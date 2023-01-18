Read full article on original website
Obituaries, week of January 25, 2023
Mrs. Amy Jo Lambeth, age 43, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 in Pensacola, Fla. She resided most of her life in Flomaton, Ala. and attended Moyeville Baptist Church. She was a member of the Lambeth Fire Department. She loved taking pictures at the football games, and loved going fishing. She enjoyed cooking and traveling especially to New Orleans and Lafayette, La.
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Homelessness in lower Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eric Reynolds joined us to preview this week’s episode of Perspectives about homelessness in Lower Alabama. The mission of Housing First, Inc. is to end homelessness in southwest Alabama. Their approach to serving people experiencing homelessness, recognizes a homeless person must first be able to access a decent, safe place to live, that does not limit length of stay (permanent housing), before stabilizing, improving health, reducing harmful behaviors, or increasing income.
Kay Ivey awards $2.5 million grant to create 800 jobs in Baldwin County
On Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey awarded a $2.5 million grant to help a world leader in aluminum manufacturing and recycling build a plant in south Alabama and create 800 new jobs. Site work is now underway, and a groundbreaking ceremony was held in October. Community Development Block Grant funds will...
Ivey awards $2.5 million to Bay Minette manufacturing and recycling facility
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $2.5 million grant to help a world leader in aluminum manufacturing and recycling build a plant in south Alabama and create 800 new jobs. Community Development Block Grant funds will be used to provide infrastructure required for Novelis Inc....
Poor water quality in northwest Florida is impacting oyster harvesting
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Bay System was once a hotspot for oysters and other shellfish. However, high levels of bacteria in the water have now reduced the area where oysters can be harvested. Captain Pasco Gibson has been in the seafood industry his whole life, and says he’s never seen the […]
Heads up! USDA dropping rabies vaccines in south Alabama
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Department of Agriculture, Wildlife Services is scheduled to distribute oral rabies vaccine baits for raccoons and other wildlife in Baldwin County from January 20 to January 23, according to a news release. This is part of a 10-day, statewide distribution plan. “These baits will be distributed via […]
Daphne residents fighting proposed neighborhood
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Residents living in several neighborhoods along Pollard Road are coming together this week, hoping to stop a new subdivision from moving in next door. “Growth is good. We want to grow the right way. There’s wetlands back there where they’re trying to develop,” said Jason Holston who lives in the Creekside […]
Woman accused of elder exploitation
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A 45-year-old woman is behind bars on charges of elder exploitation. Emily A. Adams of the Sardis community was booked into the Baldwin County Corrections Center Friday morning and faces four felony charges, including one count of financial exploitation of the elderly and three counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument, authorities said.
ECSO searching for missing, endangered juvenile last seen Jan. 18
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered juvenile who was last seen Jan. 18. ECSO said Donald Reco Butler, 14, was last seen on Jan. 18, at 3 p.m., on the 4100-block of West Navy Blvd. ECSO said he may be in need of medical […]
Overcrowded prisons versus harsh fentanyl punishment: Debate to stir in Montgomery over mandatory minimum bill
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office has seen a dramatic shift in the type of deaths occurring within one of the state’s fastest-growing counties. Since 2020, there are anywhere between 60 to 80 overdose deaths within Baldwin County, an increase of well...
Bruce Pace: Friend of cab driver murders him for money
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A cab driver reported missing by family members would be found dead in a peculiar area of his cab. The man accused of the murder would tell family members the day before something that would incriminate him. This is the story of Bruce Pace. WKRG News 5 is looking […]
Gun owners weigh in on Alabama’s new concealed carry law
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some gun owners voice their concerns following Alabama’s new concealed carry law. Thursday night, people in Baldwin County will have an opportunity to learn more about the law and ask questions. The law took affect at the first of the year and allows gun owners to carry a weapon without a […]
Man killed walking across HWY 98 in Destin, Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was killed walking North across HWY 98 Thursday night in Destin, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. A post by law enforcement said the 27-year-old was walking across Emerald Coast Pkwy. by Vinings Way near the Legacy by the Bay apartment homes. The fatal […]
Who’s behind the biggest subdivisions in Baldwin County?
Development in Baldwin County, the fastest growing county in Alabama, continues to be the main topic of conversation into the new year. While there are many different facets of development, subdivisions often draw outcry from neighboring residents, who worry about how the increase in density will affect their infrastructure and lifestyle.
Monroe County corrections officer accused of providing contraband to inmates
MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Monroe County corrections officer was arrested for allegedly providing contraband to people locked up in the county jail, according to Sheriff Tom Boatwright. Boatwright said the arrest is part of an “ongoing investigation to rid the Monroe County Detention Facility of illegal contraband.” Reginald Thames is accused of conspiring […]
Close friend of victim killed in tire explosion speaks out
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Michael Wise, known as a “seasoned” tire mechanic at Neal Tindol Tire Shop in Opp, lost his life in a work-related accident Wednesday. Hearing the news about the accident through texts and social media took the breath out of co-workers and Pastor Red Coleman who has been a friend of his for 20 years.
Man killed by exploding tractor tire in southeast Alabama
OPP, Ala. (WDHN) — Police say an Opp man is dead after an explosion at a tire shop. Around 8:35 a.m. Wednesday, Opp Police responded to a call in reference to a tire explosion at Neal Tindol Tire on Saunders Road. After arriving on the scene, officers discovered a 45-year-old man dead in the shop. […]
Deputies investigating 'suspicious' fire at Escambia County home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway after a fire broke out in Escambia County Wednesday. It happened at a home on Prieto Drive in Warrington around 2 p.m. Escambia County Fire Rescue says one pet died in the fire. No other injuries were reported. The Escambia County Sheriff's...
Navy training plane crashes in Baldwin County, 2 pilots rescued
UPDATE: (5:07 p.m.): When the call came out of a plane crash in the heavily wooded area of Baldwin County in the Gateswood community, the rush was on to help. But getting to the pilots and the crash site, which were three miles apart, proved to be the challenge. Larry Murphy was home watching TV […]
Eglin AFB looks to add new military family care complex in Crestview
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Eglin Air Force Base is working with the City of Crestview to bring more medical care to the area for military families. In a press release, Eglin AFB has a proposed complex to bring in a medical clinic, child development center, and military helping agencies to servicemembers and families. Eglin AFB […]
