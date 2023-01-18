Read full article on original website
herosports.com
Sam Houston Coach K.C. Keeler Excited About FBS Move
Throughout his coaching career, first at Division III Rowan University, then at Delaware, and now Sam Houston, K.C. Keeler has always been used to competing for championships. Keeler is the only coach in FCS history to win national titles at multiple schools. He led Delaware to the 2003 championship (called I-AA back then) and Sam Houston to the FCS title in the spring of 2021 (when the season was moved due to COVID). He is the only coach in NCAA history to take three programs to the national title game. In 29 seasons, his teams have earned 18 NCAA appearances and appeared in at least the national semifinals 14 times, including nine times in the championship game. Throw in 11 conference titles and for the large majority of seasons, his teams were battling for something.
Texas A&M caught between a rock and a hard place in the transfer portal (VIP)
Texas A&M has signed just two players out of the NCAA transfer portal so far and on the surface it appears that the Aggies are unable to work the portal as effectively as other schools who are seemingly bringing in new guys every day. However, while the good news for the 2023 team is that A&M is bringing back the vast majority of its starting lineup that beat LSU, this also makes it tough for the program to attract a high number and high end transfers and Gigem 247 tells you why.
myaggienation.com
Family of late A&M student Carly Beatty awarded over $69M in damages by Brazos County jury
A Brazos County jury awarded $69 million dollars in compensatory damages this week to the family of Texas A&M student Carly Beatty, who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in September 2019, according to court documents obtained by The Eagle. Suzanne and Robert Beatty, the parents of Carly Beatty, said...
KSAT 12
Montgomery County-owned venue will host Kyle Rittenhouse rally against censorship
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The “Rally against Censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse has found a new venue in Conroe, days after a local brewery pulled out of the event. The...
Longview artist met with act of racism while honoring MLK
LONGVIEW, Texas — A local artist in Longview was outside of the courthouse writing Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous 'I have a dream' speech on the sidewalk when some people came and washed it away. "There was a meeting of Confederates at the Confederate monument. And it being...
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck. Natchitoches, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons who stole a fire truck from Natchitoches Parish Fire District #10. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office...
papercitymag.com
New Orleans Pizza Is About to Have a Houston Moment — Fat Boy’s Embraces Monster Pies
The Fat Boy's PIzza Slice is reputed to be "the World's Biggest." It is available in 10-inch, 16-inch and 30-inch sized pizza pies. (Photo by Photos Courtesy of Fat Boy's Pizza) It bills itself as the “world’s biggest slice” and now the Louisiana export Fat Boy’s Pizza is coming to...
fox7austin.com
Katy ISD cancels author Emma Straub's visit for repeated use of the 'F' word
KATY, Texas - A best-selling author had her school visit canceled after organizers learned of "inappropriate and foul language on her social media platforms." Emma Straub is perhaps best known for her books: Modern Lovers, The Vacationers, Laura Lamont’s Life in Pictures, and All Adults Here. American author Emma...
East TX Middle School Student Allegedly Threatens to Shoot Coach
Parents of students at Waskom Middle School are upset about a student allegedly threatening a middle school coach with gun violence. Parents posting comments on a private Waskom Facebook page are upset at their perception the school officials haven't done enough to keep students safe. Waskom school officials have allegedly allowed the student back in the classroom following the alleged threat.
Tornado Watch Issued for East Texas, Intense Tornadoes Possible
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until 4 p.m. for a large portion of Deep East Texas. The watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, San Augustine, Sabine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties. Most of the Ark-La-Tex is also included in the Tornado Watch.
kwhi.com
8 PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Eight people pled guilty in District Court this week and were sentenced by Judge Reva Towslee Corbett. Kevin Jerome Nunn, 39 of Brenham, was sentenced to four years in prison for Tampering with Physical Evidence. Norman Wayne Gantt, 35 of Bryan, was sentenced to three years in prison for Assault...
KSLA
Vehicle crashes into guardrail on Jimmie Davis Bridge, goes partially over side
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the Jimmie Davis Bridge on Thursday afternoon (Jan. 19) after a car hit the guardrail and went partially over the bridge. The crash happened around 3 p.m. It appears at least three vehicles were involved; some non-life-threatening injuries have been reported...
KBTX.com
New Bryan café provides one-of-a-kind culinary experience
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the name Saints & Sinners Café, you can’t help but wonder what’s inside. This new Bryan Café has a little something for everyone. The owner Joey Todd said “saints” refers to their healthy options and “sinners” refers to the more fun options that’ll “stick with you all day.”
Gringo's confirms location in Tomball for Grand Parkway Town Center location
Construction on The Grand Parkway Town Center in Tomball is slated to begin sometime in February. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Construction on The Grand Parkway Town Center in Tomball is slated to begin sometime in February, said Andrew Alvis, NewQuest vice president and development partner, in an email Jan. 9. The...
KTBS
Wanted DeSoto Parish man is in custody
STANLEY, La. -- DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested a man who led them on a manhunt that started Tuesday night and ended Wednesday afternoon with his capture. Deputies searched an area on U.S. Highway 84 in Stanley looking for Jeffrey Cassels, 43. He was wanted in connection with what was described as a domestic situation, according to the sheriff's office.
coveringkaty.com
'World's first' waterless indoor slide park to open in Katy
CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - Slick City Action Park, an indoor slide and sports court park, is coming to the Katy Mills mall in the fall of 2023. "Slick City is the world's first Indoor slide (with no water) and Sports Court Park designed for all ages," a press release said.
fox26houston.com
Austin County woman attacked by grocery store clerks over $50 bill she found
AUSTIN COUNTY, Texas - An Austin County woman wants the people who attacked her inside a grocery store over a $50 bill arrested. Betty Smith, 65, a longtime Industry resident, went to Lindemann Grocery Store off State Highway 159 to pick up ice cream and a honeybun for her son on January 15.
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER TAMPERING WITH DIESEL PUMP
Tampering with a Diesel Pump lead to the arrest of a Houston man Wednesday. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 8:10, Officer Crystal Buckner was dispatched to Zippy J’s at 203 South Blue Bell Road, for a report of criminal mischief in reference to a subject tampering with a diesel pump. While responding, Officer Buckner received information for the suspect vehicle, a white Ford F-150, and its direction of travel. Officer Buckner located the vehicle and initiated an investigative stop. The driver, Macbeth Acevedo-Valdes, 32 of Houston, was found to have a felony warrant out of Alabama for Theft of Property. A probable cause search of the vehicle and Valdes’ person revealed Acevedo-Valdes had a THC Vape Pen, ecstasy, and methamphetamines. The vehicle had a large reservoir in the truck bed that smelled of diesel fuel. Sergeant Seth Klehm was notified and responded to assist. A gas pump part was found in the vehicle and Sergeant Klehm went to Zippy J’s to check the pump. The pump was rigged so that it dispensed free fuel. Video surveillance was reviewed, and Acevedo-Valdes was seen manipulating the pumps. Acevedo-Valdes was arrested for Criminal Mischief between $2,500 and $30,000, Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and the warrant.
kwhi.com
NEW DETAILS EMERGE ON AUSTIN COUNTY ASSAULT CASE
More details have emerged in an assault incident that was reported Sunday night at Lindeman’s Store in Industry. 65-year-old Betty Smith of Industry told FOX 26 TV in Houston that she had went to the store just before 7pm to pick up ice cream and a honeybun for her special needs son.
Marshall man sentenced to 15 years in prison for 2020 apartment shooting
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for murder after a 2020 shooting at an apartment complex. Chandler Givens, 23, was found guilty by a jury on Friday. He was initially arrested in October 2020 after a shooting incident at the Decker Place Apartments in Marshall. Officials […]
