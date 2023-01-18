ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Cowboys or 49ers: Who Eagles should want to play in NFC Championship with Super Bowl next

PHILADELPHIA − Are the Eagles better off against the opponent they know in the Dallas Cowboys, or the ones they don't know very well in the San Francisco 49ers?. The Eagles will find out soon enough as they'll face the winner of the other NFC Divisional Round playoff game between host San Francisco and Dallas, which will be played Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
Saben Lee earns another 10-day contract with Suns

The Phoenix Suns on Saturday signed point guard Saben Lee to a second 10-day contract. Lee filled in with a strong four-game stretch in his first short-term deal, averaging 11.3 points, 3.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game. He joined a team that was missing starting guards Chris Paul and...
Cardinals reportedly request interview with Dallas Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

The Cardinals have requested an interview with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head coaching job, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. According to Pelissero, Quinn is interviewing virtually with the Cardinals on Saturday afternoon. Quinn interviewed virtually with the Indianapolis Colts on Friday and in-person with the...
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches

Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
MLS Player Anton Walkes Dead at 25

Anton Walkes, a soccer player who was a member of the Charlotte FC of MLS, died on Thursday morning, the team announced. He was 25 years old. According to ESPN, Walkes was involved in a boating accident near Miami Marine Stadium on Wednesday and was unconscious when first responders reached him. TMZ Sports added the accident involved two boats and Walkes was operating one of the vessels.
Suns’ Cam Johnson out vs. Pacers due to right knee injury management

The Phoenix Suns will be without forward Cam Johnson when they host the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night at Footprint Center, according to the NBA’s injury report. Johnson won’t play due to right knee injury management, while guards Chris Paul (right hip soreness), Devin Booker (left groin strain), Landry Shamet (right foot soreness) and Cam Payne (right foot sprain), and forward Jae Crowder (not with team) all are out for head coach Monty Williams and Co.
2023 World Baseball Classic tickets for Chase Field on sale

Arizona sports fans are in for a treat over the next few months. With Super Bowl LVII, the WM Phoenix Open and spring training all happening in the Valley, fans have another chance to watch the world’s best athletes in-person when the 2023 World Baseball Classic comes to Chase Field with 10 games over five days from March 11-15.
PHOENIX, AZ
