Winslow Homer sketched the intersection of Washington Street with Winter and Summer streets in 1857, for Ballou's Pictorial Drawing-Room Companion, a Boston-based publication. We thought at first this was a view up Winter Street towards Tremont (with the church tower being Park Street Church), but some more astute folks in the comments say, no, based on the address of the jewelry store, it's either the view down Washington towards what we now know as Old South Meeting House or up Summer Street towards the future home of South Station - via which one would have seen the New South Church where Summer and Bedford Streets converge, next to Lincoln St. and opposite the end of Devonshire. That church came down in 1867. The answer depends on when the numbering on Washington Street changed (see the comments for more).

BOSTON, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO