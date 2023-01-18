ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, AL

atmorenews.com

Obituaries, week of January 25, 2023

Mrs. Amy Jo Lambeth, age 43, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 in Pensacola, Fla. She resided most of her life in Flomaton, Ala. and attended Moyeville Baptist Church. She was a member of the Lambeth Fire Department. She loved taking pictures at the football games, and loved going fishing. She enjoyed cooking and traveling especially to New Orleans and Lafayette, La.
FLOMATON, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Homelessness in lower Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eric Reynolds joined us to preview this week’s episode of Perspectives about homelessness in Lower Alabama. The mission of Housing First, Inc. is to end homelessness in southwest Alabama. Their approach to serving people experiencing homelessness, recognizes a homeless person must first be able to access a decent, safe place to live, that does not limit length of stay (permanent housing), before stabilizing, improving health, reducing harmful behaviors, or increasing income.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Heads up! USDA dropping rabies vaccines in south Alabama

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Department of Agriculture, Wildlife Services is scheduled to distribute oral rabies vaccine baits for raccoons and other wildlife in Baldwin County from January 20 to January 23, according to a news release. This is part of a 10-day, statewide distribution plan. “These baits will be distributed via […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Daphne residents fighting proposed neighborhood

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Residents living in several neighborhoods along Pollard Road are coming together this week, hoping to stop a new subdivision from moving in next door. “Growth is good. We want to grow the right way. There’s wetlands back there where they’re trying to develop,” said Jason Holston who lives in the Creekside […]
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Woman accused of elder exploitation

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A 45-year-old woman is behind bars on charges of elder exploitation. Emily A. Adams of the Sardis community was booked into the Baldwin County Corrections Center Friday morning and faces four felony charges, including one count of financial exploitation of the elderly and three counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument, authorities said.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Who’s behind the biggest subdivisions in Baldwin County?

Development in Baldwin County, the fastest growing county in Alabama, continues to be the main topic of conversation into the new year. While there are many different facets of development, subdivisions often draw outcry from neighboring residents, who worry about how the increase in density will affect their infrastructure and lifestyle.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Close friend of victim killed in tire explosion speaks out

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Michael Wise, known as a “seasoned” tire mechanic at Neal Tindol Tire Shop in Opp, lost his life in a work-related accident Wednesday. Hearing the news about the accident through texts and social media took the breath out of co-workers and Pastor Red Coleman who has been a friend of his for 20 years.
OPP, AL
CBS 42

Man killed by exploding tractor tire in southeast Alabama

OPP, Ala. (WDHN) — Police say an Opp man is dead after an explosion at a tire shop. Around 8:35 a.m. Wednesday, Opp Police responded to a call in reference to a tire explosion at Neal Tindol Tire on Saunders Road. After arriving on the scene, officers discovered a 45-year-old man dead in the shop. […]
OPP, AL

