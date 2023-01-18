Read full article on original website
Man turns his kids' old fort into "glass" cabin in Walker
WALKER, Minn. – Walker is known as the "Muskie Capital of the World." But muskies aren't the only fish you'll catch here.Walleyes, northerns, and even eelpout can be reeled in on Leech Lake."You can either do a poor man's lobster, boil them, dip them in butter, or you can deep fry them just like you would any walleye, perch or anything. So yeah, very good," said Jack Shriver of Shriver's Bait Company.From a taste of lake life, to a taste of cabin life. Keith Stetz loves his northwoods getaway. "It's like you drive into a whole different place. It's the trees,...
Update: Man identified in Nisswa snowmobile crash during race
The man injured during a Nisswa snowmobile race has been identified, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. There was no update on his condition. To read the full story, visit the Northern News Now site here.
UPDATE: Man Paralyzed After Snowmobile Crash During Race In Cass County
UPDATE (Jan 19, 10:35 a.m.) — The young man who crashed his snowmobile during a race event on Sunday is paralyzed from the lower chest bone down. The 26-year-old is Cody Margelofsky of Mayville, Wisconsin. According to a GoFundMe, Margelofsky was thrown from his snowmobile where he broke his...
Portion of Norwood Street to be closed for Snow Removal
BRAINERD —A portion of Norwood Street in Brainerd will have restricted parking today while city staff removes snow. There will be no parking from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on either side of the street between Southeast 13th and 19th streets. Any vehicles left on the street at that time could be towed. If a vehicle is towed, the owner should contact West Brainerd Auto.
Fire destroys home in Alexandria Township on Friday
(Douglas County, MN)--Early Friday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a report of a structure fire at 4300 Donway Dr. NE in Alexandria Township. The homeowners woke-up to their smoke detectors sounding inside of the residence and they discovered their attached garage was fully engulfed in smoke and flames. All occupants were able to safely get out of the residence. As deputies arrived the house was completely engulfed in flames. The Alexandria Fire Department arrived and immediately requested assistance from several other fire departments. The house is a complete loss and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist the homeowners.
Fergus Falls Police Looking to identify woman involved in shoplifting incident.
The Fergus Falls Police Department is looking to identify this female. She was involved in a shoplifting incident. If you have any info, please leave a voicemail for Officer Johnson at (218) 332-5514.
Fergus Falls Police looking to identify two suspects involved in a theft.
The Fergus Falls Police Department is looking to identify these suspects involved in a theft case. CFS#23000214. If you have any info, please contact Officer Joe Mattson at (218) 332-5518 or email him at jmattson@co.ottertail.mn.us. The Fergus Falls Police Department greatly appreciates the help!
Another Look at ‘Brain Gain’ in Rural Minnesota
Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in Mile Markers, a twice monthly newsletter from Open Campus about the role of colleges in rural America. You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article to receive future editions in your inbox. There is one...
Man killed when 2 snowmobiles, 1 ATV go through ice on Otter Tail Lake
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. – A 64-year-old man is dead after two snowmobiles and an ATV went through the ice on a northwestern Minnesota lake Saturday morning.The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says it happened on the northwest side of Otter Tail Lake.Scott Simdorn, of Ottertail, died in the accident. One other rider was rescued by first responders. Their condition hasn't been released.This was the third fatality involving a snowmobile last weekend in Minnesota. Albertville resident Nacy Grieman, 55, was killed Saturday afternoon when her sled struck a tree near Hibbing. And 12-year-old Blaze Himle was killed Sunday afternoon near Wabasha when he also hit a tree.MORE: Snowmobile experts share safety tips after deadly weekend on Minnesota trails
Student at Forestview Middle School in Baxter Dies Unexpectedly
A student at Forestview Middle School in the Brainerd School District has died unexpectedly. School officials sent a notice to parents Monday night informing them of the news and asking families to be sensitive to this information and the way that it is shared. No other information regarding the student’s death has been released at this time.
Frazee Man Appears In Court For Threatening To Shoot Up Local Business
Court records state that police received a call from a Lakeshirts employee on Tuesday, January 17th reporting that an upset man had called her and “threatened to show up at her work and shoot her and her workplace.”. Police advised Lakeshirts to go into lockdown while officers located the...
