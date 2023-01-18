I'll be completely honest with you, when I started seeing the memes going around about $5 for a dozen eggs, I thought it was some kind of joke. It wasn't until I went to the grocery store that I saw it was very real. That has led many people to setting up their own coops and buying their own chickens to cut down on their grocery costs. There is a program available in East Texas where you can rent a chicken to have your own eggs but even the cost of that is expensive.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO