Where is the coldest city in Texas?
It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Walmart donates $5,000 to the Bridge, Boys Ranch for new video recording equipment
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Walmart donated $5,000 checks to the Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center and Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch today. Leaders from both nonprofit organizations were there to receive the checks from Walmart at the Bridge’s location, 804 Quail Creek Dr. The money will go toward new...
Gone In 8 Photos: Watch The Demolition of One Of Amarillo’s First buildings.
Anyone who was around to see the demolition of this piece of Amarillo history must have been lucky. In 1965, the then 76-year-old Amarillo Hotel was demolished in a spectacular fashion, proving a spectacle for onlookers at the time to watch and unlikely forget, and for you to see thanks to these photos that have immortalized this scene in local history.
Amarillo set to host job fair Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo invites the community to a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Amarillo Downtown Library. According to a COA press release, Amarillo’s HR Department will be present at the event to meet and network with citizens about available opportunities. For […]
'Lady ButterScotch' files to run for Amarillo Mayor
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Tonya Winston, also known as Lady ButterScotch, is running for Amarillo mayor. Winston said she filed her paperwork to run on December 16, 2022. But it was not official until Wednesday, the first day of the filing period. She kicked off her campaign on Jan....
Amarillo provides update on COVID-19 through most recent report card
In the report card, the public health department reported that Potter and Randall counties saw 285 total new cases from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19, resulting in a seven-day new case average of 41 new COVID-19 cases per day.
Bank At State National Bank Of Groom? You Need To Know This.
In a press release that was recently issued, the news that some changes were coming to State National Bank of Groom. If you bank there, here's what you need to know. The press release stated that State National Bank of Groom had been acquired by 5th Generation Holdings, INC. The announcement was made yesterday by State National Bank of Groom and their parent holding company, Groom Bancshares, INC.
Winston outlines priorities as Amarillo Mayor candidate
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tonya Winston, an Amarillo citizen, recently announced her candidacy for the Amarillo Mayor position, stating that her goal is for the city to “make a U-turn to excellence.” Winston officially filed for a place on the May 6 Election ballot on Wednesday and will join Freda Powell on the mayoral portion […]
Buc-ee’s Update: One Step Closer to Construction in Amarillo
Great news for Buc-cee's fans in Amarillo. The dream of having this amazing store in Bomb City is one step closer. We have been on pins and needles since the announcement was made that Amarillo was getting a Buc-ee's. The Amarillo City Council voted for Buc-ee's on February 8, 2022, and it passed in a 5-0 vote.
Clovis woman located and safe, Amarillo police say
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police have located a Clovis woman who was previously missing. Amarillo Police Department said 61-year-old Sharon Lefebvre was located by Clovis Police Department and is safe.
Remains of missing Amarillo man found, identified
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s reported the remains of 28-year-old Wade Benjamin Pierce, who went missing in June 2022, were positively identified after found in December. Officials detailed that the remains were located in the area of Indian Hill and Hope Road on Dec. 19, with the Oklahoma State University Center […]
UPDATE: Amarillo Police report woman has been found
UPDATE: The Amarillo Police Department report that the woman from Clovis who was reported missing has been found safe by the Clovis Police Department. Original Story AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it is searching for a woman who was last seen driving east on I-40 from downtown Amarillo at around […]
Bury Me In Llano Cemetery With These Famous People
Amarillo isn't exactly a hotbed for celebrities. Whether it be to visit, live here, or be from here. We just don't have a rich history of celebs in the city. However, it does seem to be a place where some celebrities are laid to rest and spend eternity in the city.
Dumas man on motorcycle killed after turning in front of SUV on US 87 in Moore County
DUMAS, Texas (KVII) — A Dumas man on a motorcycle was killed in a crash with an SUV. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Andres Enrique Ricardo Torres, 35, turned in front of a Jeep Liberty on US 87, two miles west of Dumas. The crash happened...
Amarillo sees major increase of COVID-19 cases, recoveries after city reports backlogged data
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s Public Health Department reported a large number of COVID-19 cases and recoveries on Wednesday, stating that the cases and recoveries were from backlogged data not previously released. The department reported 1,682 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 1,876 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data […]
Amarillo A Hideout? It Was For A Clovis Man Until He Got Busted.
One thing that I believe most of us in Amarillo can agree upon is that we seem to be a hub for drugs. I've lived in a lot of different places, but I've never lived somewhere where I have heard about so many arrests related to drugs in some capacity.
6 injured in fire at Texas oil refinery
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - Six people have been injured in a fire Tuesday at Phillips 66 Borger Complex in Hutchinson County, a refinery complex north of Amarillo, Texas. According to City of Borger/Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management, at around 10:15 a.m., crews responded to a fire that...
Gas station catches fire in Hereford
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Video sent in from a viewer shows a fire at the Murphy Gas station in Hereford today. The gas station is located at the Walmart near Highway 385 in Hereford. The fire is out at this time. (Video Courtesy of JJ Beltran.) We will provide more...
Take My Money! Cookie Dealers are Back in Amarillo
The cookie dealers are back in Amarillo. OK so they aren't dealers, they are just girls trying to earn money for camp and other projects. Those delicious cookies that you just can't get enough of in your face. The cookies you buy in bulk and hide from your kids in the back of the freezer. The cookies that drain your bank account are back.
Pet of the Week Needs A Good Home
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We’ve got another great pet in need of a home, and Carpet Tech is covering the adoption fee for the pet you see above. Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare wants pet owners to celebrate Dog Walking Month and remind us it’s important to walk our dogs daily.
