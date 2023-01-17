Read full article on original website
REMINDER: Letting Your Car Idle Unattended is Illegal in Wyoming
According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, it's expected to stay cold and wet in southeast Wyoming into the first part of February, with many areas struggling to reach the freezing mark. 19/850PM: The Climate Prediction Center released their 6-10 Day Temperature/Precipitation Outlook for January 25-29, 2023. Unfortunately, the...
Wyoming Drivers May See Harsher Consequences For Ignoring Closed Roads
Blowing snow in Wyoming causes road closers. That's just part of living in this state. But some people ignore those closures and give it a go anyway. That's not a problem until they get stuck and need rescuing. That costs a lot of time and money and puts the lives...
Traditional Wyoming Soda Fountain Toys & Treats
If you're traveling up I-25, north of Cheyenne, or heading down south, don't forget to stop into Chugwater Wyoming and have lunch, and perhaps a treat, at Wyoming's oldest Soda fountain and malt shop. If I'm heading north or south I always stop there. While waiting on breakfast or lunch...
Do You Live In One Of Wyoming’s Coldest Zones?
When you look at a temperature map for the state of Wyoming you might notice that some areas are a lot colder than others. Funny, the higher elevations can, at times, be warmer than the lower elevations. When you look at these different areas you might notice something. Wyoming's landscape...
What Great Thing Sets Wyoming Apart From The Other 49 States?
Usually you don't ask for other people's opinion, because we all know, they're going to give it to you an may not be anywhere close to what you want. On a rare occasion, the moment you've been waiting for...someone actually asks you for you opinion. In this particular case, there's actually no wrong answer, so your opinion counts.
Wyoming Singer’s New Song Battles Substance Abuse & Addiction
Wyoming country singer has a new song that address the stigma surrounding substance abuse and addiction. Jared Rogerson: Jared's “Side of the Road” wants to reduce the stigma surrounding substance abuse and addiction. I've always felt that there's sort of these prejudgments that people have. We have all...
Wake Up Wyoming
Wyoming Gas Prices Continue to Climb, Diesel Rises Two Cents
"Moving forward, it doesn't look good for motorists, with prices likely to continue accelerating." Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 14.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 46.6 cents per gallon higher...
Not Offended People Say Wyoming Has A ‘Smell” About It, Right?
One thing I've learned about Wyoming, is the smells are incredible. Good or bad (by Wyoming standards), they could be bottled up and sold for lots of money to the people that live in really stinky states. Have you ever noticed that every person has a distinct smell about them?...
New Manufacturing Plant to Bring 200 Jobs to Cheyenne
After several years of working with Cheyenne LEADS, the economic development entity for Cheyenne and Laramie County, Denver-based Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle broke ground on a new 115,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Cheyenne on Tuesday. Located in the Cheyenne Business Parkway across from Magpul Industries, the state-of-the-art facility will take advantage...
Martin Luther King March Draws Hundreds In Cheyenne
Hundreds of people march from the Cheyenne Depot Plaza to the Wyoming Capitol Building on Monday in tribute to the memory and ideals of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Young and old, Black and White, the crowd represented a diverse representation of the population of Wyoming's Capitol...
10 Wyoming Urban Legends That Will Keep You Up At Night
These are the stories that most people have heard, many believe are true, but few of them are. Let's have a look at the top 10 Urban Legends of Wyoming and try to decide which ones are actually true. 10). Big Nose George. Was his skin actually made into a...
Wyoming 511 App Makes it Easier to Take Home Road-Kill for Dinner
Salvaging road-killed animals in Wyoming requires permission from the Game and Fish Department through the Wyoming 511 app or the Game and Fish desktop application. You can still use the app for permission even without cellular service. The public can request to salvage deer, elk, antelope, moose, wild bison and...
Natrona County Judge Defers Sentence of Michigan Woman Arrested for 67lbs of Marijuana
A Michigan woman was setenced to 3-5 years imprisonment, suspended, and 3 years of supervised probation in Natrona County District Court today, Jan. 19. This for charges related to possession of marijuana and possession with intent to deliver, both felonies. Judge Catherine Wilking deferred the sentence. Ashlee Altobelli, 29, was...
One Dead and Four Injured in Car Accident Near Lusk
A Colorado man, 71, is dead and four people injured following a crash near Lusk, Wyoming. The crash happened at 2:05 p.m. on January 17 at milepost 196.4. This per a crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A Lexus RX400h was westbound on US 18 and stopped at the...
Shockingly, Wyoming Is One of the Top 20 Best States to Drive In
There is often a lot of complaining about drivers in Wyoming, but according to a brand new study, Wyomingites aren't nearly as bad as the majority of the country. According to the study, which was conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, the Cowboy State was overall ranked 14th out of all fifty states on "2023’s Best & Worst States to Drive in".
Southeast Wyoming Could Get Six To Eight Inches Of Snow
Some of the snowfall projections are a little uncertain at this point, but some areas of southeast Wyoming could get over 8 inches of snow by Wednesday evening. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted the following on its website on Tuesday morning:
Was Casper’s Bed Bath & Beyond Lucky And Make The Cut For 2023?
Casper's Eastridge Mall isn't the mall is used to be and there's a possibility that other stores could be leaving. Bed Bath & Beyond has been a featured store in the Mall for years, back in September, the company announced it would have to close stores and cut employees to reduce costs.
Watch This Stranger Give a Wyoming Girl $200 for Gas in California
First things first, make sure you have tissues handy, because this is one of those happy tear jerkers. A recent Facebook and Instagram Reel has been going viral that shows a gentlemen in California, by the name of Juan Gonzalez, giving a Wyoming girl named Maddy, money to fill her gas tank.
10 Perfectly Acceptable Excuses For Being Late In Wyoming
If there's one thing I hate, it's being late for something. As a matter of fact, if I'm not 5 minutes early, I consider that being late. I think I get that trait from my Grandpa, you knew you had to be ready to go when he was ready or else you were getting left behind. Is his book of reasoning, there is no good reason to be late. The older I get, the more and more I understand. If you were the cause of him not being on-time, you'd know it.
Here’s How To Help Impact Wyoming’s Low Mule Deer Population
Conservation groups like the Mule Deer Foundation are the backbone to keeping Wyoming's hunting, fishing and outdoor life to improve. Over the last couple years, the Wyoming chapter of the Mule Deer Foundation has played a major part in fencing projects, migration studies, improving habitat, and helping fund other projects along the way.
Wake Up Wyoming
