milestone, joining an exclusive club that includes Avatar,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Titanic,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” Now, Cameron is responsible for three of the six-highest grossing movies of all time. He’s also the only director with three films to cross $2 billion. So far, “The Way of Water” has generated $598 million at the domestic box office...
Celebrity Gossip: TJ Holmes, Leslie Jordan, Chrissy Tiegen + More!
T.J. HOLMES REPORTEDLY SLEPT WITH GMA SCRIPT COORDINATOR: T.J. Holmes allegedly had an affair with more than one woman at Good Morning America. A source told DailyMail.com Thursday (January 19th) that the GMA3 co-host had a months-long affair with script coordinator Jasmin Pettaway in 2015. She was 24 at the time. The insider said, “He was a predator who took full advantage of his position, and he was reckless.” Holmes’ personal life first made headlines last year when it was revealed that he was dating his co-anchor Amy Robach.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says Her Daughter Is ‘Not Going To Be Gossip’
Priyanka Chopra Jonas will not allow her daughter, Malti Marie, to be the subject of gossip. The new mom told British Vogue that she struggled with criticism over her decision to use a surrogate. She said, “I’ve developed a tough hide when people talk about me. But it’s so painful when they talk about my daughter. I’m like, leave her out of it.”
Elle King Is Digging Her ‘Newly Bought Cowboy Boots’ Into Country Music
Elle King could have gone in any musical direction, seeing as she's the first female artist in history to have scored Number One singles in four different formats, including Adult Pop Songs, Adult Alternative Songs, Alternative Songs and Country Airplay charts. But she chose to invest in the Country format, and as Elle tells us, she's here for the long haul. [“I didn’t understand how or why people would have tried to go from big careers in other genres and come to country until I saw it firsthand, like, it’s the best. I just thought, that’s where I want to live my life. You can go and play shows and make music, and then you have this awesome home community of love and supportive people that get it and are in it and they root for you. And it was something that I had never experienced before in any aspect of my life and once I kind of felt it. I dug my newly bought cowboy boots in and it would take a lot to- I’m- No, I’m never leaving!“] SOUNDCUE (:38 OC: . . . I'm never leaving!)
Shania Twain Penned Song Inspired By ‘Iffy’ Battle With Covid
A song on Shania Twain's upcoming album, Queen of Me, is about her scary brush with Covid. It's called "Inhale/Exhale Air" and was inspired by her struggle to breathe. Shania told InStyle magazine, "I wrote that song right after I had a very bad battle with COVID, and my lungs were filling up with COVID pneumonia and I was losing my air. I survived, but it was iffy."
