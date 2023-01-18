Read full article on original website
Eagles steamroll Giants, will play host to NFC Championship Game
The Philadelphia Eagles made an emphatic statement in walloping the New York Giants, 38-7, in a divisional round game Saturday at the Linc. The NFC East champs ran over the Giants … in every way imaginable. They had 268 rushing yards, which was 40 more toral yards than the...
Mahomes leads Chiefs past Jags 27-20 with injured ankle
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hobbling along on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game. Mahomes missed most of...
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni drops F-bomb on ref during Giants blowout
Nick Sirianni isn’t joking around, no matter what the score. The Eagles’ head coach sounded off on a referee at the tail-end of Saturday’s 28-0 first-half thrashing against the Giants. Philadelphia, which had just scored its fourth touchdown of the first half with a Jalen Hurts run, looked to capitalize even further by showing they were going for a two-point conversion. Warning Adult Language With the play clock running down, the Eagles called a timeout and cameras panned to Sirianni screaming at a referee while walking away from the end zone’s sideline. The irate coach could be seen saying, “I know what the f–k I’m doing, and I’m allowed to be down here.” The Eagles then opted for an extra point, which grew their lead to 28-0. The Eagles have dominated the Giants, who finally managed to score a touchdown in the middle of the third quarter to cut Philadelphia’s lead to 28-7. Big Blue lost possessions early on after a costly gamble called by Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who tried to convert on a fourth-and-eight at the Eagles 40-yard line in the first quarter. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones struggled mightily in the first half, throwing for just 57 yards and a pick.
Hachimura discusses trade speculation after 30-point night
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura doesn’t seem too disturbed by the idea he could be traded. “I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game,” the Washington Wizards forward said Saturday night. When...
