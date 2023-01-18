Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex Michael Lockwood Says Their Twin Daughters, 14, Are ‘Reeling’ From Her Death
Lisa Marie Presley‘s ex-husband, Michael Lockwood revealed their twin daughters Harper and Finley, 14, are “reeling” from their mother’s death. “The most important thing to me at this time is to take care of my daughters, making sure they always feel safe and loved,” the 61 year old musician said to PEOPLE magazine. “Both of them have incredible spirit and they will carry our family’s legacy on for the rest of their lives,” he also added, saying that the twins were of course not “prepared” for the “incomprehensible” tragedy that took place just days after Lisa attended the Golden Globe Awards.
Tori Spelling Offers 'Not Great' Update On Daughter Stella's Health After Second Trip To ER
Tori Spelling offered a not-so great update on how her daughter Stella is doing after suffering a "terrifying" health scare earlier this month. During the Beverly Hills, 90210 star's Thursday, January 19, appearance on "Jeff Lewis Live," the actress shared more about what exactly happened with her 14-year-old daughter after she was diagnosed with hemiplegic migraines — a "condition that affects one side of the body," as Tori explained in a previous Instagram post."Her left arm went completely numb, she couldn't lift it," Tori told the host. "Then half of her throat, then her mouth. So it looked like she...
Austin Butler & Kaia Gerber, Sarah Ferguson & More Attend Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral
Austin Butler, 31, was one of the many stars in attendance at the funeral of Lisa Marie Presley. The Elvis actor looked sombre as he paid respects to the late Elvis Presley‘s only child as she was laid to rest at the family’s historic home in Memphis, TN at Graceland with girlfriend Kaia Gerber by his side. Kaia, 21, wore sunglasses she supportively held Austin’s hand arriving at Graceland.
Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Husband Freddie Prinze Jr. Gets Real About The ‘BS’ His Wife Dealt With While Filming Buffy
Buffy The Vampire Slayer's legacy has been altered lately thanks to allegations about Joss Whedon.
Selena Gomez, Drew Taggart hold hands during NYC date night
Can’t keep her hands to herself. Selena Gomez was spotted holding hands with new beau Drew Taggart in New York City over the weekend. Despite the singer saying she was “single” in a since-deleted Instagram Story post earlier this week, the two appeared to be very much a couple while grabbing dinner at Torrisi Bar & Restaurant in Soho on Saturday. “I like being alone too much,” Gomez wrote at the time, adding the hashtag, “#iamsingle.” The “Only Murders in the Building” star, 30, and The Chainsmokers singer, 33, put on a flirty display as they held hands while paparazzi snapped their pics. Gomez was...
