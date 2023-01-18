Read full article on original website
Devin Haney bigger than Terence Crawford: Can he make 135 for Lomachenko on May 20th?
By Adam Baskin: Devin Haney was photographed in the gym this week with Terence Crawford, looking bigger than the unbeaten WBO welterweight champion, making it seem impossible that he’ll melt down to 135 to defend his undisputed lightweight championship against Vasyl Lomachenko on May 20th at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Chris Eubank Jr reacts to homophobic remarks from Liam Smith
By Brian Webber: Chris Eubank Jr says he was amused at Liam Smith’s homophobic remarks aimed towards him during today’s final press conference for their bout this Saturday night at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Eubank Jr fired back at Smith’s crude attempts at angering him by...
Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol rematch at 168 for undisputed championship in September
By Sam Volz: Canelo Alvarez will have his four super middleweight titles at stake for his September rematch with Dmitry Bivol, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed today. The former four division world champion Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) changed his mind about not wanting to defend his undisputed super middleweight...
John Fury on Oleksandr Usyk: “It looks like his body has departed from him”
By Barry Holbrook: John Fury questions what happened to all the muscles that IBF, WBA & WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk had last August when he defeated Anthony Joshua for the second time in their rematch. John, the 58-year-old father of WBC heavyweight champion, says Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) looked...
Eddie Hearn: “Does Tyson Fury want to fight Oleksandr Usyk?
By Charles Brun: Promoter Eddie Hearn questions whether Tyson Fury really wants the Oleksandr Usyk undisputed heavyweight championship fight because he believes he’s going to be resistant to negotiating a fair deal with him. Hearn says Fury’s promoters are shopping his fight with Usyk around the Middle East, looking...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder in negotiations for May, possibly in UK
By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn has confirmed that negotiations are underway for Canelo Alvarez to defend his undisputed super middleweight championship against Hearn-promoted John Ryder in May, possibly in England, Mexico, the U.S., or the Middle East. Bringing Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) to the UK appears to be Hearn’s first...
Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr possible for May in U.S or Middle East
By Sean Jones: Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr will potentially be fighting in May on pay-per-view, possibly in the U.S. or Middle East. What could make things difficult for the Wilder vs. Ruiz fight to take place in May is that the match between IBF/WBA/WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr and Keith Thurman is happening in that month.
Callum Smith picks Beterbiev to defeat Yarde
By Robert Segal: Callum Smith is picking IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev as his favorite to defeat Anthony Yarde next week on January 28th at the AO Arena in London, England. Callum notes that the 37-year-old Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) is getting up there in age...
Hank Lundy sends message to Adrien Broner: “You’re playing with the devil”
By Sam Volz: Hank Lundy says he’s coming to “f**k Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner up next month in their February 25th fight and mess up AB’s first fight of a three-fight deal with BLK Prime PPV at the Gateway Center Arena, College Park, Georgia. For...
Eddie Hearn won’t block Naoya Inoue vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev for undisputed at 122 this year
By Jack Tiernan: Eddie Hearn states that if Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue dethrones WBC/WBO super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton, he’ll agree to make a fight between the Japanese star and IBF/WBA champ Murodjon Akhmadaliev for the undisputed 122-lb championship this year. That shows a lot of class by...
Who would Win Between Rocky Marciano & Mike Tyson?
By Ken Hissner: Can you imagine what a “war” this would be between two great heavyweight champions like Rocky “The Brockton Blockbuster” Marciano and “Iron” Mike Tyson if they were to meet?. Marciano, from 1947 to 1955, compiled a 49-0 record with 43 knockouts...
Josh Taylor injured, Jack Catterall rematch postponed
By Barry Holbrook: WBO light welterweight champion Josh Taylor has suffered a foot injury, making it necessary for his March 4th rematch with Jack Catterall to be postponed until a later date. Mike Coppinger reports that the 32-year-old former undisputed 140-lb champion Taylor suffered a plantar fascia injury to the...
Liam Smith says Chris Eubank Jr must decide on rematch
By Jack Tiernan: Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith says Chris Eubank Jr must decide whether to take the rematch with him after his fourth round knockout loss on Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Eubank Jr might take confidence from the success that he had in the...
Richardson Hitchins Is Focused On Continuing His Rise In The Rankings
By Vince D’Writer: The 140-pound division is a very talented weight class, and on the undercard of DAZN’s Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz event, undefeated super lightweight contender Richardson Hitchins will face John Bauza (17-0, 7 KOs) on February 4th at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden.
Conor Benn gloats after Eubank Jr knocked out by Smith
By Sam Volz: Conor Benn took to social media to do a bit of gloating in reaction to Chris Eubank Jr being knocked out in a shocking upset by his nemesis Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith on Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Benn let his followers...
Anthony Joshua’s April 1st opponent to be announced next week
By Adam Baskin: Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn says his April 1st opponent will be announced next week, and he’s hinting that it could be American Jermaine Franklin. Hearn rattled off four options for AJ, ruling out three of them, leaving only Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs), a fighter...
Dillian Whyte vs. Otto Wallin possible for April
By Jake Tiernan: Dillian Whyte vs. Otto Wallin is possible for April in a heavyweight match-up that will lead to the winner facing Anthony Joshua in a lucrative fight in the summer. Mike Coppinger reports that the promoter for the 6’6″ Wallin (24-1, 14 KOs), Dmitry Salita, is exploring the...
Eubank Jr says he needs “statement” win over Smith to get Golovkin fight
By Jim Calfa: Chris Eubank Jr says he absolutely needs a “statement” win over Liam Smith this Saturday night for him to get the fight he wants against IBF/WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin this year. Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) states that he can’t narrowly...
Adrien Broner on Hank Lundy: “He knows what he’s in for”
By Dan Ambrose: Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner says he wants to knock out journeyman Hank Lundy early on February 25th so that he can get his paycheck earlier and go home when the two meet in the main event on BLK Prime pay-per-view at the Gateway Center Arena, in College Park, Georgia.
