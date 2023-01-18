Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Texas
As you may already know, Texas is not exactly known for its snow and icy winter weather. In fact, many parts of the state experience relatively mild winters compared to other parts of the country. However, Texas is a massive state, with the most northern parts nearly 1,000 miles north of the most southern region, so the weather varies depending on where you are in the state.
Bundle Up Buttercup Snow Is Headed To The Great State of Texas
After the fluke snowfall on Christmas Eve of 2004 bringing a record of 4.4 inches to the Crossroads, South Texans have especially been counting the days until they get to see snow again!. As a South Texan myself, I can account for how ill-prepared we were for the incredible Christmas...
Texas DMV Rejected A Vegan-Themed License Plate For Being Vulgar & You'll Understand Why
The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) recently rejected a vegan-themed license plate because it could be interpreted as vulgar, according to a PETA press release. Houstonian Catie Cryer attempted to submit an application for a personalized plate all about spreading the love for tofu, but the Lone Star State administration found it to contain an inappropriate acronym.
Where is the coldest city in Texas?
It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
A California Man’s Surprising Reaction to Whataburger is Confusing Texans
This guy drives through a Whataburger as soon as he lands in Dallas, TX, and his reaction has me wondering if perhaps his taste buds never made it off the plane and are currently on a flight to Topeka. Listen, I know it's fashionable in the Lone Star State to...
Bill to let Texans break leases over outages of ‘essential utilities’
State Rep. Terry Meza, D-Irving, filed House Bill 1173 earlier this month that would allow someone to terminate a residential lease after certain outages of "essential utilities." The utilities in question are electricity, water or natural gas, according to the proposal.
From the outside looking in: Strange things about Texas that non-Texans have noticed
If you’re not from the Lone Star State, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange, and you’re not alone.
State Fair of Texas and a Texas Rodeo Were 1 and 2 in Attendance in the Nation
Going to a fair or a rodeo are time honored traditions in Texas. Texas has one of the most popular fairs every fall in the State Fair of Texas. A couple million people come every year to be greeted by a "Howdy y'all" from Big Tex. A couple million people will attend the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo every year, too. A new ranking shows that our state fair and huge rodeo were one and two in attendance in the nation for 2022.
Texas Gun and Knife Show is Coming to the Big Country January 28 and 29
Last year, Texans set all kinds of records by purchasing more firearms and it seems like gun ownership is on the rise again. I'm wondering if it's because the first of the year and some folks are anticipating some cash refunds from their income tax returns. Nonetheless, find what you've been looking for at the Texas Gun and Knife Show.
How To Become A Legal Marijuana Dealer In Texas
If You're Ready To Get In The Cannabis Business Read On... Back in 2015, The State Of Texas created the Compassionate Use Program (CUP) which is administered through the Texas DPS. DPS operates a secure online registry of qualified physicians who can prescribe low tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to patients with specific medical conditions.
These 2 Texas cities are ranked among the happiest in America
Spoiler alert: they happen to be two of the state's wealthiest cities.
Texas, Here Is The Petition To Bring Back A Whataburger Favorite
In case you were unaware, one of the best Whataburger breakfast items is no longer available to order. Luckily, it's not the taquito. Not to be dramatic but, I would have cried, possibly passed out, maybe passed away, if that were the case. It's the Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit that is...
Texas witness says large hovering cylinder-shaped object went 'stealth'
A Texas witness at La Grange reported watching a large, cylinder-shaped object hovering overhead at 3:30 p.m. on November 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Texas man pronounced deceased at Park City Mountain
PARK CITY, Utah — On Friday, a 50-year-old Texas man died after a medical incident in the Red Pine area of Canyons Village, confirmed by Vail Resorts. Park City Mountain […]
The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?
Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
‘Rent The Chicken’ Sounds Great in East Texas But I Think I’ll Just Pay $5 for a Dozen
I'll be completely honest with you, when I started seeing the memes going around about $5 for a dozen eggs, I thought it was some kind of joke. It wasn't until I went to the grocery store that I saw it was very real. That has led many people to setting up their own coops and buying their own chickens to cut down on their grocery costs. There is a program available in East Texas where you can rent a chicken to have your own eggs but even the cost of that is expensive.
KENS 5
Major price hike could be on the way for Americans who use gas to heat homes
AUSTIN, Texas — A new federal report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows a pretty steep increase in your gas bill could be on the way this winter. More than third of Texan households and around half of all American households use natural gas to heat their homes.
Military widow says Texas law is costing her thousands
A Georgetown widow suddenly owes thousands of dollars in property taxes after a tax exemption she's had for years turned out to be not quite what she thought.
These Handgun and Rifle Calibers are the Most Popular in Texas
While the laws on firearm ownership and concealed carry are still in favor of the people, we Texans take these rights seriously. That stated I believe more and more Texans are carrying concealed handguns especially since some of the Texas laws have been relaxed considerably by Governor Abbott. In 2022 more handguns were purchased by women in Texas and the US.
5 Weird Things About Texas That Outsiders Don't Understand
Texas is definitely in a world of its own.
Classic Rock 96.1
Tyler, TX
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock961.com/
Comments / 1