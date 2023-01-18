ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love Island’s farmer Will risks huge bust-up with villa hunk as he makes shock move on his girl

By Jamie Downham
 3 days ago

LOVE Island farmer Will Young hasn't had the best luck since joining the villa - but he's hoping to change all that.

The 23-year-old from Buckinghamshire is determined to win over one of the girls after being left single.

Farmer Will Young has been left single after last night's recoupling Credit: Rex
But his move on Lana puts him at loggerheads with Ron Credit: ITV2

Tonight we see him approaching footballer Tom Clare, who took Olivia Hawkins from him at last night's recoupling.

He tells him: “Honestly, you are well better suited. It just means that I’ve got to graft a little harder now.”

And we soon find out who he's hoping to couple up with on Love Island instead.

Top of his wish-list it seems is Lana Jenkins, who is paired up with Ron Hall and has been since episode one.

Will grabs her for a chat at the beanbags - setting up trouble with the partially-sighted financial advisor.

The pair are seen laughing and joking as they sit in the shade, in sneak-peek shots from tonight's episode.

It's a bold move from farmer Will as Lana and Ron are already show favourites and the bookies' picks to win the second ever winter series of Love Island.

But it's not the only move being made on the show tonight with Haris Namani trying to win over Olivia.

He tells her: “Out of every girl in here, you are the one that I’m most sexually attracted to, you’re a very good looking girl.”

Speaking about new boy Tom - who she is now in a couple with she says: "Looks wise I feel like he’s growing on me but you’re more my type.

"I’m more physically attracted to you… And then personality, the thing that gets me so stuck is the fact that you’re both so different and I just need to decide what I want from a guy.”

All the fallout will be aired on Love Island tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Will joins Lana for a chat after suddenly being made single Credit: ITV

Love Island 2023 cast revealed

Here's your rundown of the 2023 Love Island contestants

  • All about Bond actress Olivia Hawkins
  • The villa's first partially-sighted star Ron Hall
  • Who is Tanyel Revan?
  • Everything to know about Kai Fagan
  • Make-up artist to the stars Lana Jenkins
  • Who is TikTok farmer Will Young?
  • All about science student Tanya Manhenga
  • Everything to know about Shaq Muhammad
  • Who is Love Island's Anna-May Robey?
  • All about Haris Namani
  • Bombshell and footballer Tom Clare
  • Who is Love Island bombshell Ellie Spence?
  • The full Love Island cast revealed

