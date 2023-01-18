WALKER, Minn. – Walker is known as the "Muskie Capital of the World." But muskies aren't the only fish you'll catch here.Walleyes, northerns, and even eelpout can be reeled in on Leech Lake."You can either do a poor man's lobster, boil them, dip them in butter, or you can deep fry them just like you would any walleye, perch or anything. So yeah, very good," said Jack Shriver of Shriver's Bait Company.From a taste of lake life, to a taste of cabin life. Keith Stetz loves his northwoods getaway. "It's like you drive into a whole different place. It's the trees,...

WALKER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO