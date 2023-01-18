ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Texas

As you may already know, Texas is not exactly known for its snow and icy winter weather. In fact, many parts of the state experience relatively mild winters compared to other parts of the country. However, Texas is a massive state, with the most northern parts nearly 1,000 miles north of the most southern region, so the weather varies depending on where you are in the state.
Narcity USA

Texas DMV Rejected A Vegan-Themed License Plate For Being Vulgar & You'll Understand Why

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) recently rejected a vegan-themed license plate because it could be interpreted as vulgar, according to a PETA press release. Houstonian Catie Cryer attempted to submit an application for a personalized plate all about spreading the love for tofu, but the Lone Star State administration found it to contain an inappropriate acronym.
Classic Rock 96.1

State Fair of Texas and a Texas Rodeo Were 1 and 2 in Attendance in the Nation

Going to a fair or a rodeo are time honored traditions in Texas. Texas has one of the most popular fairs every fall in the State Fair of Texas. A couple million people come every year to be greeted by a "Howdy y'all" from Big Tex. A couple million people will attend the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo every year, too. A new ranking shows that our state fair and huge rodeo were one and two in attendance in the nation for 2022.
Rock 108

Texas Gun and Knife Show is Coming to the Big Country January 28 and 29

Last year, Texans set all kinds of records by purchasing more firearms and it seems like gun ownership is on the rise again. I'm wondering if it's because the first of the year and some folks are anticipating some cash refunds from their income tax returns. Nonetheless, find what you've been looking for at the Texas Gun and Knife Show.
B93

How To Become A Legal Marijuana Dealer In Texas

If You're Ready To Get In The Cannabis Business Read On... Back in 2015, The State Of Texas created the Compassionate Use Program (CUP) which is administered through the Texas DPS. DPS operates a secure online registry of qualified physicians who can prescribe low tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to patients with specific medical conditions.
B93

The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?

Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
Classic Rock 96.1

‘Rent The Chicken’ Sounds Great in East Texas But I Think I’ll Just Pay $5 for a Dozen

I'll be completely honest with you, when I started seeing the memes going around about $5 for a dozen eggs, I thought it was some kind of joke. It wasn't until I went to the grocery store that I saw it was very real. That has led many people to setting up their own coops and buying their own chickens to cut down on their grocery costs. There is a program available in East Texas where you can rent a chicken to have your own eggs but even the cost of that is expensive.
US105

These Handgun and Rifle Calibers are the Most Popular in Texas

While the laws on firearm ownership and concealed carry are still in favor of the people, we Texans take these rights seriously. That stated I believe more and more Texans are carrying concealed handguns especially since some of the Texas laws have been relaxed considerably by Governor Abbott. In 2022 more handguns were purchased by women in Texas and the US.
Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler, TX
