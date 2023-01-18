ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo set to host job fair Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo invites the community to a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Amarillo Downtown Library. According to a COA press release, Amarillo’s HR Department will be present at the event to meet and network with citizens about available opportunities. For […]
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

'Lady ButterScotch' files to run for Amarillo Mayor

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Tonya Winston, also known as Lady ButterScotch, is running for Amarillo mayor. Winston said she filed her paperwork to run on December 16, 2022. But it was not official until Wednesday, the first day of the filing period. She kicked off her campaign on Jan....
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Bank At State National Bank Of Groom? You Need To Know This.

In a press release that was recently issued, the news that some changes were coming to State National Bank of Groom. If you bank there, here's what you need to know. The press release stated that State National Bank of Groom had been acquired by 5th Generation Holdings, INC. The announcement was made yesterday by State National Bank of Groom and their parent holding company, Groom Bancshares, INC.
GROOM, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Remains of missing Amarillo man found, identified

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s reported the remains of 28-year-old Wade Benjamin Pierce, who went missing in June 2022, were positively identified after found in December. Officials detailed that the remains were located in the area of Indian Hill and Hope Road on Dec. 19, with the Oklahoma State University Center […]
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Bury Me In Llano Cemetery With These Famous People

Amarillo isn't exactly a hotbed for celebrities. Whether it be to visit, live here, or be from here. We just don't have a rich history of celebs in the city. However, it does seem to be a place where some celebrities are laid to rest and spend eternity in the city.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo sees major increase of COVID-19 cases, recoveries after city reports backlogged data

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s Public Health Department reported a large number of COVID-19 cases and recoveries on Wednesday, stating that the cases and recoveries were from backlogged data not previously released. The department reported 1,682 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 1,876 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data […]
AMARILLO, TX
KWTX

6 injured in fire at Texas oil refinery

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - Six people have been injured in a fire Tuesday at Phillips 66 Borger Complex in Hutchinson County, a refinery complex north of Amarillo, Texas. According to City of Borger/Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management, at around 10:15 a.m., crews responded to a fire that...
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Gas station catches fire in Hereford

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Video sent in from a viewer shows a fire at the Murphy Gas station in Hereford today. The gas station is located at the Walmart near Highway 385 in Hereford. The fire is out at this time. (Video Courtesy of JJ Beltran.) We will provide more...
HEREFORD, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Take My Money! Cookie Dealers are Back in Amarillo

The cookie dealers are back in Amarillo. OK so they aren't dealers, they are just girls trying to earn money for camp and other projects. Those delicious cookies that you just can't get enough of in your face. The cookies you buy in bulk and hide from your kids in the back of the freezer. The cookies that drain your bank account are back.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Pet of the Week Needs A Good Home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We’ve got another great pet in need of a home, and Carpet Tech is covering the adoption fee for the pet you see above. Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare wants pet owners to celebrate Dog Walking Month and remind us it’s important to walk our dogs daily.
AMARILLO, TX
