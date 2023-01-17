ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wake Up Wyoming

REMINDER: Letting Your Car Idle Unattended is Illegal in Wyoming

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, it's expected to stay cold and wet in southeast Wyoming into the first part of February, with many areas struggling to reach the freezing mark. 19/850PM: The Climate Prediction Center released their 6-10 Day Temperature/Precipitation Outlook for January 25-29, 2023. Unfortunately, the...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Traditional Wyoming Soda Fountain Toys & Treats

If you're traveling up I-25, north of Cheyenne, or heading down south, don't forget to stop into Chugwater Wyoming and have lunch, and perhaps a treat, at Wyoming's oldest Soda fountain and malt shop. If I'm heading north or south I always stop there. While waiting on breakfast or lunch...
CHUGWATER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Do You Live In One Of Wyoming’s Coldest Zones?

When you look at a temperature map for the state of Wyoming you might notice that some areas are a lot colder than others. Funny, the higher elevations can, at times, be warmer than the lower elevations. When you look at these different areas you might notice something. Wyoming's landscape...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

What Great Thing Sets Wyoming Apart From The Other 49 States?

Usually you don't ask for other people's opinion, because we all know, they're going to give it to you an may not be anywhere close to what you want. On a rare occasion, the moment you've been waiting for...someone actually asks you for you opinion. In this particular case, there's actually no wrong answer, so your opinion counts.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Gas Prices Continue to Climb, Diesel Rises Two Cents

"Moving forward, it doesn't look good for motorists, with prices likely to continue accelerating." Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 14.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 46.6 cents per gallon higher...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

New Manufacturing Plant to Bring 200 Jobs to Cheyenne

After several years of working with Cheyenne LEADS, the economic development entity for Cheyenne and Laramie County, Denver-based Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle broke ground on a new 115,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Cheyenne on Tuesday. Located in the Cheyenne Business Parkway across from Magpul Industries, the state-of-the-art facility will take advantage...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Martin Luther King March Draws Hundreds In Cheyenne

Hundreds of people march from the Cheyenne Depot Plaza to the Wyoming Capitol Building on Monday in tribute to the memory and ideals of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Young and old, Black and White, the crowd represented a diverse representation of the population of Wyoming's Capitol...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

One Dead and Four Injured in Car Accident Near Lusk

A Colorado man, 71, is dead and four people injured following a crash near Lusk, Wyoming. The crash happened at 2:05 p.m. on January 17 at milepost 196.4. This per a crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A Lexus RX400h was westbound on US 18 and stopped at the...
LUSK, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Shockingly, Wyoming Is One of the Top 20 Best States to Drive In

There is often a lot of complaining about drivers in Wyoming, but according to a brand new study, Wyomingites aren't nearly as bad as the majority of the country. According to the study, which was conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, the Cowboy State was overall ranked 14th out of all fifty states on "2023’s Best & Worst States to Drive in".
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

10 Perfectly Acceptable Excuses For Being Late In Wyoming

If there's one thing I hate, it's being late for something. As a matter of fact, if I'm not 5 minutes early, I consider that being late. I think I get that trait from my Grandpa, you knew you had to be ready to go when he was ready or else you were getting left behind. Is his book of reasoning, there is no good reason to be late. The older I get, the more and more I understand. If you were the cause of him not being on-time, you'd know it.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Here’s How To Help Impact Wyoming’s Low Mule Deer Population

Conservation groups like the Mule Deer Foundation are the backbone to keeping Wyoming's hunting, fishing and outdoor life to improve. Over the last couple years, the Wyoming chapter of the Mule Deer Foundation has played a major part in fencing projects, migration studies, improving habitat, and helping fund other projects along the way.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

