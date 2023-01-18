Elle King could have gone in any musical direction, seeing as she's the first female artist in history to have scored Number One singles in four different formats, including Adult Pop Songs, Adult Alternative Songs, Alternative Songs and Country Airplay charts. But she chose to invest in the Country format, and as Elle tells us, she's here for the long haul. [“I didn’t understand how or why people would have tried to go from big careers in other genres and come to country until I saw it firsthand, like, it’s the best. I just thought, that’s where I want to live my life. You can go and play shows and make music, and then you have this awesome home community of love and supportive people that get it and are in it and they root for you. And it was something that I had never experienced before in any aspect of my life and once I kind of felt it. I dug my newly bought cowboy boots in and it would take a lot to- I’m- No, I’m never leaving!“] SOUNDCUE (:38 OC: . . . I'm never leaving!)

2 DAYS AGO