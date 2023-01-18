Baby Not at All Thrilled About Trying Lime

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

You just never know how a baby is going to react to their first taste of a new food , and that goes double for certain bitter citrus fruits -- that's why there are so many videos out there of babies chomping down on lemons and limes. The faces they make! It just never gets old.

This video from @intulife is no different. This little girl is trying a lime for the first time. And you know how there are some babies that surprisingly love the sour stuff? Yeah well, she's not one of those babies.

Whew! That was rough. Poor little thing. She didn't know what to expect, and whatever she was expecting, it definitely wasn't that. It's so hilarious that she gave it a second try anyway, though. Because she had to make sure. It couldn't possibly have been that sour, right? But it was!

There's also that slight element of betrayal. Like, why did you let me put that in my mouth, mom? Can I trust anything you give me to eat from here on out?

It's something to consider: Babies trust us so much that they'll pretty much try anything we give them to taste, at least once. Maybe only once, but we can usually get that introductory taste. Unless there's some incredibly strong scent involved. And even though they get the most publicity, lemons and limes aren't the only food that get big reactions out of babies. There are some pretty memorable faces made after first bites of peas and broccoli, too.

But maybe none so dramatic as lemons and limes.

