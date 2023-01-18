ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
universalhub.com

Man in wheelchair killed in Mass and Cass hit and run

Let this serve as a reminder that despite the constant crime panics about this area (including on this site), and the constant dehumanization of people without homes in general (including on this site), studies routinely show that homeless people are considerably more likely to be on the receiving end of violence than they are to be perpetrators of it. They are also much more likely to be on the receiving end of violence than the housed.
NEWTON, MA
universalhub.com

Saying farewell to a friend in Jamaica Plain

Last November, somebody noticed a problem with the "elbow tree," a distinctive birch tree near the Jamaica Pond boathouse with a prominent limb pointing downward at the water, rather than up - its trunk had begun to split open. That's a sign of impending death and the person attached a couple of small notebooks and a pencil to the tree both so that people could measure the crack as it spread and to say goodbye to the longtime pondside attraction.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Five-building residential and life-sciences complex with a museum could rise on long vacant parcel on Tremont Street across from police headquarters

A development group headed by HYM and My City at Peace yesterday won preliminary BPDA approval to build 466 apartments and condos, life-sciences space and a civil-rights museum on the long-vacant P-3 parcel on Tremont Street in Roxbury, under a plan that would include an acre of public space with a layout aimed at stitching the empty land back into the surrounding neighborhood - and creating wealth-building opportunities for its residents.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Downtown Crossing doesn't have nearly enough hurdy-gurdy men these days

Winslow Homer sketched the intersection of Washington Street with Winter and Summer streets in 1857, for Ballou's Pictorial Drawing-Room Companion, a Boston-based publication. We thought at first this was a view up Winter Street towards Tremont (with the church tower being Park Street Church), but some more astute folks in the comments say, no, based on the address of the jewelry store, it's either the view down Washington towards what we now know as Old South Meeting House or up Summer Street towards the future home of South Station - via which one would have seen the New South Church where Summer and Bedford Streets converge, next to Lincoln St. and opposite the end of Devonshire. That church came down in 1867. The answer depends on when the numbering on Washington Street changed (see the comments for more).
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Man charged with raping woman at Chinatown hotel, holding her there for ransom

A Boston man was ordered held without bail for at least 60 days at his arraignment this week for kidnapping, two counts of aggravated rape, two counts of assault and battery and threats for an incident Monday morning at the DoubleTree Hotel, 821 Washington St. in Chinatown, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Councilor Mejia sues Worcester-area blogger for libel

City Councilor Julia Mejia says Turtleboy owner Aiden Kearney keeps libeling her and she's had enough. In a defamation lawsuit filed yesterday in Suffolk Superior Court, Mejia says a 2021 Turtleboy post claiming she started livestreaming rather than calling 911 when somebody was being murdered outside her Dorchester home and 2022 social-media posts alleging she's a possible drug user who threw her weight around BPD headquarters to avoid getting charged with OUI are "false, libelous and defamatory, per se."
BOSTON, MA

