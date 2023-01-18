Read full article on original website
Growing store chain opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersSalem, NH
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile AwayToby HazlewoodLebanon, ME
On Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions drawing, one lucky ticket was purchased in Maine.Sherif SaadMaine State
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrestedGodwinWells, ME
Man in wheelchair killed in Mass and Cass hit and run
Let this serve as a reminder that despite the constant crime panics about this area (including on this site), and the constant dehumanization of people without homes in general (including on this site), studies routinely show that homeless people are considerably more likely to be on the receiving end of violence than they are to be perpetrators of it. They are also much more likely to be on the receiving end of violence than the housed.
Man opens fire in Bowdoin Street barbershop; one person grazed in the neck
A man walked into the Eliot Barber Shop, 243 Bowdoin St. in Dorchester and opened fire with a gun shortly before 9:20 p.m. One man was grazed in the neck. The shooter ran out of the store towards Olney Street and may have gotten into a waiting car. In October,...
Alleged Cambridge Street bank robber made two mistakes: He didn't check his loot for a tracker and he tried escaping on the Red Line
A man with a criminal record dating to 1990 was ordered held in lieu of $10,000 bail at his arraignment on a charge that he robbed the TD Bank branch at 250 Cambridge St. on Beacon Hill on Tuesday afternoon, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports. Joseph Campbell, 59,...
Construction debris goes up in flames six stories up at old South Boston Edison plant
Boston firefighters responded to the old Edison generating plant at L and Summer streets in South Boston for burning construction debris about six stores up shortly before 8 p.m. The plant is being demolished to make way for a 15-acre development of housing and office and research buildings.
Days of 3 a.m. pancakes in Brighton could be numbered: Developer proposes tearing down IHOP for affordable housing/life-sciences complex
The Trammel Crow Co. said today it will soon file plans for a five-building complex along Soldiers Field Road near North Beacon Street that would include some 200 affordable housing units as well as research and retail space. The new buildings would replace a "blighted and decadent" stretch of Soldiers...
Saying farewell to a friend in Jamaica Plain
Last November, somebody noticed a problem with the "elbow tree," a distinctive birch tree near the Jamaica Pond boathouse with a prominent limb pointing downward at the water, rather than up - its trunk had begun to split open. That's a sign of impending death and the person attached a couple of small notebooks and a pencil to the tree both so that people could measure the crack as it spread and to say goodbye to the longtime pondside attraction.
Five-building residential and life-sciences complex with a museum could rise on long vacant parcel on Tremont Street across from police headquarters
A development group headed by HYM and My City at Peace yesterday won preliminary BPDA approval to build 466 apartments and condos, life-sciences space and a civil-rights museum on the long-vacant P-3 parcel on Tremont Street in Roxbury, under a plan that would include an acre of public space with a layout aimed at stitching the empty land back into the surrounding neighborhood - and creating wealth-building opportunities for its residents.
Downtown Crossing doesn't have nearly enough hurdy-gurdy men these days
Winslow Homer sketched the intersection of Washington Street with Winter and Summer streets in 1857, for Ballou's Pictorial Drawing-Room Companion, a Boston-based publication. We thought at first this was a view up Winter Street towards Tremont (with the church tower being Park Street Church), but some more astute folks in the comments say, no, based on the address of the jewelry store, it's either the view down Washington towards what we now know as Old South Meeting House or up Summer Street towards the future home of South Station - via which one would have seen the New South Church where Summer and Bedford Streets converge, next to Lincoln St. and opposite the end of Devonshire. That church came down in 1867. The answer depends on when the numbering on Washington Street changed (see the comments for more).
Boston looks to hire firm to propose ways to convert vacant downtown offices into residential, life-sciences space
The BPDA board this afternoon could hire a consultant to figure out ways to encourage the conversion of pandemic-emptied downtown offices into a new uses as part of a plan to turn the area into what might actually become Boston's first 24/7 neighborhood. In October, one consultant delivered a report...
City looks to permanently ban cars from Dartmouth Street in front of the BPL
The BPDA board this afternoon will vote on spending $100,000 for a consultant to recommend ways to turn Dartmouth Street between the BPL main library and the Copley Square park into a permanent mall for pedestrians and bicyclists - with space set aside for a lane for emergency vehicles. The...
Man charged with raping woman at Chinatown hotel, holding her there for ransom
A Boston man was ordered held without bail for at least 60 days at his arraignment this week for kidnapping, two counts of aggravated rape, two counts of assault and battery and threats for an incident Monday morning at the DoubleTree Hotel, 821 Washington St. in Chinatown, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports.
Councilor Mejia sues Worcester-area blogger for libel
City Councilor Julia Mejia says Turtleboy owner Aiden Kearney keeps libeling her and she's had enough. In a defamation lawsuit filed yesterday in Suffolk Superior Court, Mejia says a 2021 Turtleboy post claiming she started livestreaming rather than calling 911 when somebody was being murdered outside her Dorchester home and 2022 social-media posts alleging she's a possible drug user who threw her weight around BPD headquarters to avoid getting charged with OUI are "false, libelous and defamatory, per se."
