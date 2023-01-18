ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should Utah drastically shrink its agricultural water use?

In a recent Utah Business article, writer Jennifer Alsever explains that over three-quarters of Utah’s water is used for agriculture—45 percent of which goes toward alfalfa production. Meanwhile, the state continues to harp on residents for watering their lawns. What does “agriculture” encompass? The 2021 Water Resources Plan...
CompTIA and Utah-based TestOut join forces, accelerating the shared goal of empowering millions of students with technical training and digital literacy education

Synergies provide unique opportunity to expand and diversify the tech workforce. CompTIA, the world’s leading information technology (IT) certification and training body, today announced the strategic acquisition of TestOut, a proven market leader, providing comprehensive delivery solutions for training, courseware, online labs, performance-based exams and more. Through this acquisition,...
